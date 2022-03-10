The Worldwide Outdoor Power Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $36+ Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Equipment [Mowers, Saws, Trimmers & Edgers, Blowers, Tillers & Cultivators, Others]; By Power Source; By Application; By Functionality; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outdoor power equipment market size is expected to reach $36.36 billion by 2030 according to this new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The robust need for automated outdoor equipment and advanced technologies across the globe is expected to pave the demand for the market over the forecast period. There are different kinds of outdoor instruments including mowers, trimmers & edgers, blowers, tillers & cultivators, snow throwers, etc., that are extensively utilized in several residential and commercial applications. A rising trend of adoption of landscape gardening activities among people spread across the globe, along with the increased government initiatives for developing green spaces such as parks, fields, gardens, etc., is anticipated to drive the growth of the industry.



On the basis of equipment, the mower is likely to account for the largest share over the forecast period. These are extensively used for maintaining and designing lawns, parks, grounds, yards, etc., and for chopping and trimming grass. There are various types of mowers available in the market, such as petrol lawnmower, electric lawnmower, and tractor lawnmower that makes it easy for consumers to purchase them for different purposes.



North America is expected to hold the highest share in the near future as they are highly utilized in residential as well as commercial purposes in the region. The demand is anticipated to be driven by the improved mowing capabilities and navigation facilities without a boundary wire which is required in the households that have large yards in the U.S In addition, the easy availability of these outdoor products and rising leisure activities among people in the region is likely to pave the way for higher industry demand.



Market participants such as Excel Industries, Inc, Makita Corp, AL-KO KOBER GROUP, Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG, Briggs & Stratton, Ariens Company, Stanley Black & Decker, CHEVRON (China) Trading Co., Ltd., Deere & Company, Emak S.p.A., HONDA, Husqvarna, MTD Holdings Inc, Robert Bosch, Schiller Ground Care, STIHL Group, Techtronic Industries, The Toro Company (US), and Yamabiko Corp. are the key players operating in the global market.

