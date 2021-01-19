The Worldwide Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Industry is Estimated to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product (Filter, System), Technique (Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Application (Final Product (Sterile Filtration), Raw Material, Cell Separation, Water) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is estimated to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2020 to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.



The rising adoption of single-use technologies, rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and the growing demand for nanofiltration are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

By Product, the systems segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market.

On the basis of product, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into filters, systems, and accessories. The systems segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of single-use technologies in membrane filtration.

By application, the raw material filtration segment to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification. The raw material filtration segment is estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period. The increasing focus of regulatory bodies on ensuring the safety of the pharmaceutical manufacturing process has made this application a crucial part of the pharmaceutical processes.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market.

The global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion of key players in countries such as Singapore, China, and India and the significant spending on R&D activities in several APAC countries.

North America: the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market. This can be attributed to the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the region, significant spending on research and development (R&D) activities, and the presence of a well-established intellectual property system for innovative biologics

4.1 Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Overview

4.2 North America: Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Product and Country (2019)

4.3 Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Material, 2020 Vs 2025

4.4 Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Usage of Single-Use Technologies

5.2.1.2 Nanofiltration Technology

5.2.2.1 Geographical Expansion

5.2.2.2 Ultrafiltration Track-Etched Membranes

5.2.3.1 Intense Competition in the Market - A Critical Barrier for New Entrants

5.2.4 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market

5.2.4.1 Impact on the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market

6.2 Filters

6.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Quality Pharmaceutical Drug Manufacturing is Supporting the Growth of this Segment

6.3 Systems

6.3.1 Single-Use Membrane Systems are Gaining Importance in Separation & Purification Applications

6.4 Accessories

6.4.1 Increase in the Adoption of Pharmaceutical Membrane Products Will Support the Adoption of Associated Accessories



7.2 Polyethersulfone

7.2.1 High Reliability and Wide Applications in Microbial Filtration Have Ensured the Market Dominance of Pes

7.3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride

7.3.1 Usage in Formulation & Filling Solutions and Protein Purification Has Ensured Demand for Pvdf Filters

7.4 Nylon Membrane Filters

7.4.1 High Protein-Binding Capacity Makes Nylon Filters Ideal for the Filtration of Biological Samples

7.5 Polytetrafluoroethylene

7.5.1 Ptfe Filters are Widely Used in Air and Gas Filtration

7.6 Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate

7.6.1 Wide Applications in the Microbiological Analysis of Water, Wastewater, and Pharmaceuticals are to Boost Market Growth

7.7 Polycarbonate Track-Etched

7.7.1 Growing Applications of Pcte Membrane Filters Will Drive Market Growth in this Segment

7.8 Other Materials



8.2 Microfiltration

8.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Microfiltration Techniques in Clarification and Separation of Cell Debris to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Ultrafiltration

8.3.1 Growing Applications of Ultrafiltration in Protein Purification to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Nanofiltration

8.4.1 Increasing Demand in Viral Clearance Applications is Likely to Boost the Nanofiltration Market

8.5 Reverse Osmosis (Ro)

8.5.1 Major Applications of Reverse Osmosis in Water Purification are Driving Market Growth

8.6 Ion Exchange

8.6.1 Need for Removal of Metals to Achieve High-Purity Liquids Will Lead to Market Growth



9.2 Final Product Processing

9.2.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Filtration

9.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Will Drive the Need for Api Filtration

9.2.2 Sterile Filtration

9.2.2.1 Sterile Filtration is the Most Critical Filtration Process in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.2.3 Protein Purification

9.2.3.1 Purification of Proteins Involves the Use of Cross-Flow Filtration

9.2.4 Vaccines & Antibody Processing

9.2.4.1 Growth in Vaccine Production is Driving the Growth of this Market Segment

9.2.5 Formulation & Filling Solutions

9.2.5.1 Need for Ultra-Clean Sterilized Packaging to Drive the Demand for These Solutions

9.2.6 Viral Clearance

9.2.6.1 Growing Manufacturing Volumes & Protein Concentrations Have Resulted in the Increased Importance of Viral Filtration

9.3 Raw Material Filtration

9.3.1 Media Buffers

9.3.1.1 Increasing Focus on Quality Control to Drive Market Growth

9.3.2 Prefiltration

9.3.2.1 Prefiltration is Used for Routine Commercial Pharmaceutical Manufacturing of Bulk Solutions

9.3.3 Bioburden Reduction

9.3.3.1 Need for Continuous Monitoring of Raw Materials for Bioburden to Support Market Growth

9.4 Cell Separation

9.4.1 Cell Separation is an Essential Component in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

9.5 Water Purification

9.5.1 Demand for Purified Water for Injections and Parenterals Production Will Boost Market Growth

9.6 Air Purification

9.6.1 Air Purification is Used in the Pharmaceutical Industry for Controlling Contaminants



10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

11.2.1 Market Revenue Analysis (2016-2019)

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Star

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Pervasive

11.3.4 Participants

11.4.1 Expansions

11.4.2 Product Launches

11.4.3 Partnerships

11.4.4 Acquisitions



12.1 Merck KGaA

12.2 Danaher Corporation

12.3 Sartorius Stedim Biotech

12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.5 3M

12.6 Parker Hannifin Corporation

12.7 Porvair Filtration Group

12.8 Alfa Laval Corporate Ab

12.9 Sterlitech Corporation

12.10 Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

12.11 Donaldson Company, Inc.

12.12 Repligen Corporation

12.13 Eaton Corporation

12.14 Gea Group

12.15 Amazon Filters Ltd.

12.16 Novasep

12.17 Synder Filtration, Inc.

12.18 Graver Technologies, LLC

12.19 Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

12.20 Membrane Solutions



13.3 Laboratory Filtration Market

13.3.1 Market Definition

13.3.2 Market Overview

13.3.3 Laboratory Filtration Market, by Region

13.3.3.1 North America

13.3.3.2 Europe

13.3.3.3 Asia-Pacific

13.4 Sterile Filtration Market

13.4.1 Market Definition

13.4.2 Market Overview

13.4.3 Sterile Filtration Market, by Region

13.4.3.1 North America

13.5 Europe

13.6 Asia-Pacific

13.7 Latin America

13.8 Middle East & Africa

13.9 Tangential Flow Filtration Market

13.9.1 Market Definition

13.9.2 Market Overview

13.9.3 Tangential Flow Filtration Market, by Region

13.9.3.1 North America

13.9.3.2 Europe

13.1 Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

13.10.1 Market Definition

13.10.2 Market Overview

13.10.3 Pharmaceutical Filtration Market, by Region

13.10.3.1 North America



