The Worldwide Market for Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems, 2019 - Competitors Look to Dent da Vinci's Dominance in the Robotic Surgery Market
Feb 28, 2019, 15:15 ET
The "Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Surgical Planners & Simulators
- Surgical Navigation Systems
- Surgical Robots
The report profiles 80 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3D Systems Inc. (USA)
- Accuray Incorporated (USA)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Brainlab AG (Germany)
- CAE Healthcare (Canada)
- CONMED Corporation (USA)
- Hansen Medical Inc. (USA)
- Intuitive Surgical Inc. (USA)
- Mazor Robotics (Israel)
- Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
- Northern Digital Inc. (Canada)
- Polhemus (USA)
- Stryker Corporation (USA)
- THINK Surgical Inc. (USA)
Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prelude
Surgical Robots Emerge as Mainstream Technology in Medical Field
The Tradeoff between Duration of Hospital Stay and Cost
Robotic Surgery - Benefits Outweigh Risks
A Robotic Surgery Revolution Expected in 2018
Rising Healthcare Spending Foster Growth
Developing Economies: Favorable Prospects in the Long Run
Robotic Technologies Gradually Gain Adoption in the Healthcare Sector
Outlook
Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
Minimal/Non-invasive Procedures Favor Adoption of CAS Systems
Demographics Favor CAS Market Growth
Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
Future Developments in CAS Technologies
Hospitals and Insurers Role in Integration of CAS Technologies
Robotic Surgery - Risks and Setbacks
Lack of Tactile Feel
High Cost of the Robot
Robotic surgery Linked to Injuries and Deaths
Challenges Lie Ahead for CAS Technologies
CAS Technologies for Knee/Hip Implants: Issues at the Core of Debates
Open Vs Closed Implant Architecture Platforms
Marketing Benefits or Clinical Advantages: Making the Choice
Navigation Technologies: Promising but Limited Adoption
Growing Prominence of Custom-Made Instrumentation
Imaging Technologies Related to Patient Specific Instruments
3. PRODUCT MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS
CAS in Select Medical Domains
CAS Technologies in Orthopedic Cases
Preoperative Planning and Simulation
Navigation Methods
Surgical Robotic Systems
Increasing Demand for Accurate and Efficient Replacement Surgeries
Computer-Aided Navigational Techniques in Neurosurgery
CAS in Spine Surgery
CAS in Craniofacial Surgery
CAS in ENT Surgery
Surgical Robots Market - A Review
Surgical Market - An Overview
Introduction to Medical Robots
Surgical Robotics: A Market Analysis
Technologies and Processes Complementing CAS Systems
Telesurgery
Intelligent Operating Room
Digital Operating Room
Virtual Surgery Table
Endoscopic Imagery
Compact MRI Scanners
Intraoperative Ultrasound
Intraoperative CT
Electromagnetic Tracking Systems
Surgical CAD/CAM Systems
Surgical Assistant Systems
Asia - The Fastest Growing Market for Surgical Robotic Systems
Robotics in Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Procedures Gain Traction
Growing Popularity of Robotic Laparoscopic Surgery
Robot-Assisted Laparoscopy - Changing the Face of Laparoscopic Surgery
Non-Invasive Surgical Procedures - A New Revolution in the Making
Robotic Systems for Hysterectomy: Adding Value or Merely a Technological Fad?
Increasing Number of Robotic-Assisted Hysterectomies
Robotics in Prostatectomy Procedures
Robotic-Assisted Prostatectomies: High Success Rates
Controversies Fail to Deter Robotic Surgery from Becoming Standard of Care for Prostatectomies
Opportunities Galore for Robotic Surgeries in Complex Procedures
Spinal Surgery: A Promising Specialty for Robotics Surgery
Robotic Thyroidectomy: The New Option in Thyroid Surgery
Development of Advanced Robots: A Step towards Wider Adoption
Technology Innovations in Surgical Robotics
Surgical Robots with Imaging Capabilities
4D Positioning of Instruments & Prosthetic Components - An Emerging Technology
Efforts on to Develop Open-Source Robotic Surgery System
Single Port Robotic Devices: Opportunities for New Entrants to Make a Mark
Mini-Invasive Diagnosis: Rising Prominence of Robots
Robotics to Replace Surgical Nurses?
Surgical Robot and IGS Vendor Woes
Complaints and Lawsuits Increase in Tandem with Rise in Robotic-Assisted Surgical Procedures
Mishaps Related to Robotic Surgical Systems: A Major Concern
Criticisms Surrounding Robotic-Assisted Surgical Procedures
Marketing Initiatives: A Major Role in Surgical Robot's Success
Surgical Planners & Simulators Market - An Insight
Medical Simulation Gains Importance
Virtual Reality Market on a Roll
Virtual Reality Being Adopted in Diverse Medical Disciplines
Major Issues in Practical Applications of VR
Surgery Simulation with Haptic Feedback Opens New Avenues in Medical Education
VR Training Using Surgical Simulation Systems: Key Role in Laparoscopic Surgeries
Robots for Surgical Training
Procedure-Specific Simulators: The Ultimate Objective
Surgical Navigation Systems Market
Surgical Navigation Systems Market: An Introduction
Image Guided Technologies Play a Vital Role
Spinal Surgeons Gradually Increase Adoption of Surgical Robotics and Navigation Platforms
High Cost & Technical Hurdles Hamper Adoption of Surgical Navigation Systems
Emerging Economies: A Wealth of Opportunities for Surgical Navigation Systems Market
Manufacturers Focus on Outpatient Facilities
Partnerships between Imaging Companies & Navigation System Manufacturers
A Glance at Select Breakthroughs & Innovative Efforts in Surgical Navigation Market
7D Surgical Navigation Device: Promise of Real-Time Navigation
Cirle's Surgical Navigation System
Fiagon's Navigation System
Medtronic's NuVent EM Sinus Dilation System for the Fusion ENT Navigation System
TLEMsafe: A European Funded Project on Patient-Specific Navigation System
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Growing Role of Technology in Surgical Procedures
Artificial Intelligence and Surgical Robotics
Real-time Diagnostics
3D Printing Technology
Minimally Invasive Procedure
Using Robots for Surgeries
Virtual Reality
Augmented Reality
New Surgical Robots for Operating Theatres
Robot Surgeons and Medical Drones - Future Visions
Robots to Enhance Accuracy and Save Time
Surgical Robots
Telemedical Robots
Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
Walking with Exoskeletons
Digital Tattoos
Medical Drones
Sequencing Genomes at Home
New Senhance System, a RASD for MIS, Receives FDA Approval
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems - An Introduction
Potential Benefits of CAS Devices in Operating Room
Machine Vs Human
Surgical Planners
Surgical Simulators
Surgical Navigation Systems
Surgical Robots/Robot-assisted Surgical System
Semi-Autonomous Surgical Robot
Guided Surgical Robotic System
Teleoperated Surgical Robot
Technologies Developed for Robotic Surgery
da Vinci
Zeus
Leonardo
Socrates
Aesop
Hybrid Operating Room/Angiosuite
Endoscopes
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Robotic Surgery Marches On
Intuitive Surgical Dominates Robotic Surgery Market
da Vinci Systems: Key Figures in a Nutshell
Critics Fault Intuitive Surgical's Aggressive Marketing Strategy
Competitors Look to Dent da Vinci's Dominance in Robotic Surgery Market
A Glance at Emerging Competitors of Intuitive Surgical
Titan Medical's SPORT Surgical System
TransEnterix's Surigbot System
Telelap ALF-X Endoscopic Robotic Surgical System
Raven II Surgical Robots
Renaissance Guidance system
Octo-robo-arm
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Launches
3D Systems Launches Simbionix ANGIO Tab Pro Endovascular Simulator
Acclarent Launches TruDi, Real-Time 3D Navigation System for ENT Procedures
Stryker to Introduce Target Guided Surgery (TGS) Navigation System
CAE Healthcare Releases World's First AR Childbirth Simulator, CAE LucinaAR with Microsoft HoloLens
Medtronic Introduces StealthStation ENT Surgical Navigation System for Otolaryngology Procedures
Exactech Launches ExactechGPS TKA PLUS Software Application for Real-Time Intraoperative Computer Guidance
3D Systems Releases Simbionix SPINE Mentor, Practice Tool for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries
Accuray Introduces Radiation Therapy Delivery Systems and Software Solutions
Stryker Launches MAKO Robot for Total Knee Replacements
Zimmer Biomet to Launch Robot-Assisted Surgery Platform for Total Knee Procedures
CAE Healthcare Releases CAE VimedixAR, an Ultrasound Training Simulator
Philips Introduces AR Surgical Navigation Technology for Image-Guided Open and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
Exactech Announces First US Surgery Using ExactechGPS Guided Personalized Surgery System
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Accuray Signs Agreement with Apollo Group to Supply Radiation Therapy Devices
3D Systems and Onkos Surgical Sign Agreement for Personalized Surgical Solutions
3D Systems and Stryker Sign Exclusive Distribution Partnership for Virtual Surgical Planning
TransEnterix Signs Agreement with Great Belief International for Advancing and Commercializing SurgiBot System
Getinge and Verb Surgical Announce Strategic Partnership for Next Generation Surgery
Accuray Enters into Agreement with Dubai's Neuro Spinal Hospital for Expansion of its Products in Middle East
7D Surgical Enters into Exclusive Sales Representative Agreements with Surgical One and DB Surgical
Auris Surgical Robotics Acquires Hansen Medical
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Aging Demographics: Major Driving Factor
Robotic-Assisted Surgery Market in the US
Opportunity Indicator
Robotic-Assisted Prostatectomies: High Success Rates
Imaging: A Vital Role to Play in Image-Guided Surgery
Lucrative VR Market
A Brief Overview of the US Image-Guided Surgery Products Market
Surgical Navigation Systems Market Set for Robust Growth
Spinal Surgeons Gradually Increase Adoption of Surgical Robotics and Navigation Platforms
Navigation Technologies: Promising but Limited Adoption in Orthopedic Surgeries
Computer-Assisted Navigation Surgery Makes Gains in Total Knee Replacement Procedure
Computer-Assisted Knee Replacement: A Better Option
Healthcare Spending - A Review
Hospital Spending to Remain Tight
Consolidation Hits the Hospital Market
Increase in ASCs & Walk-in Centers Drive Demand
Regulatory Scenario
FDA Clearance for Surgical Navigation Systems
Healthcare Reforms & Other Legislations: An Overview
Reimbursement Scenario
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Robot-Assisted Surgery: Concerns over Safety
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Virtual Reality Scenario in Europe
Surgical Navigation Systems Market in Europe: An Overview
Western Europe: Strong Growth for Robot-Assisted Surgery Market
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Surgical Navigation Systems: Essential Components of Modern OTs
Strengths and Weaknesses
Other Technologies for Augmenting Surgical Navigation Systems
B. Market Analytics
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Use of Robotics in Neurosurgery
Surgical Robots
Stereotactic Surgery
Use of Robots in Stereotactic Neurosurgery
UK Training Physicians to Use Robotic Systems
B. Market Analytics
8.4.5 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Rapidly Expanding Economies Drive Demand for Image-Guided & Robotic Procedures
Robot-Assisted Surgery Market in Asia-Pacific - An Overview
India: Growing Prominence of CAS Technologies
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Total Companies Profiled: 80 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 83)
- The United States (48)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (23)
- France (2)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
- Middle East (2)
