The Worldwide Network Forensics Industry is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

Apr 06, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Forensics Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Solutions & Professional Services), Application (Endpoint Security & Data Center Security), Vertical, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global network forensics market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 2.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2022 to 2027.
The network forensics market is driven by various factors, such as Increasing data thefts and cyberattacks across enterprises, increasing traffic on network systems, and increasing demand for cloud-based network forensics solutions. However, lack of skilled expertise, lack of infrastructure to store all the data packets are some of the factors that are expected to hinder the market growth.
Professional services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Professional services include consulting, training & education, design and integrations, and maintenance & support. The professionals use the latest techniques, comprehensive strategies, and skills to fulfill the security requirements of the organization. The vendors offer threat intelligence, risk assessment, and forensics analysis, among other services, via industry-defined best practices. With rapid digitalization and changing regulatory norms, customers need continuous guidance from network forensics solution implementation experts. This expertise helps consumers design customized solutions for their business processes and be aware of the return on investment (RoI) made by them in their security platform.
On premise segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period
The on-premises deployment is the traditional approach in which solutions are implemented and operated from customers' in-house servers across enterprises. On-premises solutions provide organizations with full control over all the platforms, applications, systems, and data, which can be handled and managed by their own IT staff. An organization where user credentials are critical for business operations would have on-premises deployment as the systems are controlled by the organization itself. Due to COVID-19, the demand for cloud-based services has significantly increased due to the highly adopted trend of remote work. This has impacted the revenue generated by the network forensics on-premise solutions. However, on-premises deployment mode plays a significant role in safeguarding a company's crucial information from cyber intruders. Therefore, it is expected to dominate the network forensics market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific: With effective government regulations and technological advancements, the network forensics market is witnessing tremendous growth opportunities in this region. Various developments are taking place in the Asia Pacific region concerning the adoption of forensics technologies, such as network forensics tools, BI compliance tools, cloud, analytics, and rapid infrastructure development. . Increasing advancements in mobility and cloud adoption and growing mandatory compliances with government regulations to resolve data security issues have forced enterprises to adopt network forensics solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Market
4.2 Market, by Component, 2022
4.3 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2022-2027
4.4 Market, Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2022
4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2022-2027
4.6 Market, by Vertical, 2022-2027
4.7 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Data Thefts and Cyberattacks to Promote Network Security Transformation Across Enterprises
5.2.1.2 Increased Network Traffic and Network Systems' Complexity to Demand Advanced Network Forensics Solutions
5.2.1.3 Increased Demand for Cloud-Based Network Forensics Solutions Across Verticals
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled Network Forensics Investigators
5.2.2.2 Lack of Data Infrastructure to Support Advanced Technologies to Drive Advanced Network Forensics Tools' Adoption
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Integrated and Next-Generation Network Forensics Solutions
5.2.3.2 Rapid Evolution in Mobile, IoT, and Web Applications
5.2.3.3 Increase in Use of Ai/Ml and Analytics to Provide Better Network Visibility into It Infrastructure
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Issues Associated with Collection and Storage of Huge Data for Investigation
5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Related to Network Forensics Tools for Analysis of Data Packets
5.2.5 Impact of Covid- 19 on Market Dynamics
5.2.5.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.2.5.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.2.5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.3 Regulatory Implications
5.4 Use Cases
5.4.1 Use Case 1: Palo Alto Networks Enhanced Samaritan Ministries International's Security Operations
5.4.2 Use Case 2: Palo Alto Networks Provided Think Whole Person Healthcare Protection Against Cyberthreats
5.4.3 Use Case: Cisco Helped Lake Trust Credit Union to Secure Distributed Network and Ensure Compliance
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Value Chain
6 Network Forensics Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers
6.2.2 Solution: COVID-19 Impact
6.2.3 Software
6.2.3.1 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System
6.2.3.2 Security Information and Event Management
6.2.3.3 Threat Intelligence
6.2.3.4 Packet Capture Analysis
6.2.3.5 Analytics
6.2.3.6 Firewall
6.2.4 Hardware
6.3 Professional Services
6.3.1 Professional Services: Network Forensics Market Drivers
6.3.2 Professional Services: COVID-19 Impact
6.3.3 Consulting
6.3.4 Training and Education
6.3.5 Design and Integration
6.3.6 Support and Maintenance
7 Network Forensics Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
7.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact
7.3 On-Premises
7.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
7.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact
8 Network Forensics Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
8.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
8.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
9 Network Forensics Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Endpoint Security
9.2.1 Endpoint Security: Market Drivers
9.2.2 Endpoint Security: COVID-19 Impact
9.3 Data Center Security
9.3.1 Data Center Security: Market Drivers
9.3.2 Data Center Security: COVID-19 Impact
10 Network Forensics Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers
10.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact
10.3 Retail
10.3.1 Retail: Market Drivers
10.3.2 Retail: COVID-19 Impact
10.4 Government and Defense
10.4.1 Government and Defense: Market Drivers
10.4.2 Government and Defense: COVID-19 Impact
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
10.5.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact
10.6 Manufacturing
10.6.1 Manufacturing: Network Forensics Market Drivers
10.6.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact
10.7 Information Technology & Information Technology-Enabled Services (It and Ites)
10.7.1 Information Technology & Information Technology-Enabled Services: Market Drivers
10.7.2 Information Technology & Information Technology-Enabled Services: COVID-19 Impact
10.8 Telecommunications
10.8.1 Telecommunications: Network Forensics Market Drivers
10.8.2 Telecommunications: COVID-19 Impact
10.9 Transportation
10.9.1 Transportation: Market Drivers
10.9.2 Transportation: COVID-19 Impact
10.10 Other Verticals
11 Network Forensics Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Company Footprint
12.3.3 Stars
12.3.4 Emerging Leaders
12.3.5 Pervasive Players
12.3.6 Participants
12.4 Startup Evaluation Quadrant
12.4.1 Progressive Companies
12.4.2 Responsive Companies
12.4.3 Dynamic Companies
12.4.4 Starting Blocks
12.5 Revenue Analysis
12.6 Market Share Analysis
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Large Players
13.2.1 Fireeye Inc.
13.2.2 Cisco
13.2.3 IBM
13.2.4 Symantec (Broadcom)
13.2.5 Netscout Systems
13.2.6 Rsa Security
13.2.7 Viavi Solutions
13.2.8 Novetta Solutions
13.2.9 Solarwinds
13.2.10 Palo Alto Networks
13.2.11 Sonicwall
13.2.12 Opentext
13.2.13 ManageEngine (Zoho)
13.3 SME Players
13.3.1 Logrhythm Inc.
13.3.2 Niksun
13.3.3 Corelight
13.3.4 Securonix
13.3.5 Vectra Ai
13.4 Startup Players
13.4.1 Liveaction
13.4.2 Vehere Inc.
13.4.3 Cysight.Ai (Ideadata)
13.4.4 Corcystems, Inc.
13.4.5 Graylog
13.4.6 Endace Ltd.
14 Adjacent Markets
15 Appendix
