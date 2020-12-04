The Worldwide Plastic Adhesives Industry is Expected to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2025 from $6.8 Billion in 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, PU, Acrylic, Silicone, MMA, Cyanoacrylate), By Substrate (PE, PP, PVC), By Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Assembly, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic adhesives market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 9.2 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

APAC is the largest plastic adhesives market and is also projected to register the highest CAGR. This high growth is due to the growing demand from the packaging, building & construction, and automotive & transportation sectors. There is rising awareness about the use of eco-friendly adhesives in this region.

Medical is projected to be the fastest-growing application of plastic adhesives. Medical device assembly varies widely and typically involves bonding materials that are otherwise difficult to create adhesion. Few substrates may even require the use of primers or other surface preparation to achieve satisfactory adhesion. In addition to bonding parts successfully, medical device adhesives must be compatible with direct or indirect contact with the body and may be required to withstand multiple sterilizations.

The packaging segment is projected to be the largest end-use market of plastic adhesives.

The packaging is the largest application segment, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025. The demand for plastic adhesives is high due to the rising demand for packaged food products. The demand for longer shelf life of food products such as meat, milk, and cheese is driving the consumption of plastic adhesives in the food & beverage application. There is rising awareness among consumers about the nutritional value of food, which has led to the increased use of plastic adhesives in the packaging of food & beverage.

Cyanoacrylate resin is the fastest-growing segment of the plastic adhesives market.



Cyanoacrylate is the fastest-growing segment, I term of volume, between 2020 and 2025. Cyanoacrylate adhesives are prepared from a special type of acrylic monomer, which is generally ester of 2-cyanoacrylic acid. Cyanoacrylates offer quick curing and exhibit high bond strengths when applied to plastic and rubber materials. Their versatile nature makes them useful in all industries. They are used in electronics for printed circuit board wires and components, and also in medical technology for disposable plastic medical devices. They also find applications in toys, small and large appliances, automotive, and cosmetic packaging.

APAC is the fastest market for plastic adhesives during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for plastic adhesives during the forecast period. With economic contraction and saturation in European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region. Plastic adhesives manufacturers are targeting this region, as it has the strongest construction industry, accounting for approximately 40% of the global construction spending. Countries such as India and China are investing heavily in various end-use industries, which is likely to influence the growth of the plastic adhesives market in these countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Plastic Adhesives Market

4.2 Plastic Adhesives Market Growth, by Resin Type

4.3 Plastic Adhesives Market in Apac, by Application and Country

4.4 Plastic Adhesives Market, Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.5 Plastic Adhesives Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand in the Medical Industry

5.2.1.2 Growth in the Appliance Industry

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand from Packaging and E-Commerce Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Decline in the Automotive Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Opportunities in APAC and Middle East

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Environmental Challenges and Stringent Government Regulations

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of Gdp

5.4.2 Trends in Automotive Industry

5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of Global Construction Industry

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.6.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.6.2 Major Economic Effects of COVID-19

5.6.3 Effects on Gdp of Countries

5.6.4 Scenario Assessment

5.6.4.1 Scenarios Based Analysis of Impact of COVID-19

5.6.5 Impact on Construction Industry

5.6.6 Impact on Automotive Industry

5.6.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.6.8 COVID-19 Impact on Value Chain

5.6.8.1 Action Plan Against Current Vulnerability

5.6.9 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Adhesives & Sealants Ecosystem

5.7.1 Effects of Future Trends and Technology Disruption on Adhesives Manufacturers

5.7.2 Automotive & Transportation

5.7.2.1 Electric Vehicles

5.7.2.2 Shared Mobility

5.7.2.3 Innovation in Batteries to Power Electric Vehicles

5.7.2.4 Revolutionary Transformation in Autonomous Driving

5.7.3 Aerospace

5.7.3.1 Ultralight and Light Aircraft

5.7.3.2 Continued Technological Advancement

5.7.3.3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Uas) or Drones

5.7.4 Healthcare

5.7.4.1 Wearable Medical Devices

5.7.4.2 Microfluidics-Based Poc and Loc Diagnostic Devices for Laboratory Testing

5.7.5 Electronics

5.7.5.1 Digitalization

5.7.5.2 Artificial Intelligence

5.7.5.3 Augmented Reality

5.8 Technology Analysis

6 Plastic Adhesives Market, by Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Epoxy

6.2.1 Epoxy Adhesives Offer Excellent Resistance to Oil, Moisture, and Solvents

6.3 Polyurethane

6.3.1 Polyurethane Plastic Adhesives Account for Largest Share of Overall Market

6.4 Acrylic

6.4.1 Acrylics Provide Superior Gap Filling, Good Environmental Resistance, and Clear Bond Lines

6.5 Silicone

6.5.1 Silicone Adhesives are Mainly Used in Automotive and Medical Industries

6.6 Cyanoacrylate

6.6.1 Cyanoacrylate Segment to Witness Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.7 Methyl Methacrylate (Mma)

6.7.1 Mma Offers High Strength Performance and Rapid Cure Speed

6.8 Others

7 Plastic Adhesives Market, by Substrate

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pe

7.2.1 Pe Accounts for Largest Share of Overall Plastic Adhesives Market

7.3 Pp

7.3.1 Pp Provides Good Chemical Resistance and Weldability

7.4 Pvc

7.4.1 Pvc Replacing Various Traditional Materials in Building Applications

7.5 Others

8 Plastic Adhesives Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Packaging

8.2.1 Packaging is the Largest Consumer of Plastic Adhesives

8.3 Building & Construction

8.3.1 Growing Infrastructure and New Housing Construction Will Drive the Market for Plastic Adhesives

8.4 Assembly

8.4.1 Growth in Consumer Appliances to Boost the Plastic Adhesives Market

8.5 Automotive & Transportation

8.5.1 Automotive & Transportation is a Major Consumer of Plastic Adhesives

8.6 Medical

8.6.1 Medical is Fastest-Growing Market for Plastic Adhesives

8.7 Others

9 Plastic Adhesives Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on Europe

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.2.1 Growing Trend of Small Personal Care and Food Packaging Will Drive the Market

9.2.3 France

9.2.3.1 Investment Plans in Automotive Industry Will Increase Demand for Plastic Adhesives

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.4.1 Improvement and Reestablishment of the Construction Industry to Boost Plastic Adhesives Market

9.2.5 UK

9.2.5.1 Innovative and Energy-Efficient Technology in Household Appliances to Increase Demand

9.2.6 Russia

9.2.6.1 Packaging is the Largest Application in the Country

9.2.7 Rest of Europe

9.3 APAC

9.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on APAC

9.3.2 China

9.3.2.1 China is the Largest Plastic Adhesives Market in APAC

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.3.1 Increasing Demand from Construction Industry for Plastic Adhesives

9.3.4 India

9.3.4.1 India to Register Highest CAGR in Plastic Adhesives Market

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.5.1 Growth in Automotive Industry to Fuel Demand for Plastic Adhesives in South Korea

9.3.6 Rest of APAC

9.4 North America

9.4.1 US

9.4.1.1 Us Dominates North American Plastic Adhesives Market

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.2.1 Packaging is Major Consumer of Plastic Adhesives in Canada

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.3.1 Rising Population and Changing Lifestyles Driving Mexican Packaging Industry

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 COVID-19 Impact on Middle East

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2.1 Growing Healthcare and Food Sectors Expected to Propel Demand for Plastic Adhesives

9.5.3 Africa

9.5.3.1 Growing Industrialization and Urbanization is Primary Driver of Plastic Adhesives Market

9.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on South America

9.6.2 Brazil

9.6.2.1 Brazil Accounts for the Largest Share of South American Plastic Adhesives Market

9.6.3 Argentina

9.6.3.1 Strategic Industrial Plan 2020 Supporting the Market for Plastic Adhesives

9.6.4 Rest of South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

10.2.1 Stars

10.2.2 Emerging Leaders

10.2.3 Pervasive

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Market Ranking Analysis

10.6 Market Share Analysis

10.7 Investment & Expansion

10.8 New Product Launch

10.9 Merger & Acquisition

10.10 Partnership & Agreement

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Henkel Ag

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.1.5 Henkel Ag's Right to Win

11.2 H.B. Fuller

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Offered

11.2.3 Recent Developments

11.2.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2.5 H.B. Fuller's Right to Win

11.3 Arkema (Bostik Sa)

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Offered

11.3.3 Recent Developments

11.3.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 Arkema's Right to Win

11.4 Sika Ag

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Offered

11.4.3 Recent Developments

11.4.4 SWOT Analysis

11.4.5 Sika Ag's Right to Win

11.5 3M Company

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Offered

11.5.3 Recent Developments

11.5.4 SWOT Analysis

11.5.5 3M Company's Right to Win

11.6 Dow Inc.

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Offered

11.6.3 Recent Developments

11.7 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Offered

11.8 Parker Hannifin Corp (Parker Lord)

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Offered

11.8.3 Recent Developments

11.9 Master Bond Inc.

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Product Offered

11.10 Huntsman International LLC.

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Offered

11.10.3 Recent Developments

11.11 Other Key Companies

11.11.1 Ashland Inc.

11.11.2 Mapei S.P.A.

11.11.3 Panacol-Elosol GmbH

11.11.4 Ips Corporation (Scigrip Adhesives)

11.11.5 Permabond LLC.

11.11.6 Dymax Corporation

11.11.7 Hubei Huitian New Materials Stock Co., Ltd.

11.11.8 Astral Adhesives

11.11.9 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

11.11.10 Threebond Holdings Co., Ltd.

11.11.11 Weicon GmbH & Co. Kg

11.11.12 Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

11.11.13 Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd.

11.11.14 Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

11.11.15 Jowat Se

12 Appendix

12.1 Key Insights from Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

12.4 Available Customizations

