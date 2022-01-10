The Worldwide Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Industry is Expected to Reach $24+ Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Piezo Motors and Piezo Actuators), Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global piezoelectric actuators and motors market is expected to grow from US$14547.86 million in 2021 to US$ 24,752.20 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2028.



With the integration of piezoelectric actuators with haptic technology, the applications of piezo actuators have been increased in electronics and semiconductors devices. Haptic technology involves enabling an electronic device to stimulate the human sense of touch by allowing humans to feel motion, vibration, or movement. At present, there are three mainstream technologies in haptic - eccentric rotating mass (ERM) motor, linear resonant actuator (LRA), and piezoelectric.

Among the mentioned technologies, piezoelectric technology holds the edge over the rest, owing to its mechanical advantages such as faster response time, greater acceleration, and smaller size. In addition, piezo actuators are more power efficient and provides haptic solutions with less power consumption than ERM and LRA technology. Which means that piezoelectric is the most efficient technology for high-definition haptic solutions and offers lucrative opportunities for the market growth. Hence, the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the demand for piezoelectric actuators and motors during the forecast period.



The piezoelectric actuators and motors market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into piezo motors and piezo actuators. The piezo actuators segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. In terms of application, the piezoelectric actuators and motors market is segmented into automotive, industrial and manufacturing, medical, aerospace, consumer electronics, and other applications. In 2020, the industrial and manufacturing segment accounted for the substantial share of the market. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. In 2020, Asia Pacific (APAC) accounted for the significant share in the global market.



North America is one of the leading regions in terms of the development and adoption of new technologies owing to the favorable government policies that boost innovation and strengthen the infrastructure capabilities. Hence, any hinderance on the growth of the industrial sector hampers the economic growth of the region. Presently, the US is the world's worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The industry's reliance on human labor has been highlighted by the recent pause in industrial automation and development. This is expected to showcase the benefits of factory automation in the post-lockdown phase, leading to increased adoption. The overall demand for industrial automation components and digitalization is likely to increase once the industries attain normal operational conditions. These technologies are a need amid high market competition across the world. Hence, the piezoelectric actuators and motors market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the post-pandemic period.



A few major players operating in the global piezoelectric actuators and motors market are APC International, Ltd.; CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES; FAULHABER Group; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; Microfine Materials Technologies Pte Ltd; Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.; Piezo Electric Technology Co., Ltd.; PiezoMotor Uppsala AB; TDK Corporation; and piezosystem jena GmbH.



Reasons to buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global piezoelectric actuators and motors market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global piezoelectric actuators and motors market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Application of Piezoelectric Technology in Medical Devices

5.1.2 Increasing Adaptability of Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors in Automotive Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of Alternative Actuators and Motors

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Integration of Piezoelectric Actuators with Haptic Technology

5.4 Future trends

5.4.1 Rising Trend of Compact Consumer Electronic Products

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints



6. Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market Overview

6.2 Global Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Global Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Piezo Motors

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Global Piezo Motors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.2.3 Piezo Linear Motors

7.2.3.1 Overview

7.2.3.2 Global Piezo Linear Motors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.2.4 Piezo Rotary Motors

7.2.4.1 Overview

7.2.4.2 Global Piezo Rotary Motors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3 Piezo Actuators

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Piezo Actuators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Piezo Stack Actuators

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Global Piezo Stack Actuators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Piezo Strip Actuators

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Global Piezo Strip Actuators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Others

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Global Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Global Automotive Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3 Industrial and Manufacturing

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Industrial and Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Consumer Electronics

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Consumer Electronics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Medical

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Global Medical Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Aerospace

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Global Aerospace Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic

10.6 South America Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 Merger and Acquisition

11.3 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 APC International, Ltd.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 FAULHABER Group

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Microfine Materials Technologies Pte Ltd

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Piezo Electric Technology Co., Ltd.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 PiezoMotor Uppsala AB

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 TDK Corporation

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 piezosystem jena GmbH

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hyfypq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets