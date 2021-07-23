The Worldwide Quantum Computing Software Industry is Expected to Reach 430 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2021

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Quantum Computing Software Market by Component (Software, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size, Technology, Application (Optimization, Simulation), Vertical (Bfsi, Government), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Quantum Computing Software market size is projected to grow from USD 0.11 billion in 2021 to USD 0.43 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Quantum Computing Software market include the growing adoption of quantum computing software in the BFSI vertical, government support for the development and deployment of the technology, and the increasing number of strategic alliances for research and development.

Based on component, the service segment is expected to lead the quantum computing software market during the forecast period

Among component segment, the services segment is leading the quantum computing software market in 2021. The growth of the services segment can be attributed to the increasing investments by start-ups in research and development related to quantum computing technology. Quantum computing software and services are used in optimization, simulation, and machine learning applications, thereby leading to optimum utilization costs and highly efficient operations in various industries.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to lead the quantum computing software market during the forecast period

Among deployment mode, the cloud segment is projected to dominate the global quantum computing software market in terms of market share. The cloud-based approach is expected to become a significant revenue source for quantum computing software and service providers, with users paying for access to noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) systems that can solve real-world problems. High costs and complexity of the quantum computing system, software, and services are influencing enterprises to deploy cloud-based machines.

Based on vertical, the healthcare & life sciences vertical segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare & life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Quantum computing technology enables scientists to develop medical and diagnostics tools that are ultra-precise and ultra-personalized. Moreover, quantum sensors can be used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines for ultra-precise measurements. These developments can enhance the quality of healthcare services. Various applications of quantum computing in the healthcare industry include optimization of radiotherapy treatments, creation of protein models, generation of targeted cancer drug therapies, and analysis of DNA.

APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the quantum computing software market due to the increase in adoption of new technologies, rising investments for digital transformation, and growing GDP in APAC countries. A majority of the potential economies in the region include Australia, Singapore, China, and India, which are rapidly investing in technological transformations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Quantum Computing Software Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific Market, by Component and Country

4.3 Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Quantum Computing Software in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical

5.2.1.2 Government Support for Development and Deployment of Quantum Computing Technology

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Strategic Alliances for Research and Development

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Technical and Implementation Challenges

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of Quantum Computing Technology in Healthcare Vertical

5.2.3.2 Growing Need for High-Level Computing Performance

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Highly Skilled Professionals

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Quantum Computing Software Market

5.3.1 Pre-COVID-19

5.3.2 Post-COVID-19

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.4.1 Use of Quantum Computing in Advanced Machine Learning

5.4.2 Exploring Quantum Computing in Financial Services

5.4.3 Use of Quantum Computing to Improve Analysis of Medical Images

5.4.4 Development of New Chemicals with Quantum Computing

5.4.5 Trading Optimization with Quantum Computing

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Threat from New Entrants

5.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Pricing Model Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Regulatory Landscape

6 Quantum Computing Software Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Software: Market Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Quantum Computing as a Service (Qaas)

6.3.2 Quantum as a Service: Quantum Computing Software Market Drivers

6.3.3 Consulting Services

6.3.4 Consulting Services: Market Drivers

7 Quantum Computing Software Market, by Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

7.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

7.3.1 SMEs: Market Drivers

8 Quantum Computing Software Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

9 Quantum Computing Software Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Application: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Optimization

9.2.1 Optimization: Market Drivers

9.3 Machine Learning

9.3.1 Machine Learning: Market Drivers

9.4 Simulation

9.4.1 Simulation: Market Drivers

9.5 Others

10 Quantum Computing Software Market, by Technology

10.1 Quantum Artificial Intelligence

10.2 Quantum Machine Learning

10.3 Quantum Computing and Internet of Things

10.4 Quantum Communication Technology

10.5 Quantum Computing Academia

10.6 Cybersecurity Transformation

11 Quantum Computing Software Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

11.2 Aerospace & Defense

11.2.1 Aerospace & Defense: Market Drivers

11.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3.1 Bfsi: Market Drivers

11.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences

11.4.1 Healthcare & Life Sciences: Quantum Computing Software Market Drivers

11.5 Energy & Utilities

11.5.1 Energy & Utilities: Market Drivers

11.6 Chemical

11.6.1 Chemical: Market Drivers

11.7 Transportation & Logistics

11.7.1 Transportation & Logistics: Market Drivers

11.8 Government

11.8.1 Government: Market Drivers

11.9 Education

11.9.1 Education: Market Drivers

12 Quantum Computing Software Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Market Ranking

13.4 Market Share Analysis

13.5 Key Market Developments

13.5.1 New Product Launches

13.5.2 Deals

13.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

13.6.1 Star

13.6.2 Emerging Leader

13.6.3 Pervasive

13.6.4 Participant

13.7 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2021

13.7.1 Progressive Company

13.7.2 Responsive Company

13.7.3 Dynamic Company

13.7.4 Starting Block

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Major Players

14.2.1 Ibm

14.2.2 Microsoft

14.2.3 Aws

14.2.4 D-Wave Systems

14.2.5 Rigetti Computing

14.2.6 Google

14.2.7 Honeywell

14.2.8 Qc Ware

14.2.9 1Qbit

14.2.10 Cambridge Quantum Computing

14.2.11 Fujitsu

14.2.12 Huawei

14.2.13 Accenture

14.3 Other Players

14.3.1 Riverlane

14.3.2 Zapata Computing

14.3.3 Quantum Circuits

14.3.4 Quantica Computacao

14.3.5 Xanadu

14.3.6 Quantastica

14.3.7 Veriqloud

14.3.8 Avanetix

14.3.9 Kuano

14.3.10 Rahko

14.3.11 Ketita Labs

14.3.12 Aliro Quantum

15 Adjacent/Related Markets

16 Appendix

