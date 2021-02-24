The Worldwide Semi-Trailer Industry is Expected to Reach $41.2 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semi-Trailer Market by Type (Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van, Refrigerated, Tankers and Others), Number of Axles (4 Axles), Tonnage (Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T, and Above 100T), Length, End-Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semi-trailer market is estimated to be USD 29.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to USD 41.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6%



Expanding cold chain industry, growing FMCG sector and increasing use of advanced technologies such as telematics and stability control are expected to boost the demand for semi-trailer market. However, local players in unorganized sector in developing countries are a restraining factor for global semi-trailer market players. Modern technologies such as semi-trailer platooning and electric semi-trailer truck offer numerous development opportunities in the near future. On the other hand, lightweight semi-trailers and lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) will be the challenging factors for semi-trailer market in the future.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the semi-trailer market. Both the production and sales of new semi-trailers came to a halt across the globe as the whole ecosystem got disrupted. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their business. Post the pandemic, the demand for new semi-trailers is expected to show an increase as economies are recovering steadily. Nevertheless, another wave of COVID-19 due to newer strains may hamper the recovery in some countries. Subsequently, semi-trailer manufacturers would need to adjust the production volume based on the COVID-19 scenario across different countries. In addition, component manufacturing too was suspended, and small Tier II and Tier III manufacturers are facing face liquidity issues. Thus, production suspension during the outbreak and lower demand post the pandemic might have an unprecedented impact on semi-trailer providers.

Growing FMCG industry is likely to drive the semi-trailer market

Currently, companies are focusing on investments in automation of supply chains, expansion of existing manufacturing facilities, and development of warehouse hubs. Further, distribution centers and locations play a vital role in FMCG logistics. Hence, growing transport of goods from manufacturing facilities to warehouses, warehouses to distribution centers, and distribution centers to retail stores will drive the demand for semi-trailers in the FMCG sector. Also, growing acceptance of eCommerce in FMCG will provide opportunities for the growth of the semi-trailer market.

Semi-trailers are among the key modes of road transport used by the FMCG industry to transport its products. Numerous leading companies rely on their own transport and logistics system to transport their goods. For instance, FMCG giants such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Walmart, and Nestle have their own private fleet of vehicles, including semi-trailers for the transport of goods. The transport of goods in the FMCG sector must follow specific standards and laws. As the characteristics of the products can be impacted during the packaging and transport of the products, the demand for specialized semi-trailers such as refrigerated semi-trailers is growing in the FMCG industry. Key players of the semi-trailer market have understood the shift in demand for refrigerated semi-trailers and are either investing in new product development or collaborations. For instance, in February 2020, Wabash and C&S Wholesale Grocers developed a zero-emissions 48' refrigerated trailer. This is a one-of-its-kind product which is up to 30% more thermally efficient than conventional refrigerated trailers.

Growing logistics industry to drive the Asia Oceania semi-trailer market

This semi-trailer market in Asia Pacific has experienced significant growth in the past couple of years. The region comprises some of the fastest-growing economies, including India, China, and South Korea. With developments taking place at a fast pace, the logistics sector in this region is growing. High growth of industrialization in these countries offers new opportunities in the semi-trailer market. The increase in the overall industrial production has led to increased freight transportation, fueling the demand for semi-trailers in this region. The region offers better cost advantages related to labor and materials than developed regions. Moreover, government policies in India and China encourage the production of semi-trailers in local markets to satisfy domestic demands. For instance, in 2015 China started Made in China 2025 initiative, aimed towards encouraging the companies in this region to compete with global players. All these factors have led to the increased production volumes over the years, where OEMs not only satisfy domestic demands but also serve developed markets and remain globally competitive.

Technological advancements are a key driver for the European market

The European semi-trailer market is estimated to show steady growth, with Germany and the UK being major performers. Most of the major economies of Europe are expected to have higher business investments in the coming years. This would positively impact the semi-trailer market.

Europe is home to many industries such as electronics equipment, chemicals, automotive, biotechnology, and food & beverage. The continuous growth in these sectors would fuel the market for semi-trailers in the European region. With the development of the latest semi-trailer technologies, such as semi-trailer telematics and temperature monitoring system, the European semi-trailer market is expected to get traction during the coming years. The three German giants-Schmitz Cargobull AG, Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH, and Kogel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG-not only dominate the European market but are also expanding operations in emerging economies. The semi-trailer market in Germany is expected to see growth in the form of exports and increased production levels in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Semi-Trailer Market

4.2 Semi-Trailer Market, by Region

4.3 Semi-Trailer Market, by End-Use

4.4 Semi-Trailer Market, by Type

4.5 Semi-Trailer Market, by Length

4.6 Semi-Trailer Market, by Number of Axles

4.7 Semi-Trailer Market, by Tonnage



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Expanding Cold Chain Industry

5.2.1.2 Growth of End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Local Players in Unorganized Sector

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Semi-Trailer Platooning

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Advanced Technologies

5.2.3.3 Electric Semi-Trailers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lowering TCO and Maintenance Cost

5.2.4.2 Lightweight Semi-Trailers

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Macro Indicator Analysis

5.3.1 Introduction

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Semi-Trailer Market

5.4.1.1 Competitive Rivalry

5.4.1.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.1.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5 Semi-Trailer Market Ecosystem

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6.1 Raw Material Supplier

5.6.2 Component Suppliers

5.6.3 Semi-Trailer Suppliers

5.6.4 End-users

5.7 Trends Impacting Customer's Business

5.8 Regulatory Landscape

5.8.1 Standard Trailer Lengths in North America and Europe

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Average Selling Price Trend

5.13 Semi-Trailer Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)

5.13.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.13.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.13.3 Pessimistic Scenario



6 Semi-Trailer Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting

6.1.2 Research Methodology for Semi-Trailer Type

6.1.3 Opinions from Industry Experts

6.1.4 Operational Data

6.2 Flatbed

6.3 Lowboy

6.4 Dry Van

6.5 Refrigerated

6.6 Tanker

6.7 Others



7 Semi-Trailer Market, by Length

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting

7.1.2 Research Methodology for Length Segment

7.1.3 Opinions from Industry Experts

7.2 Up to 45 Feet

7.3 Above 45 Feet



8 Semi-Trailer Market, by Tonnage

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting

8.1.2 Research Methodology for Tonnage Type Segment

8.1.3 Opinions from Industry Experts

8.2 Below 25 Ton

8.3 25-50 Ton

8.4 51-100 Ton

8.5 Above 100 Ton



9 Semi-Trailer Market, by Number of Axles

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting

9.1.2 Research Methodology for Number of Axles Segment

9.1.3 Opinions from Industry Experts

9.2 9.3 3-4 Axles

9.4 >4 Axles



10 Semi-Trailer Market, by End-Use

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting

10.1.2 Research Methodology for End-Use Segment

10.1.3 Opinions from Industry Experts

10.2 Automotive

10.3 Chemical

10.4 Fmcg

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Heavy Industry

10.7 Logistics

10.8 Oil & Gas

10.9 Others



11 Semi-Trailer Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 North America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Rest of the World (Row)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Evaluation Framework

12.2 Overview

12.3 Market Share Analysis for Semi-Trailer Market

12.4 Market Ranking Analysis for Semi-Trailer Market

12.5 COVID-19 Impact on Semi-Trailer Companies

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements

12.6.2 New Product Developments

12.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2017-2020

12.6.4 Expansions, 2017-2020

12.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Semi-Trailer Market

12.7.1 Stars

12.7.2 Emerging Leaders

12.7.3 Pervasive

12.7.4 Emerging Companies

12.8 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.9 Business Strategy Excellence

12.10 Semi-Trailer Telematics Provider: Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019



13 Company Profiles

13.1 China International Marine Containers

13.2 Wabash National

13.3 Schmitz Cargobull

13.4 Great Dane

13.5 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

13.6 Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone

13.7 Kogel Trailer

13.8 Hyundai Translead

13.9 Lamberet

13.10 Wilhelm Schwarzmueller

13.11 Stoughton Trailers, LLC

13.12 Felling Trailers

13.13 Kentucky Trailers

13.14 Pitts Trailers

13.15 Premier Trailers

13.16 Wielton Sa

13.17 Sdc Trailers Ltd.

13.18 Dennison Trailers Ltd

13.19 Kassbohrer

13.20 Van Hool

13.21 Montracon

13.22 Rac Germany

13.23 Satrac

13.24 Vazron



14 Appendix

14.1 Key Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

14.5 Related Reports

14.6 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1sjbf



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

