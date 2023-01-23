The Worldwide Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Industry is Expected to Reach $140.7 Billion by 2027: Shifting Preference Toward Organic Product Variants to Create Positive Outlook

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ready to drink tea and coffee market size reached US$ 94.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 140.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Ready to drink (RTD) tea and coffee refer to pre-prepared packaged beverages that are ready for consumption at the time of purchase. Some of the commonly available RTD tea includes fruit, black, green, herbal, matcha, oolong and iced, and RTD coffee includes yerba mate, guarana, acai berry, ginseng, taurine and iced variants.

They are manufactured using various additives, extracts, preservatives, artificial and natural sweeteners, flavors, acidulants and nutraceuticals. These products are usually fortified with essential vitamins and minerals and are a rich source of antioxidants. For instance, RTD green tea is infused with catechin, and black coffee is enriched with vitamin B, potassium, magnesium, polyphenols and caffeine.

They are widely served in cans, glass bottles, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and aseptic cartons. In comparison to the conventionally used beverage mixes, powders or brew-it-yourself tea or coffee products, RTD tea and coffee offer various health benefits and enhanced convenience to the consumers.



Rising Popularity of Ready-to-Drink Beverages Boosting the Market Growth

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for RTD beverages, such as packaged teas and coffees, across the globe. The changing lifestyles, increasing expenditure capacities and shifting dietary preferences of consumers are further providing a thrust to the market growth.

Due to the increasing working population and hectic schedules, the consumption of RTD tea and coffee products has escalated significantly. Consumers are increasingly preferring food and beverages that require minimum time to prepare and can be consumed on-the-go. The canned and bottled packaging of these beverages are also adding to the convenience of consumers, thereby increasing their overall demand.



Significant growth in the Food and Beverage Industry Favoring the Market Growth

The increasing demand for ready-to-drink tea and coffee is further supported by significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe. Hotels, cafes and quick serving restaurant (QSR) chains are offering a wide variety of RTD beverages to their customers.

They are also used as recreational products to attract the younger population seeking a healthier alternative to carbonated drinks that have high sugar content. RTD teas and coffees have low-calorie content and are also known to relieve stress, anxiety and improve mental functioning, energy levels, hydration levels and eyesight.

Certain variants infused with herbs and spices, such as ginger, cumin, fennel, basil and rosehip, also have anti-inflammatory compounds that aid in reducing body pain, bloating, arthritic joint pain and muscle soreness. Moreover, RTD coffees are being considered as a gourmet product and are widely preferred by consumers to relax from their hectic schedules.



Shifting Preference Toward Organic Product Variants to Create Positive Outlook for the Market

The emerging trend of better-for-you beverages has significantly enhanced the demand for RTD tea and coffee. The rising health consciousness among the masses has also led to the increasing demand for healthier and organic beverages that are manufactured using non-genetically modified organism (GMO) ingredients or functional formulations. The product manufacturers are also developing variants with improved flavors that are produced using plant-based milk and infused with fruity and floral flavors, such as apple, peach, orange, lavender and rose.



Proliferating Online Retail Channels to Propel the Market Growth

The market is further driven by aggressive promotional activities by product manufacturers on various social media platforms through the Internet. In line with this, millennials are among the largest consumers of RTD beverages and are highly influenced by social media personalities.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global ready to drink tea and coffee market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, additives, packaging, price segment and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product:

RTD Tea

Black Tea

Fruit & Herbal Based Tea

Oolong Tea

Green Tea

RTD Coffee

Ginseng

Vitamin B

Taurine

Guarana

Yerba Mate

Acai Berry

Breakup by Additives:

Flavors

Artificial Sweeteners

Acidulants

Nutraceuticals

Preservatives

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Glass Bottle

Canned

PET Bottle

Aseptic

Others

Breakup by Price Segment:

Premium

Regular

Popular Priced

Fountain

Super Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade

Independent Retailers

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

On-Trade

Food Service

Vending

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being Asahi Breweries, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Starbucks, Pepsico, The Coca Cola Company, Ajinomoto General Foods Inc., Ting Hsin International Group, Uni-President Enterprises Corporation, Nestle, Dunkin' Brands, Ferolito Vultaggio & Sons, Keurig Dr Pepper, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Lotte Chilsung, Monster Beverage, Acqua Minerale San Benedetto, Kirin Holdings Company, Unilever, Arizona Beverage Company, Suntory, etc.



