The Worldwide Pharmacy Automation Industry is Expected to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacy Automation: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for pharmacy automation is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% and reach 9.9
Billion by 2026. The pharmacy automation market continues to gain momentum after experiencing purchasing holds for equipment from hospitals and other health delivery facilities in 2010 and 2014.
The two general segments covered in the report are inpatient and outpatient. Products included in the inpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing and storage equipment; packaging equipment; narcotics management equipment; software and logistics products; and other products such as bedside barcode scanning systems, automated medication labeling systems, automated tablet splitters and compounding systems.
Products included in the outpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing/storage equipment; packaging and filling equipment; software and logistics products; and other equipment, including samples management, counting machines and vial shredders.
The trend of consolidation among pharmacy automation vendors is expected to continue. In recent years, the industry has experienced partnerships and acquisitions that have shaped the industry and produced major competitors in the industry.
This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the global pharmacy automation market. The geographical scope is global but with special emphasis on the U.S. and developed Europe, with supplemental data covering other geographical markets and trends. The report identifies pharmacy automation markets by inpatient and outpatient pharmacy settings, and by product type. Within the global pharmacy automation market, there are two general pharmacy settings (market applications), each having second level sub-settings
- Inpatient pharmacy automation
- Acute-care settings
- Long-term care settings
- Outpatient pharmacy automation
- Outpatient/fast-track clinical settings
- Hospital retail settings
- Pharmacy benefit management services and other mail-order settings
- Retail pharmacy chains
Each segment is further reviewed to provide detailed information on current and emerging products, current market estimates and market forecasts, and competitive analyses.
Product segments covered in the report include:
- Dispensing/storage
- Packaging/filing
- Software/logistics
- Other products
Report Includes
- 69 data tables and 56 additional tables
- An updated review of the global market for pharmacy automation technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue forecast (in USD millions) for pharmacy automation, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, pharmacy settings, and geographic region
- Highlights of the key market dynamics (DROs), current trends and emerging applications, and opportunity assessment within the pharmacy automation industry
- Insight into the recent advances made in pharmacy automation, industry supply chain analysis, regulatory concerns, consumer issues, and the global financial conditions
- Impact of COVID-19 on pharma research and new developments related to automating processes in the pharmacy environment
- Patent review and significant allotments of patents for pharmacy automation and pharmacy robots across each major category
- Insight into the industry structure for pharmacy automation, recent merger and acquisition deals and global company share analysis of the key operating companies
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cerner Corp., iA, Omnicell Inc., and Swisslog AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Pharmacy Automation Industry Structure
- Pharma Industry Supply Chain Overview
- Current Market Overview and Future Expectations
- Background, History and Growth of the Pharmacy Automation Market
- Employing Automation to Improve Medication Delivery Systems
- Early Standardization of Barcodes
- Joint Commission Involvement
- Common Prescribing Mistakes
- Regulatory Authorities
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Japan
- India
- China
- Australia
- Brazil
- Healthcare Personnel Trends
- Pharmacy Personnel
- Advanced Practice Pharmacies
- Consumer Issues
- Safety
- Accuracy and Accountability
- Medication Administration Errors
- Medication Management Components
- Organizational Structure and Its Effect on Errors
- Implementation Issues
- Lifting Barriers to Pharmacy Automation Implementation
- Cost-Effectiveness in Pharmacy Automation
- Developments
- Industry Consolidation
- Global Financial Conditions
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Pharmaceutical Expenditures
- Worldwide Population Growth
- Global Birth Rates
- Increasing Life Expectancy
- Ageing Populations
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmacy Automation Market
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Current Status and Impact on the Market
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Market Highlights
- Competitor Overview
- Dispensing/Storage
- Product Review
- Narcotics Management
- Packaging/Labeling
- Packaging Innovation to Address Compliance Issues
- Cannabis Packaging: Emerging Opportunities
- Product Review
- Software/Logistics
- Electronic Medication Administration
- EHR Integration
- E-Prescribing Trends
- Meaningful Use: A Push for EHR Integration and Logistics Systems
- Trends in RFID
- Product Review
- Advances in Electronic Prescription Monitoring Programs: e-Prescribing
- Development of Drug Monitoring
- Other Pharmacy Automation
- Product Review
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Market Highlights
- Industry Structure
- Inpatient Pharmacy Automation
- Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Type
- Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Vendor Review
- Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Settings
- Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Broad Setting
- Implementation and Equipment Analysis
- Outpatient Pharmacy Automation
- Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Type
- Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Vendor Review
- Setting Overview
- Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Broad Setting
- Implementation and Equipment Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Technology Evaluation
- Overview
- Current Uses of Technology
- Medication Inspection
- Communication Network Technology
- Biometric-Type Identification Technology
- Infrared Technology
- Automated Parenteral Dispensers
- Barcode Technology
- RFID Technology
- Automated Pharmacy Inventory Management Systems
- Automated Dispensing Cabinets
- Robotics
- Patent Evaluation
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Assignee
- Patent Holder Summary
- Patent Review by Country
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share
- Recent Developments of Key Market Players
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- ARXIUM
- BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
- BECTON, DICKINSON & CO.
- CAPSA HEALTHCARE
- CERNER CORP.
- EUCLID MEDICAL PRODUCTS
- HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL LTD.
- IA
- MANREX LTD.
- MEDICAL PACKAGING INC.
- MEDITECH
- OMNICELL INC.
- PARATA SYSTEMS LLC
- SCRIPTPRO LLC
- SWISSLOG AG
Chapter 11 State Controlled Substances: Contacts
