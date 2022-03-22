The Worldwide Sandwich Panel Industry is Expected to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sandwich Panel Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material, Application, and End Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sandwich panel market was valued at $2,711.11 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $4,256.62 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.



Sandwich panels provide effective solutions for insulation and temperature control, as well as meet the aesthetic requirements. These panels are extensively used at shopping malls, sports facilities, cold stores, warehouses, commercial and industrial buildings, and transportation, among other end users.



Based on application, the sandwich panel market is segmented into wall panels, roof panels, and others. The wall panels segment held the largest share of the global sandwich panel market in 2020. It is anticipated to dominate the application segment during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for soundproof walls in various offices and food manufacturing facilities.



In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global sandwich panel market. The Asia Pacific region has been noticed as one of the prominent markets for the utilization of sandwich panels, owing to the surge in construction activities and growth in cold storage facilities. Furthermore, government initiatives and policies such as Make-in-India encourage the setup of different manufacturing plants in India. Moreover, the rising foreign direct investments lead to economic growth in the region.



Kingspan Group, Assan Panel, Isopan, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, Attonedil, Italpanneli S.R.L, DANA Group of Companies, Zhongjie Group, and Multicolor Steel India Pvt. Ltd. are among the major players operating in the sandwich panel market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Sandwich Panel Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Sandwich Panel Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Cold Storage Applications of Sandwich Panels

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for PVDF-based Aluminum Composite Panels

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Flammability of Sandwich Panels

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Constant Growth in Construction Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Inclination for Sustainable Products

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Global Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Market Overview

6.2 Sandwich Panel Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Sandwich Panel Market Analysis - By Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 Sandwich Panel Market, By Material (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Polyurethane

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Polyurethane: Sandwich Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Polyisocyanurate

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Polyisocyanurate: Sandwich Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Mineral Wool

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Mineral Wool: Sandwich Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: Sandwich Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Sandwich Panel Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Sandwich Panel Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Wall Panels

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Wall Panels: Sandwich Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Roof Panels

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Roof Panels: Sandwich Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Sandwich Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Sandwich Panel Market Analysis - By End Use

9.1 Overview

9.2 Sandwich Panel Market, By End Use (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Residential

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Residential: Sandwich Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Non-Residential

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Non-Residential: Sandwich Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Sandwich Panel Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Sandwich panel Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Sandwich panel Market

11.3 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.7 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Kingspan Group PLC

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Assan Panel

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 TATA STEEL

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 ISOPAN

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 ArcelorMittal

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Lattonedil

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Italpannelli S.R.L.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Dana Group of Companies

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Zhongjie Group

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Multicolor Steels India Pvt. Ltd.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

