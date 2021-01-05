The Worldwide Modular Data Center Industry is Expected to Reach $37.8 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Modular Data Center Market by Solution (All-in-One Modules, Individual Modules), Service (Design & Consulting, Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance), Organization Size, Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 18.4 billion in 2020 to USD 37.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the forecast period.

Modular data centers are manufactured by integrating prefabricated modules that are built inside a factory and shipped to the client site where they assembled, deployed, and commissioned. These data centers are highly scalable and energy efficient and can be rapidly deployed to meet the clients current and near-term needs.

All-in-one modules segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The all-in-one module is a highly integrated containerized data center facility used in enterprise data management, oil exploration, and disaster relief. It is a temporary module usually implemented in cases, wherein data center mobility is a concern, as it comprises modules with cooling, power, and IT systems built inside a single container. These containerized modules are both portable and energy-efficient and provide on-site, ready-to-deploy solution, which reduces the installation cost and time. They also enable scalability and flexibility to the IT infrastructure to adjust to the design and size for future deployments. This advantage of the all-in-one module, wherein organizations can implement scale-out infrastructure is expected to fuel the market for modular data centers.

BFSI vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI segment comprises organizations that are into banking services, such as core banking, corporate, retail, investment, private, and cards; financial services, such as payment gateways, stockbroking, and mutual funds; and insurance services, covering both life and general insurance policies. The high growth of electronic banking, paperless storage, and virtualization in the BFSI sector is expected to increase the demand for safe, resilient, cost-effective, and energy-efficient modular data center solutions. The BFSI sector is constantly exposed to the challenges of intense competition, global expansion, consolidation, and changing consumer demand. These challenges increase the need for modular data center solutions for the BFSI sector, as they offer secure storage of critical data and meet consumers' demands.

Modular data center market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to be the world's fastest modular data center market and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is witnessing heavy demand for modular data center solutions and is projected to overtake Europe by 2025. The potential benefits of modular data centers are the key growth drivers of the increasing adoption in the region. The growing number of cloud service providers is also expected to contribute to the growth of the APAC modular data center market.

This region constitutes the major developing countries that are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the modular data center market in the region during the forecast period. Moreover, other APAC countries, including India, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth in the number of the modular data center market in the region over the coming years. The rapid growth of social media and the gaming sector in the APAC region has further increased the demand for explicitly scalable architecture that is capable of handling complex operations. This demand can be met by the effective deployment of modular data center solutions, further contributing to the growth of the APAC market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Modular Data Center Market

4.2 Market: Market Share of Verticals, 2020

4.3 Market Investment Scenario

4.4 Market: Market Share by Component, 2020

4.5 Market: Market Share by Service, 2020



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Rapidly Scalable and Deployable Data Centers

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Data Centers

5.2.1.3 Easy Implementation of Redundant Data Centers

5.2.1.4 Easy Compliance in Modular Data Centers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Transportation of Modular Data Centers

5.2.2.2 Vendor Lock-In Limits Buying Options

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Deployment in Disaster-Prone Areas

5.2.3.2 Demand from Colocation Providers for Modular Data Centers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Implementing Effective Cooling Systems

5.2.4.2 Reliance on PUE as Sole Efficiency Measure

5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Value Chain

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Industry Standards

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis



6 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact



7 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 All-In-One Module

7.3 Individual Module

7.3.1 IT Module

7.3.2 Power Module

7.3.3 Cooling Module



8 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Design and Consulting

8.3 Integration and Deployment

8.4 Support and Maintenance



9 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Small- and Mid-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Industry: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Industry: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 IT and Telecom

10.4 Government and Defense

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Retail

10.7 Media and Entertainment

10.8 Manufacturing

10.9 Others



11 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share of Top Players

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Others

12.6 Modular Data Center Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

12.6.1 Modular Data Center Company Evaluation Matrix Overview

12.7 SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Dynamic Companies

12.7.4 Starting Blocks

12.8 Key Market Developments

12.8.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

12.8.2 Acquisitions

12.8.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Introduction

13.1.2 Dell Technologies

13.1.3 Vertiv

13.1.4 HPE

13.1.5 Huawei

13.1.6 IBM

13.1.7 Baselayer

13.1.8 Eltek

13.1.9 Cannon Technologies

13.1.10 Rittal

13.1.11 Schneider Electric

13.1.12 Eaton

13.1.13 Edge MCS

13.1.14 STULZ

13.1.15 Cupertino Electric, Inc.

13.1.16 KSTAR

13.2 SME Players

13.2.1 Asperitas

13.2.2 CONSNANT

13.2.3 Retex

13.2.4 ICTroom

13.2.5 Box Modul

13.2.6 PCX

13.2.7 BladeRoom

13.2.8 Rahi Systems

13.2.9 Fiberhome

13.2.10 ScaleMatrix



14 Adjacent Market



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations

15.4 Related Report

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pm4w1k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

