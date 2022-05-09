The Worldwide Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Industry is Expected to Reach $26.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Dielectric (Class I (C0G, X8G, U2J), and Class II (X7R, X5R, Y5V, X7S)), Rated Voltage (Low (Up to 50V), Medium (100-630V), and High (1000V & Above)), End User (Electronics, Automotive) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market is expected to grow from USD 14.0 billion in 2022 to USD 26.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The market for class II dielectric type MLCCs is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period



The market for class II dielectric type MLCCs is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. In Class II MLCCs, multiple temperature classes exist, each describing the degree of sensitivity over a specific temperature range. As a result, these MLCCs offer larger capacitance in compact surface mount packages. Class II MLCCs are gaining more popularity with the rapid miniaturization of electronics and demand for high capacitance in compact form factor. Hence, the market for Class II dielectric type MLCCs is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to Class I dielectric type MLCCs.



Low rated voltage MLCCs are expected to dominate the Class I dielectric type market throughout the forecast period



Low rated voltage MLCCs are expected to dominate the Class I dielectric type market throughout the forecast period. The main reason for the dominance of low-voltage MLCCs is their high demand in the electronics industry. Most of the widely adopted electronics devices, especially small consumer electronics such as smartphones, smart wearables, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, headphones, and calculators, operate at a lower voltage.

Medium-voltage MLCCs account for the second-largest market share as the majority of high end electronic devices and household devices operate within the medium voltage range (100 V-230 V). For example, air conditioners, laptops, PCs, printers, smart television, hard disk drive (HDD)/solid-state drive (SSD), and smart washing machines operates in medium voltage range. High-voltage MLCCs are mainly preferred in industrial equipment, automotive, and other end user industries.



MLCC Market for electronics end-user industry is expected to account for the largest during the forecast period



With growing complexity and increasing size of batteries of communications devices, the demand for smaller and higher-capacity MLCCs has increased. According to Murata's (Japan) estimations, the number of MLCCs installed per smartphone is about 400 to 500 for low-end smartphones, is about 700 to 800 for mid-range smartphones, and is about 900 to 1,100 for high-end smartphones.

The smartphone market is one of the biggest consumers of MLCCs in the consumer electronics segment. With the growing demand for smartphones, the market for MLCCs is further going to expand in the foreseeable future. MLCC manufacturers are creating a variety of products in order to meet such demand.

For instance, Murata (Japan) offers 0603M (0.6 x 0.3mm) size MLCCs for small and compact electronic devices. In addition, the company also offers 0201M (0.25 x 0.125mm) size MLCCs for wearable devices and compact modules, that are being adopted rapidly by end users. Anticipated growth of the market for smaller components and high-density mounting is likely to increase the demand for MLCCs in the electronics end-user industry during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (Mlcc) Market

4.2 Mlcc Market, by Class I Dielectric Type

4.3 Mlcc Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-User Industry and Country

4.4 Mlcc Market, by End-User Industry

4.5 Mlcc Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand from Automotive Industry due to Advent of EVs

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Mlccs in Telecommunications End-User Industry due to Rapid Development of 5G Technology

5.2.1.3 Rising Incorporation of Mlccs in Smartphones, Smart Wearables, and Other Electronic Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Global Shortage of Mlccs

5.2.2.2 Advanced Micro-Level Technical Competence Required for Developing Mlccs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Internet of Things (Iot)

5.2.3.2 Recent Advancements in Medium-High Voltage and Kv Application Mlccs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Challenges Associated with Miniaturization of Mlccs

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Planning and Revising Funds

5.3.2 Research and Development

5.3.3 Manufacturing and Testing

5.3.4 Distribution and After-Sales Services

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by End-User Industry

5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend

5.6 Trends Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.7 Technology Trends

5.7.1 Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies and Material Processing Technologies

5.7.2 Recent Developments in Improving Fail-Safe Feature of Mlccs for Industrial and Automotive-Grade Reliability

5.7.3 Increasing Focus on Miniaturization of Mlccs while Increasing Capacitance Performance

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Studies

5.10.1 Murata (Japan) Introduced Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors for 5G Smartphones

5.10.2 Tdk (Japan) Developed Mlcc with Zl Characteristics for Ultrasonic Parking Assist

5.10.3 Tdk (Japan) Offers Ca Series and Cn Series Mlccs for Establishing Stable Automotive Power Systems and Emi Supression

5.10.4 Kemet Miniaturized High-Voltage Bme X7R Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors by Suppressing Surface Arcing for Automotive Applications

5.10.5 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors for Telecommunications Industry and 5G Smartphones

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.14 Tariffs and Regulations

6 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Purpose

6.3 Array

6.4 Megacap

6.5 Serial Design

6.6 Other Types

7 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market, by Dielectric Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Class I

7.2.1 C0G (Np0)

7.2.1.1 C0G Mlccs Offer Advantages of Low Capacitance, Significantly Low Electrical Losses, High Stability, and High Accuracy

7.2.2 X8G

7.2.2.1 X8G Mlccs are Designed for Applications That Require Great Durability and Capacitance Stability at High Temperatures

7.2.3 U2J

7.2.3.1 U2J Dielectric Mlcc Offers High Stability as That of Class I Dielectric and High Capacitance Similar to That of Class Ii Dielectrics

7.2.4 Other Class I

7.3 Class Ii

7.3.1 X7R

7.3.1.1 X7R Mlccs are Ideal for Bypass and Decoupling Applications

7.3.2 X5R

7.3.2.1 X5R Mlccs are Ideal for Applications That Require High Capacitance

7.3.3 Y5V

7.3.3.1 Y5V Dielectric Mlccs are Intended for General-Purpose Use in Limited Temperature Ranges

7.3.4 X7S

7.3.4.1 Demand for X7S Mlccs to be Driven by Their Small Size and High Capacitance Features

7.3.5 Other Class Ii

8 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market, by Rated Voltage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Low Rated Voltage (Up to 50 V)

8.2.1 Miniaturization of Ics in Electronics Drives Market for Low Rated Voltage Mlccs

8.3 Medium Rated Voltage (100 V-630 V)

8.3.1 Medium Rated Voltage Mlccs Have Good Capacitance to Volume Ratio

8.4 High Rated Voltage (1,000 V & Above)

8.4.1 High Rated Voltage Mlccs Use Multi-Layering Technologies and Advanced Ceramic Dielectric Thin Layers to Offer High Capacitance

9 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market, by End-User Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electronics

9.2.1 Consolidating Trend of Miniaturization of Electronic Components to Fuel Demand for Mlccs in Electronics Industry

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Adoption of Adas and Infotainment Systems Fuels Demand for Mlccs in Automotive End-User Industry

9.4 Telecommunications

9.4.1 Advent of 5G and IoT is Expected to Augment Demand for Mlccs in Telecommunications Industry

9.5 Industrial Equipment

9.5.1 Increasing Automation and Advent of IIoT and Industry 4.0 Support Mlcc Market Growth

9.6 Other End-User Industries

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.2.1 Product Portfolio

11.2.2 Regional Focus

11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Play

11.3 Top Five Company Revenue Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis, 2021

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Emerging Leader

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Participant

11.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.6.1 Progressive Company

11.6.2 Responsive Company

11.6.3 Dynamic Company

11.6.4 Starting Block

11.7 Mlcc Market: Company Footprint (15 Companies)

11.7.1 Competitive Benchmarking

11.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11.8.1 Product Launches

11.8.2 Deals

11.8.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Murata

12.1.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

12.1.3 Taiyo Yuden

12.1.4 Yageo

12.1.5 Walsin Technology (Psa)

12.1.6 Kyocera

12.1.7 Tdk

12.1.8 Vishay Intertechnology

12.1.9 Nippon Chemi-Con

12.1.10 Darfon Electronics

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 Samwha Capacitor Group

12.2.2 Maruwa

12.2.3 Holy Stone Enterprise

12.2.4 Eyang Technology Development

12.2.5 Fujian Torch Electron Technology

12.2.6 Knowles

12.2.7 Wurth Elektronik Group

12.2.8 Nic Components

12.2.9 Johanson Dielectrics

12.2.10 Exxelia

12.2.11 Viking Tech

12.2.12 Calramic Technologies

12.2.13 Kingtronics Kt

12.2.14 Semec

12.2.15 Shanghai Yongming Electronic (Ymin)

13 Adjacent and Related Market

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l67b4w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets