The Worldwide Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Industry is Estimated to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2025
Jan 19, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product (Filter, System), Technique (Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Application (Final Product (Sterile Filtration), Raw Material, Cell Separation, Water) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is estimated to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2020 to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.
The rising adoption of single-use technologies, rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and the growing demand for nanofiltration are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
By Product, the systems segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market.
On the basis of product, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into filters, systems, and accessories. The systems segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of single-use technologies in membrane filtration.
By application, the raw material filtration segment to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification. The raw material filtration segment is estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period. The increasing focus of regulatory bodies on ensuring the safety of the pharmaceutical manufacturing process has made this application a crucial part of the pharmaceutical processes.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market.
The global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion of key players in countries such as Singapore, China, and India and the significant spending on R&D activities in several APAC countries.
North America: the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market.
North America accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market. This can be attributed to the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the region, significant spending on research and development (R&D) activities, and the presence of a well-established intellectual property system for innovative biologics
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Overview
4.2 North America: Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Product and Country (2019)
4.3 Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Material, 2020 Vs 2025
4.4 Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Usage of Single-Use Technologies
5.2.1.2 Nanofiltration Technology
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Geographical Expansion
5.2.2.2 Ultrafiltration Track-Etched Membranes
5.2.3 Burning Issues
5.2.3.1 Intense Competition in the Market - A Critical Barrier for New Entrants
5.2.4 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market
5.2.4.1 Impact on the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Market Map
6 Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Filters
6.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Quality Pharmaceutical Drug Manufacturing is Supporting the Growth of this Segment
6.3 Systems
6.3.1 Single-Use Membrane Systems are Gaining Importance in Separation & Purification Applications
6.4 Accessories
6.4.1 Increase in the Adoption of Pharmaceutical Membrane Products Will Support the Adoption of Associated Accessories
7 Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polyethersulfone
7.2.1 High Reliability and Wide Applications in Microbial Filtration Have Ensured the Market Dominance of Pes
7.3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride
7.3.1 Usage in Formulation & Filling Solutions and Protein Purification Has Ensured Demand for Pvdf Filters
7.4 Nylon Membrane Filters
7.4.1 High Protein-Binding Capacity Makes Nylon Filters Ideal for the Filtration of Biological Samples
7.5 Polytetrafluoroethylene
7.5.1 Ptfe Filters are Widely Used in Air and Gas Filtration
7.6 Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate
7.6.1 Wide Applications in the Microbiological Analysis of Water, Wastewater, and Pharmaceuticals are to Boost Market Growth
7.7 Polycarbonate Track-Etched
7.7.1 Growing Applications of Pcte Membrane Filters Will Drive Market Growth in this Segment
7.8 Other Materials
8 Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Microfiltration
8.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Microfiltration Techniques in Clarification and Separation of Cell Debris to Drive Market Growth
8.3 Ultrafiltration
8.3.1 Growing Applications of Ultrafiltration in Protein Purification to Drive Market Growth
8.4 Nanofiltration
8.4.1 Increasing Demand in Viral Clearance Applications is Likely to Boost the Nanofiltration Market
8.5 Reverse Osmosis (Ro)
8.5.1 Major Applications of Reverse Osmosis in Water Purification are Driving Market Growth
8.6 Ion Exchange
8.6.1 Need for Removal of Metals to Achieve High-Purity Liquids Will Lead to Market Growth
9 Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Final Product Processing
9.2.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Filtration
9.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Will Drive the Need for Api Filtration
9.2.2 Sterile Filtration
9.2.2.1 Sterile Filtration is the Most Critical Filtration Process in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
9.2.3 Protein Purification
9.2.3.1 Purification of Proteins Involves the Use of Cross-Flow Filtration
9.2.4 Vaccines & Antibody Processing
9.2.4.1 Growth in Vaccine Production is Driving the Growth of this Market Segment
9.2.5 Formulation & Filling Solutions
9.2.5.1 Need for Ultra-Clean Sterilized Packaging to Drive the Demand for These Solutions
9.2.6 Viral Clearance
9.2.6.1 Growing Manufacturing Volumes & Protein Concentrations Have Resulted in the Increased Importance of Viral Filtration
9.3 Raw Material Filtration
9.3.1 Media Buffers
9.3.1.1 Increasing Focus on Quality Control to Drive Market Growth
9.3.2 Prefiltration
9.3.2.1 Prefiltration is Used for Routine Commercial Pharmaceutical Manufacturing of Bulk Solutions
9.3.3 Bioburden Reduction
9.3.3.1 Need for Continuous Monitoring of Raw Materials for Bioburden to Support Market Growth
9.4 Cell Separation
9.4.1 Cell Separation is an Essential Component in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
9.5 Water Purification
9.5.1 Demand for Purified Water for Injections and Parenterals Production Will Boost Market Growth
9.6 Air Purification
9.6.1 Air Purification is Used in the Pharmaceutical Industry for Controlling Contaminants
10 Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019
11.2.1 Market Revenue Analysis (2016-2019)
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Star
11.3.2 Emerging Leaders
11.3.3 Pervasive
11.3.4 Participants
11.4 Competitive Scenario
11.4.1 Expansions
11.4.2 Product Launches
11.4.3 Partnerships
11.4.4 Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Merck KGaA
12.2 Danaher Corporation
12.3 Sartorius Stedim Biotech
12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.5 3M
12.6 Parker Hannifin Corporation
12.7 Porvair Filtration Group
12.8 Alfa Laval Corporate Ab
12.9 Sterlitech Corporation
12.10 Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
12.11 Donaldson Company, Inc.
12.12 Repligen Corporation
12.13 Eaton Corporation
12.14 Gea Group
12.15 Amazon Filters Ltd.
12.16 Novasep
12.17 Synder Filtration, Inc.
12.18 Graver Technologies, LLC
12.19 Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.
12.20 Membrane Solutions
13 Adjacent Related Markets
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Limitations
13.3 Laboratory Filtration Market
13.3.1 Market Definition
13.3.2 Market Overview
13.3.3 Laboratory Filtration Market, by Region
13.3.3.1 North America
13.3.3.2 Europe
13.3.3.3 Asia-Pacific
13.4 Sterile Filtration Market
13.4.1 Market Definition
13.4.2 Market Overview
13.4.3 Sterile Filtration Market, by Region
13.4.3.1 North America
13.5 Europe
13.6 Asia-Pacific
13.7 Latin America
13.8 Middle East & Africa
13.9 Tangential Flow Filtration Market
13.9.1 Market Definition
13.9.2 Market Overview
13.9.3 Tangential Flow Filtration Market, by Region
13.9.3.1 North America
13.9.3.2 Europe
13.1 Pharmaceutical Filtration Market
13.10.1 Market Definition
13.10.2 Market Overview
13.10.3 Pharmaceutical Filtration Market, by Region
13.10.3.1 North America
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fz597
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets