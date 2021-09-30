The Worldwide Ophthalmic Packaging Industry is Expected to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Dose (Single Dose, Multi Dose), By Type (OTC, Prescription), By Material (Plastic, Glass), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic packaging market is expected to reach USD 17.7 billion by the end of 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. It is projected to expand at an 11.9% CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing global burden of ocular conditions and a growing number of ophthalmic clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory care centers are the factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the frequent introduction of new drug delivery systems and high demand for advanced packaging solutions is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.



Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disposable income are some of the prominent factors that are expected to drive a lot of patients towards advanced ophthalmic care. Furthermore, the growing number of advanced healthcare facilities such as eye hospitals and ophthalmic clinics across several regions and increasing awareness about preventive care, ocular disorders, and self-medications are some of the factors expected to aid the market growth.



The increasing geriatric population coupled with age-related ocular disorders is expected to increase the demand for ophthalmic products. Furthermore, the improving reimbursement policies for ocular surgeries including cataract & eye implants, and increasing awareness about ocular disorders and treatment options is expected to drive the market growth.



Government and non-government initiatives such as ocular screening programs and national healthcare programs are expected to increase the accessibility to ophthalmic healthcare. Furthermore, the initiatives such as an "economical free trade zone" & reducing approval time for the establishment of facilities will contribute to the establishment of new ophthalmic manufacturing facilities that are expected to increase the demand for the packaging materials over the forecast period.



Ophthalmic Packaging Market Report Highlights

Multiple-dose ophthalmic packages held the largest market share in 2018 and are expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Increasing usage of multiple-dose packaging in OTC preparations coupled with the growing prevalence of common ocular disorders such as red eyes, dry eyes, and conjunctivitis are the major factors expected to drive the growth.

Based on material, plastics packaging material accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Low-density polyethylene (LDP) is the most preferred used resin due to its advantages such as flexibility, compatibility, affordability, and safety.

Based on type the ophthalmic packaging market is segmented into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products. The prescription type segment held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

North America held around 38.5% of the global ophthalmic packaging material market in 2018. Developed healthcare infrastructure, rising aging population, the prevalence of eye disorders, and the presence of stringent regulatory bodies are the factors contributing to the significant share.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Ophthalmic Packaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing prevalence of ocular disorders

3.4.1.2. Growing importance for brand differentiation and brand awareness in a competitive market.

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Sustainability issues over the use of plastics

3.4.3. Industry challenges

3.4.3.1. Incompatibility of preparations with packaging material

3.5. Ophthalmic Packaging Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.5.4. Market entry strategies

3.5.5. Covid-19 impact analysis



Chapter 4. Dose Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Single dose

4.1.2. Multi dose

4.2. Dose Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market by Dose Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.5.1. Single dose

4.5.2. Multi dose



Chapter 5. Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. OTC

5.1.2. Prescription

5.2. Type Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market by Type Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.5.1. OTC

5.5.2. Prescription



Chapter 6. Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Glass

6.1.2. Plastic

6.1.3. Others

6.2. Type Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market by Material Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

6.5.1. Glass

6.5.2. Plastic

6.5.3. Others



Chapter 7. Ophthalmic Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020

8.3.4. Amcor plc

8.3.4.1. Company overview

8.3.4.2. Financial performance

8.3.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.5. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

8.3.5.1. Company overview

8.3.5.2. Financial performance

8.3.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.6. Gerresheimer AG

8.3.6.1. Company overview

8.3.6.2. Financial performance

8.3.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.7. SCHOTT AG

8.3.7.1. Company overview

8.3.7.2. Financial performance

8.3.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.8. AptarGroup, Inc.

8.3.8.1. Company overview

8.3.8.2. Financial performance

8.3.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

