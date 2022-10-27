The Worldwide Satellite Transponders Industry is Expected to Reach $17.7 Billion in 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Transponders Market Size, Share, Trends, By Bandwidth, By Services, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite transponders market size is expected to reach USD 17.76 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period, according to latest report. Steady revenue growth of the commercial satellite industry is a result of continuous demand for transponders from both government and private sector organizations.

The high bandwidth requirement from the end-users is a key driver for the growth of the global satellite transponders market. Currently, there is an increasing demand for broadband services and high data rate connectivity, which has propelled the demand for satellite transponders. The high demand for HD content is also a key driver for the growth of the market.



Satellite transponders are devices used for the amplification of signals received from earth stations and their retransmission to the ground. The transponders receive uplinked signals from the antenna of an earth station, amplify them, and then transmit them back to earth via a downlink path.

Satellite transponders are classified as either fixed or mobile. As the name suggests, fixed transponders are permanently positioned at a particular location and do not change their location over time, whereas mobile transponders can be moved from one place to another.



The booming growth of the telecommunications industry is one of the major factors driving the market for satellite transponders. The increasing demand for high-speed broadband Internet services is one of the key trends driving the market for satellite transponders. In addition, the growing demand for HDTV services is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the satellite transponders market over the forecast period.



The Ka-band segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The increase in demand for Ka-band is primarily due to the entry of large companies such as Hughes Network Systems, LLC and Viasat, Inc., which are investing in the development of new products and services. In addition, the rise in demand for high-speed Internet access and the need for better connectivity are some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of this segment.

Among application segments, commercial communications segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to rapid growth in demand for satellite-based communication services owing to their higher bandwidth and reliability as compared to terrestrial network.

With the rise in demand for broadband connectivity, especially in remote areas, the number of active transponders is expected to increase during the forecast period. The incumbent GEO operator's efforts to expand their footprint globally and the entry of new GEO operators are expected to create significant opportunity for transponder manufacturers in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for satellite transponders, with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, such as China and India . The booming growth of the telecommunications and broadcasting industries in these countries is one of the key factors driving the market for satellite transponders in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for satellite transponders, with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, such as China and India. The booming growth of the telecommunications and broadcasting industries in these countries is one of the key factors driving the market for satellite transponders in the region. In terms of volume, North America is expected to be the largest market for satellite transponders, with a share of more than 35% of the global market in 2030. The large share of the North American market is mainly due to the presence of some of the world's leading satellite transponder manufacturers, such as Hughes Network Systems and Viasat, in the region.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Eutelsat Communications S.A., Intelsat S.A., SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Thaicom Public Company Limited, Embratel, Arabsat, Singtel, Telesat, SES S.A., and Hispasat.

