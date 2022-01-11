The Worldwide Purpose-built Backup Appliance Industry is Expected to Reach $9.54 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market (2021-2026) by Components, Enterprise, System, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance Market is estimated to be USD 5.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.54 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.25%.



Market Dynamics

A purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) is a standalone disk-based storage device designed and configured for backup data storage. Such devices can either be targets for incoming data from a backup program or have tightly integrated backup software into their hardware - in which case they are referred to as an integrated backup appliance. PBBAs, primarily backup data storage devices, usually contain deduplication, encryption, compression, redundant hardware components, and automatic setup and maintenance.



COVID-19 has been one of the primary drivers of development (surprise). The European Union countries are the primary growth drivers in the purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) industry. These countries' governments and companies aim to ensure that their data is freely accessible. They also want to ensure that it is easily accessible. These businesses also want their remote workers to handle this data and information better.

The increased demand for these appliances from the European Union has prompted manufacturers to invest substantially in R&D. The goal is to create a new generation of devices that are easy to control and use while also being considerably more efficient at what they do.



These appliances, however, cannot provide better coverage for physical or virtual workloads. That's why there is slow growth in the PBBA market.



The Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market is segmented based on Components, Enterprise, System, Industry Vertical, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Arcserve, Asigra, Barracuda Networks, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, Netapp, Rubrik, Unitrends, Veritas Technologies, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Enterprise Data Protection, Infrastructure Recovery Awareness

4.1.2 Data Protection and Data Security are Governed by Strict Rules and Regulations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Storage and Backup Technology has a High Cost

4.2.2 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Data Analytics

4.3.2 The Expansion of IoT

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Convenient Cloud Storage Options



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Components

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Components

6.3 Hardware

6.4 Software



7 Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Enterprise

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small and Mid-level Enterprises

7.3 Large Enterprise



8 Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mainframe Systems

8.3 Open Systems



9 Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 BFSI

9.3 Telecom and IT

9.4 Government

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Education

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Travel and Hospitality

9.9 Energy and Utility

9.10 Others



10 Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arcserve

12.2 Asigra

12.3 Axcient

12.4 Barracuda Networks

12.5 Cohesity

12.6 CommVault Systems

12.7 Dell EMC

12.8 eFolder

12.9 ExaGrid Systems

12.10 FalconStor Software

12.11 Fujitsu

12.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.13 Hitachi Vantara

12.14 IBM

12.15 Netapp

12.16 Oracle

12.17 Quantum

12.18 Rubrik

12.19 STORServer

12.20 Unitrends

12.21 Veeam Software

12.22 Vembu Technologies

12.23 Veritas Technologies



13 Appendix



