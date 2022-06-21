The Worldwide Restorative Dentistry Industry is Expected to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Restorative Dentistry Market by Product (Restorative Material (Glass-ionomers, Bonding Agents, Biomaterial), Implant, Prosthetic, Equipment (Handpiece, Articulator, Furnace), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global restorative dentistry market is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2027 from USD 16.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The prosthetic materials segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market



The prosthetic materials segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. Rise in the edentulous population worldwide drives the growth of the restorative dentistry market.



The implantology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market



The implantology segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. The rising demand for dental implants in developed countries supports market growth.



The dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market



The dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. The increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals worldwide and growing dental tourism in emerging markets drives the growth of the market.



Europe to dominate the restorative dentistry market during the forecast period



Europe is the largest regional market for restorative dentistry with a share in 2021. The growing geriatric population is a key factor driving the growth of the restorative dentistry market in Europe.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Restorative Dentistry Market Overview

4.2 North America: Restorative Dentistry Market, by End-user and Country (2021)

4.3 Restorative Dentistry Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Restorative Dentistry Market, Regional Mix, 2022?2027

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Cases of Dental Caries & the Subsequent Increase in Tooth Repair Procedures

5.2.1.1.1 Edentulism

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures

5.2.1.3 Growing Market for Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries

5.2.1.4 Development of Technologically Advanced Solutions

5.2.1.5 Lifestyle Changes and Unhealthy Food Habits

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs of Dental Implants and Limited Reimbursements

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in Cad/Cam Technologies

5.2.3.2 Growing Focus on Emerging Markets & Rising Disposable Income Levels

5.2.3.3 Impact of Dsos on the Dental Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Industry

5.3 Technology Analysis

5.4 Industry Trends

5.4.1 Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Dental Procedures

5.4.2 Market Consolidation

5.4.3 Rising Number of Product Launches

5.4.4 Automated Patient Tracking & Management Software

5.4.5 Dentronics

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.9.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.11.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process

5.11.2 Buying Criteria

5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Yc-Ycc Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.14 Patent Analysis

5.14.1 Patent Publication Trends for Restorative Dentistry

5.14.2 Top Applicants (Companies) for Restorative Dentistry Patents

5.15 Trade Analysis

5.16 Case Studies

5.17 Impact of COVID-19 on the Restorative Dentistry Market

6 Restorative Dentistry Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Restorative Materials

6.2.1 Direct Restorative Materials

6.2.1.1 Amalgams

6.2.1.1.1 Tolerance to a Wide Range of Clinical Placement Conditions Drives the Adoption of Amalgams Among Dentists

6.2.1.2 Composites

6.2.1.2.1 Composite Restoration Benefits Such as Minimal Tooth Preparation & Bonding Propel the Growth of this Segment

6.2.1.3 Glass-Ionomer Cement

6.2.1.3.1 The Low Load-Bearing Strength of Glass-Ionomer Cements Could Restrict Their Adoption in the Coming Years

6.2.1.4 Other Direct Restorative Materials

6.2.2 Biomaterials

6.2.2.1 Dental Bone Grafts

6.2.2.1.1 Dental Bone Grafts are Used in Dental Implant Procedures; Key Factor Driving the Market Growth

6.2.2.2 Tissue Regenerative Materials

6.2.2.2.1 Growing Number of Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures to Support the Growth of this Segment

6.2.2.3 Dental Membranes

6.2.2.3.1 Dental Membranes are Used in Both Oral and Periodontal Surgeries to Prevent Infections

6.3 Implants

6.3.1 Titanium is the Most Used Material for Dental Implants

6.4 Prosthetic Materials

6.4.1 Indirect Restorative Materials

6.4.1.1 Metal-Ceramics

6.4.1.1.1 Strong Durability, Higher Resistance to Fractures, and High Compatibility to Support the Growth of this Segment

6.4.1.2 Dental Ceramics

6.4.1.2.1 Dental Ceramics Increasingly Mimic Natural Teeth; Key Factor Driving Adoption

6.4.1.3 Other Indirect Restorative Materials

6.4.2 Other Prosthetic Materials

6.5 Restorative Equipment

6.5.1 Cad/Cam Systems

6.5.1.1 Reductions in Treatment Time and Increased Digitization Have Propelled the Adoption of Cad/Cam Technologies in Dentistry

6.5.2 Dental Handpieces

6.5.2.1 Advanced Technologies in the Market are Expected to Fuel the Adoption of Dental Handpieces in the Coming Years

6.5.3 Rotary Instruments

6.5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry is Expected to Drive the Uptake of Rotary Instruments by Dental Professionals

6.5.4 Light-Curing Equipment

6.5.4.1 The High Efficiency and Power of Led Light-Curing Equipment Drive the Growth of this Segment

6.5.5 Casting Devices

6.5.5.1 The Growing Number of Dental Laboratories is Driving the Uptake of Casting Devices

6.5.6 Mixing Devices

6.5.6.1 Mixing Devices are Used to Mix Restorative Materials with the Rotation Mixing Principle

6.5.7 Furnaces

6.5.7.1 Rising Use of Customized Dental Materials to Drive the Growth of this Segment

6.5.8 Articulating Equipment

6.5.8.1 The Lower Cost of Articulating Equipment and Reduced Treatment Time Drive the Growth of this Segment

7 Restorative Dentistry Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conservative and Endodontics

7.2.1 The Rising Number of Permanent Tooth Decay Cases and Trauma Drives the Growth of this Segment

7.3 Implantology

7.3.1 Rising Demand for Dental Implants in Developed Countries to Support the Growth of this Segment

7.4 Prosthodontics

7.4.1 Growing Edentulous Population to Support the Segment Growth

7.5 Other Applications

8 Restorative Dentistry Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dental Hospitals and Clinics

8.2.1 Increasing Number of Dental Hospitals and Clinics in Emerging Countries to Drive the Growth of this End-User Segment

8.3 Dental Laboratories

8.3.1 The Rising Trend of Cosmetic Dentistry Propels the Market Growth for Dentist Labs

8.4 Other End-users

9 Restorative Dentistry Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Product Launches & Approvals

10.4.2 Deals

10.4.3 Other Developments

10.5 Competitive Benchmarking

10.6 Company Geographic Footprint

10.7 Restorative Dentistry Market: R&D Expenditure

10.8 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.8.1 Star

10.8.2 Emerging Leaders

10.8.3 Pervasive Player

10.8.4 Emerging Company

10.9 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMEs/Start-Ups)

10.9.1 Progressive Companies

10.9.2 Starting Blocks

10.9.3 Responsive Companies

10.9.4 Dynamic Companies

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Institut Straumann Ag

11.1.2 Envista Holdings Corporation

11.1.3 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

11.1.4 3M Company

11.1.5 Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

11.1.6 Coltene Group

11.1.7 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

11.1.8 Gc Corporation

11.1.9 Henry Schein, Inc.

11.1.10 Ivoclar Vivadent Ag

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Septodont Holding

11.2.2 Voco GmbH

11.2.3 Bego GmbH & Co. Kg

11.2.4 Kuraray Co., Ltd.

11.2.5 Dmg Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

11.2.6 Keystone Dental, Inc.

11.2.7 Diadent Group International

11.2.8 Ultradent Products, Inc.

11.2.9 Brasseler USA

11.2.10 Shofu Inc.

11.2.11 Sdi Limited

11.2.12 Zhermack Spa

11.2.13 Dentaurum GmbH & Co. Kg

11.2.14 Bisco, Inc.

11.2.15 Dental Technologies Inc.

12 Appendix

