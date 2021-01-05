The Worldwide Modular Data Center Industry is Expected to Reach $37.8 Billion by 2025
Jan 05, 2021, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Modular Data Center Market by Solution (All-in-One Modules, Individual Modules), Service (Design & Consulting, Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance), Organization Size, Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The worldwide modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 18.4 billion in 2020 to USD 37.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the forecast period.
Modular data centers are manufactured by integrating prefabricated modules that are built inside a factory and shipped to the client site where they assembled, deployed, and commissioned. These data centers are highly scalable and energy efficient and can be rapidly deployed to meet the clients current and near-term needs.
All-in-one modules segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The all-in-one module is a highly integrated containerized data center facility used in enterprise data management, oil exploration, and disaster relief. It is a temporary module usually implemented in cases, wherein data center mobility is a concern, as it comprises modules with cooling, power, and IT systems built inside a single container. These containerized modules are both portable and energy-efficient and provide on-site, ready-to-deploy solution, which reduces the installation cost and time. They also enable scalability and flexibility to the IT infrastructure to adjust to the design and size for future deployments. This advantage of the all-in-one module, wherein organizations can implement scale-out infrastructure is expected to fuel the market for modular data centers.
BFSI vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The BFSI segment comprises organizations that are into banking services, such as core banking, corporate, retail, investment, private, and cards; financial services, such as payment gateways, stockbroking, and mutual funds; and insurance services, covering both life and general insurance policies. The high growth of electronic banking, paperless storage, and virtualization in the BFSI sector is expected to increase the demand for safe, resilient, cost-effective, and energy-efficient modular data center solutions. The BFSI sector is constantly exposed to the challenges of intense competition, global expansion, consolidation, and changing consumer demand. These challenges increase the need for modular data center solutions for the BFSI sector, as they offer secure storage of critical data and meet consumers' demands.
Modular data center market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to be the world's fastest modular data center market and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is witnessing heavy demand for modular data center solutions and is projected to overtake Europe by 2025. The potential benefits of modular data centers are the key growth drivers of the increasing adoption in the region. The growing number of cloud service providers is also expected to contribute to the growth of the APAC modular data center market.
This region constitutes the major developing countries that are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the modular data center market in the region during the forecast period. Moreover, other APAC countries, including India, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth in the number of the modular data center market in the region over the coming years. The rapid growth of social media and the gaming sector in the APAC region has further increased the demand for explicitly scalable architecture that is capable of handling complex operations. This demand can be met by the effective deployment of modular data center solutions, further contributing to the growth of the APAC market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Modular Data Center Market
4.2 Market: Market Share of Verticals, 2020
4.3 Market Investment Scenario
4.4 Market: Market Share by Component, 2020
4.5 Market: Market Share by Service, 2020
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Rapidly Scalable and Deployable Data Centers
5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Data Centers
5.2.1.3 Easy Implementation of Redundant Data Centers
5.2.1.4 Easy Compliance in Modular Data Centers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Transportation of Modular Data Centers
5.2.2.2 Vendor Lock-In Limits Buying Options
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Deployment in Disaster-Prone Areas
5.2.3.2 Demand from Colocation Providers for Modular Data Centers
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Implementing Effective Cooling Systems
5.2.4.2 Reliance on PUE as Sole Efficiency Measure
5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.5 Value Chain
5.6 Ecosystem
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Industry Standards
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
6 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
7 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 All-In-One Module
7.3 Individual Module
7.3.1 IT Module
7.3.2 Power Module
7.3.3 Cooling Module
8 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Service
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Design and Consulting
8.3 Integration and Deployment
8.4 Support and Maintenance
9 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Small- and Mid-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Industry: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Industry: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 IT and Telecom
10.4 Government and Defense
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 Retail
10.7 Media and Entertainment
10.8 Manufacturing
10.9 Others
11 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 APAC
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Market Share of Top Players
12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive
12.5.4 Others
12.6 Modular Data Center Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019
12.6.1 Modular Data Center Company Evaluation Matrix Overview
12.7 SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
12.7.1 Progressive Companies
12.7.2 Responsive Companies
12.7.3 Dynamic Companies
12.7.4 Starting Blocks
12.8 Key Market Developments
12.8.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements
12.8.2 Acquisitions
12.8.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Introduction
13.1.2 Dell Technologies
13.1.3 Vertiv
13.1.4 HPE
13.1.5 Huawei
13.1.6 IBM
13.1.7 Baselayer
13.1.8 Eltek
13.1.9 Cannon Technologies
13.1.10 Rittal
13.1.11 Schneider Electric
13.1.12 Eaton
13.1.13 Edge MCS
13.1.14 STULZ
13.1.15 Cupertino Electric, Inc.
13.1.16 KSTAR
13.2 SME Players
13.2.1 Asperitas
13.2.2 CONSNANT
13.2.3 Retex
13.2.4 ICTroom
13.2.5 Box Modul
13.2.6 PCX
13.2.7 BladeRoom
13.2.8 Rahi Systems
13.2.9 Fiberhome
13.2.10 ScaleMatrix
14 Adjacent Market
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
15.3 Available Customizations
15.4 Related Report
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pm4w1k
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets