The Worldwide Queue Management System Industry is Expected to Reach $600 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4% from 2020
May 10, 2021, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Queue Management System Market by Component, Solution Type, Application (Reporting & Analytics, Real-time Monitoring), Queue Type (Structured, Unstructured, Mobile Queue), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global queue management system (QMS) market size to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2020 to USD 0.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The global QMS market has been segmented based on components into solutions and services. The solutions segment is further segmented into platform and software, whereas the services segment includes managed services and professional services. The professional services segment is further segmented into consulting, system integration and implementation, and support and maintenance. The services segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the services segment is governed by the complexity of operations and the surge in deployment of QMS software.
The virtual solution type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The global QMS market has been segmented based on solution types into linear queuing and virtual queuing. The availability of a robust QMS in the marketplace enables end users to maintain a structured queue in their premises. Most of the end users in recent years have been showcasing immense interest in linear queuing and virtual queuing systems. The virtual QMS is expected to drive the growth of the market as organizations are seeking demand to avoid in-branch crowding and safeguard customer/staff during pandemic.
The mobile queues is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period
The global QMS market has been segmented based on queue types into structured queue, unstructured queue, kiosk-based, and mobile queues. Kiosk-based and mobile queues provide a much more customer-oriented approach and have been implemented in a broad range of variations. The mobile queues is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ease of handling long queues and reduction in requirement of resources are expected to drive the demand for mobile queues across the world.
The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The global QMS market has been segmented based on organization size into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises are the leading adopters of QMS. Enterprises are focusing on delivering enhanced customer experience to customers and gain a leading edge in the market. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the availability of cost-effective cloud solutions, QMS solutions and services are expected to witness a prominent growth rate among SMEs during the forecast period.
The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The global QMS market has been segmented based on deployment modes into cloud and on-premises deployment. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud deployment mode offers benefits, such as scalability and cost-effectiveness, which are expected to be instrumental in propelling the growth of the overall QMS market.
The workforce optimization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The global QMS solutions are used across application areas, including reporting and analytics, appointment management, customer service, query handling, in-store management, workforce optimization, real-time monitoring, and others (digital signage, and customer engagement). Waiting in line is one of the most commonly cited reasons for customer frustration. The workforce optimization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies and organizations across the world have started shifting to techno-based systems to optimize workflows and productivity. This, in turn, will drive the workforce optimization segment growth.
Among verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The global QMS market is segmented into the various verticals, particularly verticals, such as government and public sector, BFSI, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, travel and hospitality, utilities, and other verticals (education, manufacturing, and media and entertainment). The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ease of handling patient query and enhance productivity to drive the demand for QMS solutions across the healthcare and life sciences vertical across the world.
APAC to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The global QMS market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. In terms of market size, North America is estimated to hold the largest size in the overall QMS market. APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing need for QMS solutions to manage large customer queues and reduce waiting time for better customer experience.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Queue Management System Market
4.2 Market: Top Three Applications
4.3 Market: by Component and Top Three Verticals
4.4 Market: by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Need to Manage Customer Traffic and Customer Movement to Boost Productivity
5.2.1.2 Need to Improve and Facilitate Customer Service Across Major Industry Verticals
5.2.1.3 Rising Need to Improve Staff Efficiency and Enhance Customer Engagement During COVID-19
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Setup Costs for Queue Management System
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advent of Advanced Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence and Analytics
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Data Safety and Security Issues
5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Regulatory Landscape
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.4.3 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
5.4.4 Service Organizational Control 2
5.4. Markets in Financial Instruments Directive Ii
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.6 Queue Management System: Ecosystem
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.8 Pricing Model Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.10 Technological Analysis
5.11 Queue Management System Market: COVID-19 Impact
6 Queue Management System Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact
6.1.2 Components: Market Drivers
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Consulting
6.3.1.2 System Integration and Implementation
6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance
6.3.2 Managed Services
7 Queue Management System Market, by Solution Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Solution Types: COVID-19 Impact
7.1.2 Solution Types: Market Drivers
7.2 Linear Queuing
7.3 Virtual Queuing
8 Queue Management System Market, by Queue Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Queue Types: COVID-19 Impact
8.1.2 Queue Types: Market Drivers
8.2 Structured Queue
8.3 Unstructured Queue
8.4 Kiosk Based
8.5 Mobile Queue
9 Queue Management System Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
9.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Queue Management System Market, by Deployment Mode
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact
10.1.2 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers
10.2 Cloud
10.3 On-Premises
11 Queue Management System Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact
11.1.2 Applications: Market Drivers
11.2 Reporting and Analytics
11.3 Appointment Management
11.4 Customer Service
11.5 Query Handling
11.6 In-Store Management
11.7 Workforce Optimization
11.8 Real-Time Monitoring
11.9 Other Applications
12 Queue Management System Market, by Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
12.1.2 Verticals: Market Drivers
12.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
12.3 Retail and Consumer Goods
12.4 It and Telecom
12.5 Government and Public Sector
12.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
12.7 Education
12.8 Transportation and Logistics
12.9 Other Verticals
13 Queue Management System Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.5 Middle East and Africa
13.6 Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Evaluation Framework
14.3 Market Share, 2020
14.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players
14.5 Key Market Developments
14.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
14.5.2 Deals
14.5.3 Others
14.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
14.7 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
14.7.1 Star
14.7.2 Emerging Leaders
14.7.3 Pervasive
14.7.4 Participants
14.7.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.7.6 Business Strategy Excellence
14.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Major Players
15.2.1 Advantech
15.2.2 Wavetec
15.2.3 Aurionpro
15.2.4 Lavi Industries
15.2.5 QLess
15.2.6 Qmatic
15.2.7 Sedco
15.2.8 Q-Nomy
15.2.9 Core Mobile
15.2.10 Maliatec
15.2.11 Jrni
15.2.12 Qudini
15.2.13 Qminder
15.2.14 Att Systems
15.2.15 Xiphias
15.2.16 Akis Technologies
15.2.17 Awebstar
15.2.18 Xtreme Media
15.2.19 Skiplino
15.2.20 Business Automation
15.2.21 Startup Companies
15.2.21.1 Udentify
15.2.21.2 2Meters
15.2.21.3 Onlinetoken
15.2.21.4 Hate2Wait
15.2.21.5 Versionx
16 Adjacent and Related Markets
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Visitor Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2025
16.3 Smart Ticketing Market - Global Forecast to 2024
17 Appendix
17.1 Industry Experts
17.2 Discussion Guide
17.3 Knowledge Store: the Subscription Portal
17.4 Available Customizations
17.5 Related Reports
17.6 Author Details
