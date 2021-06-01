The Worldwide Molluscicides Industry is Expected to Reach $909 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molluscicides Market by Type (Chemical [Metaldehyde, Methiocarb, Ferric Phosphate] And Biological Molluscicides), Application (Agricultural and Non-Agricultural), Form (Pellets, and Liquid & Gel), and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The molluscicides market is estimated at USD 711 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 909 million by 2026. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026.

The market is primarily driven the increased commercial production of horticulture crops such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, and nuts in recent years. The demand for such crops of refined and varied characteristics has been increasing worldwide, thereby increasing the market for molluscicides products.

Molluscicide resistance is the natural ability of mollusks to survive exposure to strong active chemicals due to genetic modification and exhibit low susceptibility levels. Attaining this is the major challenge faced by the molluscicides industry.

The agricultural segment is projected to grow at the higher rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the agricultural segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR. Snails impact most horticulture crops; this necessitates the adoption of agrochemicals for slug and snail control. Moreover, since the investment in production is usually higher in horticulture as compared to field crops, the growth in the horticulture industry becomes a driver for the market for molluscicides.

The biological molluscicides segment is projected to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on type, the biological molluscicides segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about biological crop protection products has not only resulted in increased use of snail and slug control products but has also led to awareness about the potential for more profitable opportunities with minimum loss.

The pellets segment is projected to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on form, the pellets segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Pellet formulations are usually recommended for small as well large cures, as dusting powders are ready for use; are more easily applied compared to other methods; are easily supplied; and are available in proper small packs, which are reasonably priced and easy to use.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market between 2021 and 2026. The usage of molluscicides is increasing gradually in developing economies due to continued growth in the major Asia Pacific economies and the increasing awareness about the use and benefits of molluscicides. The dominant form of agriculture in this region is wet-rice cultivation. These crops require a large amount of molluscicides. Thus, as food production is projected to increase in this region, so is the consumption of molluscicides.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Molluscicides Market

4.2 Molluscicides Market, by Key Country

4.3 Molluscicides Market, by Type & Region

4.4 Molluscicides Market, by Form

4.5 North America: Molluscicides Market, by Key Crop Application & Country, 2021

4.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Molluscicdes Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Increasing Population Density

5.2.2 Effects of Rapid Urbanization on Pest Population

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rain-Fast Characteristic - An Important Attribute for the Increasing Demand for Molluscicides

5.3.1.2 Increase in Adoption of Agrochemicals in Developing Countries

5.3.1.3 Infestation of Golden Apple Snail in the Rice Fields of Asia

5.3.1.4 Demand for High-Value and Industrial Crops

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Limited Applicability

5.3.2.2 Geographical Limitation on Molluscicides Usage

5.3.2.3 Regulatory Restrictions on the Use of Molluscicide Products

5.3.2.4 Lack of Competence and Adequate Resources

5.3.2.5 Traditional Pest Control Methods Used by Farmers

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Emerging Markets for Molluscicides in Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.2 Introduction of "Green Eco-Friendly" Molluscicide Products and the Growing Awareness for Mollusk Control

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Growth in Pest Resistance Against Chemical Compounds

5.3.4.2 Excessive Use of Harmful Chemicals Causing a Threat to the Environment

5.3.4.2.1 Metaldehyde Poisoning Risks and Extreme Usage of Other Harmful Chemicals

5.3.4.2.2 Bioaccumulation

5.3.4.2.3 Toxicity for Non-Target Organisms

5.3.4.2.4 Molluscicide-Tolerant Organisms

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.4.1 COVID-19 to Drive the Demand for Pest Control as An "Essential Service"

5.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Molluscicides Supply Chain

6 Industry Trends

7 Molluscicides Market, by Application

8 Molluscicides Market, by Type

9 Molluscicides Market, by Form

10 Molluscicides Market, by Brand

11 Molluscicides Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Lonza Group

13.1.2 Bayer Ag

13.1.3 Basf Se

13.1.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions

13.1.5 Marrone Bio Innovations

13.1.6 American Vanguard Corporation

13.1.7 De Sangosse

13.1.8 Neudorff Gmbh

13.1.9 Doff Portland

13.1.10 Certis Europe

13.1.11 Syngenta Group

13.1.12 Pi Industries

13.1.13 Upl Limited

13.1.14 Liphatech

13.1.15 Grazers

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Farmco Agritrading Ltd

13.2.2 Monterey Lawn & Garden

13.2.3 Agro Advanced International Ltd

13.2.4 Westland Horticulture Ltd.

13.2.5 Animal Control Technologies Ltd.

13.2.6 Qingdao Agro-Unitek Cropscience Co. Ltd

13.2.7 Impex Europa S.L.

13.2.8 Industrialchimica

13.2.9 Garden Safe

13.2.10 Nufarm

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmy47e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

