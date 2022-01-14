The Worldwide Nannochloropsis Industry is Expected to Reach $15.8 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nannochloropsis Market by Form (Frozen, Liquid, Powder, Fresh Pastes), Application (Aquafeed, Extraction Companies, Other Application) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Nannochloropsis market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts to 2028. The Nannochloropsis market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $15.8 million by 2028.



The increasing demand for algae protein, growing demand for omega-3 fatty acids, and protein- and lipid-rich aquafeed, are driving the growth of the global Nannochloropsis market. Additionally, the growing demand from the biodiesel industry creates lucrative growth opportunities for Nannochloropsis manufacturers globally. However, the complex production process for Nannochloropsis hinders the growth of this market to some extent.



The global Nannochloropsis market is segmented by form (frozen, liquid, powder, and fresh pastes) and application (aquafeed, extraction companies, and other applications). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.



Based on form, the Nannochloropsis market is mainly segmented into frozen, liquid, powder, and fresh paste. The frozen Nannochloropsis segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Nannochloropsis market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its wide range of applications in aquaculture hatcheries to establish the initial step of an artificial food chain as frozen Nannochloropsis are rich in fatty acids (EPA, ARA). Additionally, this segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period as frozen Nannochloropsis biomass promotes easier management in biomass production of lipid-enriched rotifers.



Based on application, the Nannochloropsis market is mainly segmented into aquafeed, extraction companies, and other applications. The aquafeed segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Nannochloropsis market in 2021. Nannochloropsis sp. is one of the most extensively used microalgae in aquaculture due to its nutritional value and ability to produce valuable chemical compounds, such as pigments (zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (EPA). The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growth of the global aquaculture industry along with the growing aquafeed sector and the increasing demand for protein-rich aquafeeds.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.



In 2021, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Nannochloropsis market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The large market share of this region is mainly attributed to the growing aquaculture industry and the rising demand for aquafeed, increasing health awareness, rising demand for omega-3 fatty acids, increasing demand for algae protein, and the presence of key Nannochloropsis biomass manufacturers. Additionally, the growing demand from the biodiesel industry is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for Nannochloropsis manufacturers in the region.



The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4-5 years. The key players profiled in the global Nannochloropsis market research report are Green Aqua Company SGPS S.A. (Portugal), Lyxia Corporation (China), Monzon Biotech S.L (Spain), Shaivaa Algaetech LLP (India), Algatech LTD (a part of Solabia Group) (Israel), Allmicroalgae- Natural Products S.A. (Portugal), BlueBioTech Int. GmbH (Germany), Necton S.A. (Portugal), Reed Mariculture Inc. (U.S.), AlgaSpring B.V. (Netherlands), Archimede Ricerche Srl (Italy), Proviron Industries NV (Belgium), and Astaxa GmbH (Germany).

Key Questions Answered in the Report-

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of form, application, and region/country?

What was the historical market size for Nannochloropsis across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the global Nannochloropsis market?

Who are the major players in the global Nannochloropsis market?

How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the global Nannochloropsis market?

What are the recent developments in the global Nannochloropsis market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth regions/countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global Nannochloropsis market, and how do they compete with the global players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Segment Analysis

3.2.1. Form Segment Analysis

3.2.2. Application Segment Analysis

3.2.3. Regional Analysis

3.2.4. Key Players



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Demand for Algae Protein

4.2.2. Growing Demand for Protein-rich and Lipid-rich Aquafeed

4.2.3. Rising Demand for Omega-3 Fatty Acid

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Complex Production Process for Nannochloropsis

4.4. Opportunity

4.4.1. Growing Demand from the Biodiesel Industry

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Risk of Nannochloropsis Contamination



5. The Impact of Covid-19 on the Nannochloropsis Market



6. Global Nannochloropsis Market, by Form

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Frozen

6.3. Liquid

6.4. Powder

6.5. Fresh Pastes



7. Global Nannochloropsis Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aquafeed

7.3. Extraction Companies

7.4. Other Applications



8. Nannochloropsis Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Spain

8.3.2. Portugal

8.3.3. Germany

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. France

8.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Australia

8.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

8.6. The Middle East & Africa



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

9.1. Green Aqua Company SGPS S.A.

9.2. Reed Mariculture Inc.

9.3. Lyxia Corporation

9.4. BlueBioTech Int. GmbH

9.5. Algatech LTD (A part of Solabia Group)

9.6. Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A.

9.7. Necton S.A.

9.8. AlgaSpring B.V.

9.9. Archimede Ricerche Srl

9.10. Proviron Industries NV

9.11. Monzon Biotech S.L

9.12. Shaivaa Algaetech LLP

9.13. Astaxa GmbH



10. Appendix



