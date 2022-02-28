The Worldwide School Uniform Industry is Expected to Reach $58+ Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Uniform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The school uniform market size was valued at US$ 38,505.66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58,950.69 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.



The major driver for the school uniform market is an increase in various government initiatives for improving the education sector. China has made significant investments in improvement and expansion of the education sector to improve the access to education for the general public. The emphasis on sports and extracurricular activities in schools is a major trend in the school uniform market.



Based on product type, the global school uniform market is segmented into topwear, bottomwear, footwear, and others. In 2020, the topwear segment held the largest share of the global school uniform market. The topwear segment of school uniforms mainly includes shirts, polo shirts, blouses, blazers, sweaters, and cardigans. For a few schools, uniforms also include apparel necessary for cold weather, such as hoodies or sweatshirts, sweaters, cardigans, and jackets. In jackets, sweaters, etc., wool is commonly used in combination with other fabrics such as polyester as it is naturally warm, thick, and soft.



In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global school uniform market. Governments of various Asia-Pacific countries offer subsidies to families with low incomes to support them manage the expenses of their kids' education. Various other initiatives by school administrations and government authorities are also bolstering the growth of school uniforms market in the Asia Pacific region.



The key players operating in the global school uniform market include French Toast; Elder Manufacturing Company, Inc.; Winterbottom's Schoolwear; Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company; Trutex Limited; John Lewis plc; The Uniform Company; Fraylich School Uniforms; Flash Uniforms; and Alinta.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. School Uniform Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South and Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. School Uniform Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Various Government Initiatives for Improving Education Sector

5.1.2 Growth in Children Population and Low Infant Mortality Rate

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Online and Blended Learning

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Opportunities from Asia Pacific and Africa

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emphasis on Sports and Extracurricular Activities in Schools

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. School Uniform - Global Market Analysis

6.1 School Uniform Market Overview

6.2 School Uniform Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - School Uniform Market Players



7. School Uniform Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 School Uniform Market, By Product Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Topwear

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Topwear: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

7.4 Bottomwear

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Bottomwear: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

7.5 Footwear

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Footwear: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)



8. School Uniform Market Analysis - By Category

8.1 Overview

8.2 School Uniform Market, By Category (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Boys

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Boys: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

8.4 Girls

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Girls: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)



9. School Uniform Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 School Uniform Market, By Distribution Channel (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

9.4 Specialty Stores

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Specialty Stores: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

9.5 Online Retail

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Online Retail: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)



10. Global School Uniform Market- Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global School Uniform Market

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 on School Uniform Market

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

12.1 French Toast

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Elder Manufacturing Company, Inc

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Winterbottom's Schoolwear

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Trutex Limited

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 John Lewis plc

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 The Uniform Company

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Fraylich School Uniforms

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Flash Uniforms

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Alinta

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

SOURCE Research and Markets