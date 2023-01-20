The Worldwide Organic Food & Beverage Industry is Anticipated to Reach over $360 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Food & Beverage Market Overview, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the organic foods & beverage industry has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry with distinct production, processing, distribution, and retail systems.

The global market is a home to organically produced food range of fruits & vegetables, meat, fish & poultry, dairy products, and frozen & processed products while the beverage segment includes a range of dairy alternative, coffee & tea, beer & wine among others. Growing adoption of organic food & beverages owing to associated health benefits and eco-friendly characteristics is to drive demand over the forecasted period.

The global market was valued at around USD 183 billion in 2021, which is anticipated to reach over USD 360 billion during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of more than 12% for 2022-2027.

The steady growth of the organic market has led to a proliferation of opportunities for farmers in developing regions. Higher prices, potentially higher profits, resource availability, and general compatibility with local cultivation systems make the expansion of organic production a particularly interesting prospect in regions like sub-Saharan Africa and India.



The organic food market has a high share of organic food compared to organic beverages, dominating the market with a share of over 90% in 2021. With the increase in awareness and easy availability, the organic beverage segment has gained more acceptances in the market and is projected to grow at more than 14% CAGR by 2027.

Increasing consumer needs towards organic food and beverages products are also helping the market players to position themselves in the global organic food and beverages market by launching a variety of innovative products. Regulatory authorities in different countries are taking initiatives towards setting standards and regulations for the promotion of safe and healthy organic foods and beverages.

The organic fruits and vegetable segment registered the highest market share in the year 2021. Factors such as the emergence of numerous local breweries and the increasing popularity of non-alcoholic organic beer among the younger population are promoting the sales of organic beer across the globe. However, due to the high cost, the segment is to remain the least contributing segment by the end of the forecasted period.



Currently, North America and Europe are the largest markets for organic food and beverages, owing to the influential presence of the target population in the region. By the end of 2027, it is expected that the Asia-Pacific region would witness significant growth.

The basic challenges faced by the global organic food and beverages market are in the form of high conversion cost from conventional farming to organic farming, supply shortage of organic food and beverages in major European and North American markets, non-uniform organic regulations across the globe, and high prices of organic food products. Consumers are switching to organic products as a difficult proposition, as organic food is more expensive than non-organic food.

Moreover, organic seeds are usually priced higher than conventional ones. With the establishment of exclusive diet centers, untapped geographical regions such as India, South Africa are offering a rising demand; the limited shelf life of organic foods poses limitations in the market. However, each factor would have its definite impact on the market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impacts:



The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on the organic food and beverage market. As consumers grew aware of the importance of a strong immune system as a result of this uncertainty, their purchasing patterns altered, and they favored more organic and natural goods.

Despite having higher prices than non-organic products and the world GDP decline being the biggest in decades, organic food sales witnessed a spike in 2020. The growth rate of organic packaged foods and beverages was the highest among all health and wellness categories. Starting in 2020, consumers shifted their food purchasing and consumption habits during the period of COVID-19 when restaurants were closed and home cooking became the norm.



Major Companies considered in Report:



Amy's Kitchen, Danone - WhiteWave Foods, Eden Foods, Inc., General Mills, Hain Celestial Group, Nature's Path Foods, Inc., Organic Valley, SunOpta Inc., United Natural Foods, Inc, Whole Foods Market



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definition



4. Economic /Demographic Snapshot



5. Global Organic Food & Beverage Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Region

5.2.2. By Country

5.2.3. By Company

5.2.4. By Type

5.2.5. By Product

5.2.5.1. By Organic Food Product

5.2.5.2. By Organic Beverage Product

5.2.6. By Sales Channel

5.3. Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Outlook

5.4. Global Organic Meat, Fish & Poultry Market Outlook

5.5. Global Organic Dairy Products Market Outlook

5.6. Global Organic Frozen & Processed Food Market Outlook

5.7. Global Organic Non-Dairy Beverage Market Outlook

5.8. Global Organic Coffee & Tea Market Outlook

5.9. Global Organic Beer & Wine Beverage Market Outlook

5.10. Global Organic Food Policy Overview



6. North America Organic Food & Beverage Market Outlook

7. Europe Organic Food & Beverage Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Organic Food & Beverage Market Outlook

9. South America Organic Food & Beverage Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Organic Food & Beverage Market Outlook



11. Country Wise Organic Cultivation & Policy Overview



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Market Drivers

12.2. Market Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Company Profiles

15.1. Amy's Kitchen

15.2. Danone - WhiteWave Foods

15.3. Eden Foods, Inc

15.4. General Mills

15.5. Hain Celestial Group

15.6. Nature's Path Foods, Inc.

15.7. Organic Valley

15.8. SunOpta Inc.

15.9. United Natural Foods, Inc

15.10. Whole Foods Market



16. Company Overview

16.1. Alnatura Produktions

16.2. Aurora Organic Dairy

16.3. Clif Bar & Company

16.4. EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord mhb

16.5. Hipp GmbH & Co Vertrieb KG

16.6. Newman's Own



17. Strategic Recommendations



18. Disclaimer



