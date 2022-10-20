The Worldwide Medical Education Industry is Expected to Reach $162.5 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Education Market, By Provider, By Delivery Mode, By Application, By End-User, & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Education Market Size was valued at USD 90.66 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 162.56 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.70% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).



Rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure have piqued the interest of those involved in the global medical education industry. The number of medical schools is increasing, especially in developing countries. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will almost certainly broaden the scope of medical education, especially online courses.

As governments impose stricter social distancing measures, online education has grown in popularity. Medical experts, professors, and scholars can now schedule online classes in a variety of ways due to the widespread use of the internet and familiarity with existing technology. Live video streaming for lectures, distribution of printed medical literature, audio recordings, and e-books, and distribution of e-books are examples of these. The pandemic has also accelerated research into potential vaccines and drugs to treat the deadly disease.



The Global Medical Education Market is segmented based on Provider, Delivery Mode, Application, End-User, and Region. Based on Provider it is categorized into Universities and Academic Centers, Continuing Medical Education, Based on Delivery Mode it is categorized into Classroom-based, E-Learning, Based on Application it is categorized into Cardiology, Neurology, Radiology, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Others applications, Based on End-User it is categorized into Students, Physicians, Non-Physicians. Based on the region it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

Medical education is the study of becoming a licensed physician, either as part of initial medical training or as part of continuing education as a surgeon or consultant. It is also the academic field of subject-didactic training for medical doctors at all levels, including entry-level, post-graduate, and continuing medical education.

Medical education employs medical education-specific pedagogy theories. One of the primary drivers of the Medical Education Market's growth is the increasing number of online medical education programmes.



A number of developing countries lack consistent internet access and power supply. Users must have a reliable internet connection to surf or download the content in order to complete the courses online. To operate electronic devices, people must also have dependable electrical connections. Some developing countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa lack dependable infrastructure, limiting students' access to online education.



Digital games are frequently used to train future surgeons because they serve as training tools by providing challenging and stimulating environments. These games help to improve hand-eye coordination and reflex time. Personal digital assistants (PDAs) are used on mobile devices to manage patients and make treatment decisions, whereas simulation mimics real patients, anatomic regions, and clinical tasks to simulate actual situations in which medical services are required.

