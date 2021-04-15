The Worldwide Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Industry is Expected to Grow to $15.5 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020
DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market by Component (Equipment and Services[Designing & Consulting, Integration & Deployment]), Equipment (Microwave, Millimetre Wave, Sub-6 Ghz), Network Technology (5G, 4G, and 3G & 2G), and Region - Global forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Mobile and wireless backhaul market size is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2020 to USD 15.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period.
The small cell technology enables CSPs to deploy sites in dense locations with smaller coverage but higher capacities, along with reducing the congestion on macro cells. The deployment of small cells will significantly reduce operational costs, which is a driving factor for shifting focus on technology advancement. Hence, with the increasing deployment of small cells and network components, the need for scalable, efficient, and cost-effective backhaul solutions is increasing, and the traction of the mobile and wireless backhaul market has also increased.
By Network technology, the 5G segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
By network technology, the 5G segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. 5G can handle higher frequency bands between 30GHz and 300GHz. The higher frequencies enable wider channel bandwidths at the access but also result in smaller cell size. 5G is said to reach speeds that are 20 times faster than 4G LTE, theoretically achieving speeds of 20GB per second. The advent of 5G has driven mobile operators to strive for more network capacity, latency reduction, and the need to deliver an enhanced user experience.
By Equipment, the Microwave segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
Microwave equipment is expected to hold the largest market size. Microwave equipment holds a major portion of the total mobile and wireless backhaul equipment market. Factors, such as reduced TCO and faster deployment, lead to the rise in microwave equipment deployment. Being a cost-effective choice in place of fiber, mobile operators using microwave backhaul equipment are deploying solutions for increasing capacity to provide cost-effective, high capacity backhaul solutions.
By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Government initiatives to promote the digital infrastructure are responsible for driving the adoption of high-performance and high-capacity backhaul solutions in the region. In APAC, the real opportunity for backhaul deployments lies particularly in regions where there are high utilization of 4G and 5G networks. This, in turn, provides tremendous opportunities for mobile and wireless backhaul vendors as there are huge amounts of data that require to be backhauled and with the least amount of latency. The major contributors to the APAC mobile and wireless backhaul market are China and Japan.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market
4.2 Market in North America, by Component
4.3 Market in Europe, by Component
4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in Mobile Subscriber Count
5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Small Cells
5.2.1.3 Success of 4G and 5G
5.2.1.4 Need for Lower Total Cost of Ownership
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Spectrum Crunch
5.2.2.2 Case-By-Case Examination Before Certain Deployments
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 5G Wireless Backhaul
5.2.3.2 6 Ghz Spectrum Band
5.2.3.3 Rise in Demand for Network Connectivity to Implement Internet of Things
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Latency Requirements
5.2.4.2 Health Issues Related to Microwave
5.3 Case Study Analysis
5.3.1 Case Study 1: At&T Helped Armstrong's Cricket Farm
5.3.2 Case Study 2: Dragonwave-X Helped Choice Wireless Establish High Capacity Mobile Networks in United States Virgin Islands
5.3.3 Case Study 2: Mimosa Boosted Backhaul Capacity at Tnb Telecom
5.3.4 Case Study 4: Ericsson Helped Telstra Deploy Australia's First 5G Network
5.3.5 Case Study 5: Hughes Deploys Cellular Backhaul Over Satellite in Democratic Republic of Congo
5.4 Technology Analysis
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Wireless Backhaul Technologies
5.4.2.1 Mmwave
5.4.2.2 Sub-6Ghz
5.4.2.3 Microwave
5.4.3 5G
5.4.4 Software-Defined Networking
5.4.5 Internet of Things
5.4.6 Network Slicing in Transport Network
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.5.1 Wireless Backhaul Equipment Vendors
5.5.2 Cloud Vendors (Sdn Solution Providers)
5.5.3 Mobile Transport Solution Providers
5.5.4 End-users
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Mobile and Wireless Backhaul
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
6 Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Equipment
6.3 Services
7 Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, by Equipment
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Equipment: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Equipment: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Microwave Equipment
7.3 Millimeter Wave Equipment
7.4 Sub-6 Ghz Equipment
8 Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, by Service
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Designing and Consulting
8.3 Integration and Deployment
8.4 Support and Maintenance
9 Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, by Network Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Network Technology: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Network Technology: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 3G and 2G
9.3 4G
9.4 5G
10 Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4 Europe
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Key Market Developments
11.3.1 New Product Launches
11.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis
11.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players
11.6 Ranking of Key Players in Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, 2020
11.7 Company Evaluation Matrix
11.7.1 Star
11.7.2 Emerging Leader
11.7.3 Pervasive
11.7.4 Participant
11.7.5 Product Portfolio Analysis of Top Players
11.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Overview
11.8.1 Progressive Companies
11.8.2 Responsive Companies
11.8.3 Dynamic Companies
11.8.4 Starting Blocks
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Ericsson
12.1.2 Huawei
12.1.3 Nokia
12.1.4 NEC
12.1.5 ZTE
12.1.6 Fujitsu
12.1.7 Broadcom
12.1.8 Ceragon
12.1.9 Aviat Networks
12.1.10 SIAE
12.1.11 Proxim Wireless
12.1.12 Intracom Telecom
12.1.13 Ar Rf/Microwave Instrumentation
12.1.14 Redline
12.1.15 Dragonwave-X
12.1.16 E-Band
12.1.17 Cbng
12.1.18 Radwin
12.1.19 Cablefree
12.1.20 Commscope
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 CCS
12.2.2 Siklu
12.2.3 Blu Wireless
12.2.4 Fastback
12.2.5 Eravant
12.2.6 Blinq
12.2.7 EC System
13 Adjacent/Related Markets
13.1 5G Infrastructure Market
13.1.1 Market Definition
13.1.2 Limitations of the Study
13.1.3 Market Overview
13.1.4 5G Infrastructure Market, by Communication Infrastructure
13.1.5 5G Infrastructure Market, by Region
13.2 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market
13.2.1 Market Definition
13.2.2 Limitations of the Study
13.2.3 Market Overview
13.2.4 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Technology
13.2.5 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Region
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
