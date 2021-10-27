The Worldwide Paint Process Automation Industry is Expected to Reach $9.22 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paint Process Automation Market by Offering, Purpose and Vertical and Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paint process automation market size was valued at $3.34 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030. Paint process automation is an advanced method of industrial painting processes. It includes usage of high-end machines and robots. It helps users to increase competitiveness, product quality, and workman safety.



Some of the prime drivers of the paint process automation industry are consistent painting results, cost-effective painting processes, and ability to meet industry-specific needs. These factors are estimated to propel the market growth rapidly during the forecast period. However, high installation cost acts as a major barrier for the paint process automation market growth. Contradictory, integration of advanced technologies with paint processes and its ability to meet sustainable goals create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



The paint process automation market is segmented into offering, purpose, vertical, type, and region. On the basis of offering, it is fragmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware is further sub-segmented into robots, controllers, atomizers, and others. The robot is again segmented into 4-axis, 6-axis, 7-axis, and others. Based on purpose, the market is segregated into interior and exterior. By vertical, the market is divided into automotive, aviation, agriculture, textile, furniture, pharmaceutical, electronics, construction, and others. By type, the market is divided into floor-mounted systems, wall-mounted systems, rail-mounted systems, and others. Region-wise, paint process automation market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



CHAPTER 2: Executive summary



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping paint process automation market

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Paint process automation offers consistent results

3.4.1.2. Cost-effective painting process

3.4.1.3. Paint process automation meets industry-specific needs

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High installation cost

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Integration of advanced technologies with painting robots

3.4.3.2. Paint process automation is a step toward sustainability

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis on the paint process automation market

3.5.1. Impact on market size

3.5.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.5.3. Key player strategy

3.5.3.1. Limited investments for R&D

3.5.3.2. Focus on next-generation products

3.5.3.3. Shift toward agile supply chain model

3.5.4. Opportunity window due to COVID-19 outbreak

3.5.5. Economic impact

3.6. Market share analysis

3.7. Value chain analysis

3.8. Pricing analysis



CHAPTER 4: PAINT PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET, By Offering

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Robots

4.2.2.1.4-axis

4.2.2.2.6-axis

4.2.2.3.7-axis

4.2.2.4. Others

4.2.3. Controllers

4.2.4. Atomizers

4.2.5. Others

4.2.6. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.7. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: PAINT PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET, By Purpose

5.1. Overview

5.2. Interior

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Exterior

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: PAINT PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET, By Vertical

6.1. Overview

6.2. Automotive

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Aviation

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Agriculture

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Textile

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Furniture

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

6.7. Pharmaceutical

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis, by country

6.8. Electronics

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis, by country

6.9. Construction

6.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.3. Market analysis, by country

6.10. Others

6.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.10.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.10.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: PAINT PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET, By Type

7.1. Overview

7.2. Floor-mounted painting robots

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Wall-mounted painting robots

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Rail-mounted painting robots

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities.

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: PAINT PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET, By Region

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Key player positioning, 2020

9.2. Competitive dashboard

9.3. Competitive heatmap

9.4. Product mapping

9.5. Top winning strategies

9.5.1. Top winning strategies, by year

9.5.2. Top winning strategies, by development

9.5.3. Top winning strategies, by company



CHAPTER 10: Company profiles

10.1. ABB Ltd.

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. R&D expenditure

10.1.7. Business performance

10.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. CMA Robotics Spa

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Operating business segments

10.2.5. Product portfolio

10.2.6. Business performance

10.3. Durr AG

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. R&D expenditure

10.3.7. Business performance

10.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. EPISTOLIO Srl

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Operating business segments

10.4.5. Product portfolio

10.4.6. Business performance

10.5. FANUC Corporation

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. Business performance

10.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. Graco Inc.

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.6.6. Business performance

10.7. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. R&D expenditure

10.7.7. Business performance

10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. KUKA AG

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. R&D expenditure

10.8.7. Business performance

10.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. Staubli International AG

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.10. YASKAWA Electric Corporation

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. R&D expenditure

10.10.7. Business performance

10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

