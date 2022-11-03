The Worldwide Seed Coating Industry is Projected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Seed Coating Market by Form, Additives (Polymers, Pellets, Colorants, Minerals/Pumice), Process (Film coating, Encrusting, Pelleting), Crop (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global seed coating market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027. The increasing population has also led to increasing demand for food, resulting in the need to enhance agricultural productivity. Government support, and the presence of key manufacturers in this market, have contributed to the growth of the seed coating market.

Seed coating has high demand in additives segment

The seed coating market has been segmented based on additives into polymers, colorants, pellets, minerals/pumice, active ingredients, binders, and other additives. The polymer segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, accounting for USD 651.3 million. It is among the fastest-growing additives segments, followed by colorants and active ingredients.

Seed coatings are critical carriers of active ingredients, such as nutrients, protectants, and phytoactive promoters. Using seed coatings enhances the delivery of active ingredients in treated seeds. They not only minimize the on-farm activities by effectively binding components to the seed but also maintain environment-friendly standards.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness growth of 9.2% during the forecast period

The seed coating market in the Asia-Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 9.2% due to increased demand for high-quality crops, a decrease in arable lands, and an increase in the population. Companies in the seed industries are working on creating new innovative products to boost the growth of seeds by aiding in every stage of seed growth.

The Asia-Pacific seed coating market is competitive, with many domestic and multinational players competing for market share. Emphasis is given to the companies' mergers, expansion, acquisition, partnership, and new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers.

