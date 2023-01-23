The Worldwide Online Entertainment Industry is Expected to Reach $1,049 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Entertainment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online entertainment market size reached US$ 294.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,049.31 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.61% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The concept of online entertainment refers to accessing material over the internet, such as music, movies, and web shows. There are currently more entertainment services available online, which provides users with a greater selection of content.

The most common online entertainment sources include video streaming, music streaming, video chat communication, and multi-player gaming.

In addition to this, this form of entertainment also involves entertainment interactive functions and content, such as social networking services, graph management, forums, geolocation reviews, and ratings.

As a result, users can choose from a wide range of easily accessible material, which is mostly free and low-priced. Entertainment over the internet has gained significant traction due to the immense popularity of on-demand content and OTT platforms.



The market is majorly driven by the continual technological advancements in smart devices providing enhanced visual and listening experiences to the users. This can be attributed to a considerable increase in the penetration of smartphones among the masses. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of internet-enabled smart devices, including smart TVs, laptops, desktops, and smart projectors, have led to an increased demand for online entertainment content, thus fueling the market.

Moreover, the easy availability of internet service at affordable prices, along with the growing data tariffs, are providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further propelled by the rapid digitization in the media and entertainment sector. Apart from this, the rising popularity of OTT platform subscriptions and the escalating number of OTT application downloads are creating a positive market outlook.

Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the increasing size of touchscreen displays, the expanding expenditure on digital advertisements, the emergence of high-speed 5G internet, inflating disposable income levels and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by the key players.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), King.com Limited (Activision Blizzard Inc.), Meta Platforms Inc., Netflix Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. (Sony Corporation), Spotify AB, The Walt Disney Company and Ubisoft Entertainment SA.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Online Entertainment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Form

6.1 Video

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Audio

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Games

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Internet Radio

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Revenue Model

7.1 Subscription

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Advertisement

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Sponsorship

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Device

8.1 Smartphones

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Smart Tvs, Projectors and Monitors

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Laptop, Desktop and Tablets

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Charter Communications Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Comcast Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 King.com Limited (Activision Blizzard Inc.)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Meta Platforms Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Netflix Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Rakuten Group Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. (Sony Corporation)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Spotify AB

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 The Walt Disney Company

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Ubisoft Entertainment SA

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis



