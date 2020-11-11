The Worldwide Medical Headwalls Industry is Expected to Reach $1+ Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Headwalls Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Horizontal and Vertical); Application (Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/Critical Care Unit (CCU), Post-anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), Patient Rooms, Other Applications) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is anticipated to reach US $1,209.1 million by 2027 from US $787.1 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global medical headwalls market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on the product type, the global medical headwalls market is segmented into horizontal and vertical.In 2018, the horizontal sales segment held a larger share of the medical headwalls market and is projected to dominate the market by 2027owing to its advantages such as, flexibility, slim design, and easy to clean. Further, these can be widely used in ICU/CCU, NICU, emergency department/trauma, LDR, PACU, transitional step-down, patient rooms, radiology, and special procedure departments.



The market for medical headwalls is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing hospital industry. Moreover, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Class 1 Inc.; Amico Group of Companies; Hospital Systems, Inc.;Futrus, LLC;Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., SchonnMedizintechnik GmbH;Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Wittrock Healthcare;Nexxspan Healthcare, LLC; Modular Services Company; and Interspec Systems are among the leading companies operating in the medical headwalls market. The market has observed some inorganic developments during recent years in the medical headwalls market. For instance, in March 2019, Atlas Copco acquired Class 1 Incorporated, a medical headwall company. This acquisition will result into further strengthening the position of both the companies in the market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the medical headwalls Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global medical headwalls market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Medical Headwalls Market - By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Medical Headwalls Market - By Application

1.3.3 Global Medical Headwalls Market - By Geography



2. Medical Headwalls Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Medical Headwalls- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Medical Headwalls Market - North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Medical Headwalls Market - Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Medical Headwalls Market - Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Medical Headwalls Market - MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Medical Headwalls Market - South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Medical Headwalls Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Growing Hospital Industry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Growing Preference for Home Health

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Public Private Partnership in Healthcare Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Super Specialty and Multi-Specialty Hospitals

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Medical Headwalls Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Medical Headwalls Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Medical Headwalls Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Medical Headwalls- GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027 (UNITS)

6.4 Positioning Of Key Players

6.4.1 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.2 Amico Group of Companies



7. Medical Headwalls Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Medical Headwalls Market Share by Product Type 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Horizontal

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Horizontal Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Vertical

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Vertical Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Medical Headwalls Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Medical Headwalls Market Share By Application2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/Critical Care Unit (CCU)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/Critical Care Unit (CCU)Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU)

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Patient Rooms

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Global Patient Rooms Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Medical Headwalls Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America Medical Headwalls Market, Revenue and Forecast to2027

9.2 Europe Medical Headwalls Market, Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.3 Asia Pacific Medical Headwalls Market, Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.4 Middle East & Africa Medical Headwalls Market, Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.5 South and Central America Medical Headwalls Market, Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Atrial Medical Headwalls Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia- Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Medical Headwalls Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview



12. Medical Headwalls Market -Key Company Profiles

12.1 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 INTERSPEC SYSTEMS

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Modular Services Company

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Class 1 Inc.( Atlas Copco )

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 AMICO GROUP OF COMPANIES

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Hospital Systems, Inc.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Wittrock Healthcare

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Nexxspan Healthcare, LLC.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

12.11 Futrus, LLC.

12.11.1 Key Facts

12.11.2 Business Description

12.11.3 Products and Services

12.11.4 Financial Overview

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbzap3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

