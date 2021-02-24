The Worldwide Semi-Trailer Industry is Expected to Reach $41.2 Billion by 2025
Feb 24, 2021, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semi-Trailer Market by Type (Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van, Refrigerated, Tankers and Others), Number of Axles (4 Axles), Tonnage (Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T, and Above 100T), Length, End-Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semi-trailer market is estimated to be USD 29.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to USD 41.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6%
Expanding cold chain industry, growing FMCG sector and increasing use of advanced technologies such as telematics and stability control are expected to boost the demand for semi-trailer market. However, local players in unorganized sector in developing countries are a restraining factor for global semi-trailer market players. Modern technologies such as semi-trailer platooning and electric semi-trailer truck offer numerous development opportunities in the near future. On the other hand, lightweight semi-trailers and lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) will be the challenging factors for semi-trailer market in the future.
COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the semi-trailer market. Both the production and sales of new semi-trailers came to a halt across the globe as the whole ecosystem got disrupted. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their business. Post the pandemic, the demand for new semi-trailers is expected to show an increase as economies are recovering steadily. Nevertheless, another wave of COVID-19 due to newer strains may hamper the recovery in some countries. Subsequently, semi-trailer manufacturers would need to adjust the production volume based on the COVID-19 scenario across different countries. In addition, component manufacturing too was suspended, and small Tier II and Tier III manufacturers are facing face liquidity issues. Thus, production suspension during the outbreak and lower demand post the pandemic might have an unprecedented impact on semi-trailer providers.
Growing FMCG industry is likely to drive the semi-trailer market
Currently, companies are focusing on investments in automation of supply chains, expansion of existing manufacturing facilities, and development of warehouse hubs. Further, distribution centers and locations play a vital role in FMCG logistics. Hence, growing transport of goods from manufacturing facilities to warehouses, warehouses to distribution centers, and distribution centers to retail stores will drive the demand for semi-trailers in the FMCG sector. Also, growing acceptance of eCommerce in FMCG will provide opportunities for the growth of the semi-trailer market.
Semi-trailers are among the key modes of road transport used by the FMCG industry to transport its products. Numerous leading companies rely on their own transport and logistics system to transport their goods. For instance, FMCG giants such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Walmart, and Nestle have their own private fleet of vehicles, including semi-trailers for the transport of goods. The transport of goods in the FMCG sector must follow specific standards and laws. As the characteristics of the products can be impacted during the packaging and transport of the products, the demand for specialized semi-trailers such as refrigerated semi-trailers is growing in the FMCG industry. Key players of the semi-trailer market have understood the shift in demand for refrigerated semi-trailers and are either investing in new product development or collaborations. For instance, in February 2020, Wabash and C&S Wholesale Grocers developed a zero-emissions 48' refrigerated trailer. This is a one-of-its-kind product which is up to 30% more thermally efficient than conventional refrigerated trailers.
Growing logistics industry to drive the Asia Oceania semi-trailer market
This semi-trailer market in Asia Pacific has experienced significant growth in the past couple of years. The region comprises some of the fastest-growing economies, including India, China, and South Korea. With developments taking place at a fast pace, the logistics sector in this region is growing. High growth of industrialization in these countries offers new opportunities in the semi-trailer market. The increase in the overall industrial production has led to increased freight transportation, fueling the demand for semi-trailers in this region. The region offers better cost advantages related to labor and materials than developed regions. Moreover, government policies in India and China encourage the production of semi-trailers in local markets to satisfy domestic demands. For instance, in 2015 China started Made in China 2025 initiative, aimed towards encouraging the companies in this region to compete with global players. All these factors have led to the increased production volumes over the years, where OEMs not only satisfy domestic demands but also serve developed markets and remain globally competitive.
Technological advancements are a key driver for the European market
The European semi-trailer market is estimated to show steady growth, with Germany and the UK being major performers. Most of the major economies of Europe are expected to have higher business investments in the coming years. This would positively impact the semi-trailer market.
Europe is home to many industries such as electronics equipment, chemicals, automotive, biotechnology, and food & beverage. The continuous growth in these sectors would fuel the market for semi-trailers in the European region. With the development of the latest semi-trailer technologies, such as semi-trailer telematics and temperature monitoring system, the European semi-trailer market is expected to get traction during the coming years. The three German giants-Schmitz Cargobull AG, Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH, and Kogel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG-not only dominate the European market but are also expanding operations in emerging economies. The semi-trailer market in Germany is expected to see growth in the form of exports and increased production levels in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Semi-Trailer Market
4.2 Semi-Trailer Market, by Region
4.3 Semi-Trailer Market, by End-Use
4.4 Semi-Trailer Market, by Type
4.5 Semi-Trailer Market, by Length
4.6 Semi-Trailer Market, by Number of Axles
4.7 Semi-Trailer Market, by Tonnage
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Expanding Cold Chain Industry
5.2.1.2 Growth of End-Use Industries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Local Players in Unorganized Sector
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Semi-Trailer Platooning
5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Advanced Technologies
5.2.3.3 Electric Semi-Trailers
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lowering TCO and Maintenance Cost
5.2.4.2 Lightweight Semi-Trailers
5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Macro Indicator Analysis
5.3.1 Introduction
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4.1 Semi-Trailer Market
5.4.1.1 Competitive Rivalry
5.4.1.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.1.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5 Semi-Trailer Market Ecosystem
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.6.1 Raw Material Supplier
5.6.2 Component Suppliers
5.6.3 Semi-Trailer Suppliers
5.6.4 End-users
5.7 Trends Impacting Customer's Business
5.8 Regulatory Landscape
5.8.1 Standard Trailer Lengths in North America and Europe
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.11 Technology Analysis
5.12 Average Selling Price Trend
5.13 Semi-Trailer Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)
5.13.1 Most Likely Scenario
5.13.2 Optimistic Scenario
5.13.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6 Semi-Trailer Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting
6.1.2 Research Methodology for Semi-Trailer Type
6.1.3 Opinions from Industry Experts
6.1.4 Operational Data
6.2 Flatbed
6.3 Lowboy
6.4 Dry Van
6.5 Refrigerated
6.6 Tanker
6.7 Others
7 Semi-Trailer Market, by Length
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting
7.1.2 Research Methodology for Length Segment
7.1.3 Opinions from Industry Experts
7.2 Up to 45 Feet
7.3 Above 45 Feet
8 Semi-Trailer Market, by Tonnage
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting
8.1.2 Research Methodology for Tonnage Type Segment
8.1.3 Opinions from Industry Experts
8.2 Below 25 Ton
8.3 25-50 Ton
8.4 51-100 Ton
8.5 Above 100 Ton
9 Semi-Trailer Market, by Number of Axles
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting
9.1.2 Research Methodology for Number of Axles Segment
9.1.3 Opinions from Industry Experts
9.2 9.3 3-4 Axles
9.4 >4 Axles
10 Semi-Trailer Market, by End-Use
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting
10.1.2 Research Methodology for End-Use Segment
10.1.3 Opinions from Industry Experts
10.2 Automotive
10.3 Chemical
10.4 Fmcg
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 Heavy Industry
10.7 Logistics
10.8 Oil & Gas
10.9 Others
11 Semi-Trailer Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia-Pacific
11.3 North America
11.4 Europe
11.5 Rest of the World (Row)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Evaluation Framework
12.2 Overview
12.3 Market Share Analysis for Semi-Trailer Market
12.4 Market Ranking Analysis for Semi-Trailer Market
12.5 COVID-19 Impact on Semi-Trailer Companies
12.6 Competitive Scenario
12.6.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements
12.6.2 New Product Developments
12.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2017-2020
12.6.4 Expansions, 2017-2020
12.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Semi-Trailer Market
12.7.1 Stars
12.7.2 Emerging Leaders
12.7.3 Pervasive
12.7.4 Emerging Companies
12.8 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.9 Business Strategy Excellence
12.10 Semi-Trailer Telematics Provider: Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019
13 Company Profiles
13.1 China International Marine Containers
13.2 Wabash National
13.3 Schmitz Cargobull
13.4 Great Dane
13.5 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company
13.6 Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone
13.7 Kogel Trailer
13.8 Hyundai Translead
13.9 Lamberet
13.10 Wilhelm Schwarzmueller
13.11 Stoughton Trailers, LLC
13.12 Felling Trailers
13.13 Kentucky Trailers
13.14 Pitts Trailers
13.15 Premier Trailers
13.16 Wielton Sa
13.17 Sdc Trailers Ltd.
13.18 Dennison Trailers Ltd
13.19 Kassbohrer
13.20 Van Hool
13.21 Montracon
13.22 Rac Germany
13.23 Satrac
13.24 Vazron
14 Appendix
14.1 Key Insights of Industry Experts
14.2 Discussion Guide
14.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
14.4 Available Customizations
14.5 Related Reports
14.6 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1sjbf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article