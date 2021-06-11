The Worldwide Single-Use Assemblies Industry is Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2021
DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag Assembly, Filtration Assembly, Bottle Assembly, Mixing Assembly), Application (Filtration, Storage), Solution (Standard, Customized), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biopharma, CMOs, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single-use assemblies market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.
The growth of the single-use assembly market can primarily be attributed to the major advantages of single-use technologies as compared to traditional stainless-steel assemblies, such as rapid implementation and the low risk of cross-contamination. The increasing biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure and growing biologics market are also driving the market growth.
By solution segment, the standard solutions accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the single-use assemblies market.
Based on solutions, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into standard solutions and customized solutions. In 2020, the standard solutions segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the single-use assemblies market. The adoption of standard solutions is high in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries due to the advantages these solutions offer, such as manufacturing process efficiency with reduced capital costs, improved flexibility with the use of pre-qualified components for building assemblies, reduced implementation time, and more flexibility with production planning.
By application segment, the filtration segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market.
On the basis of applications, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into filtration, cell culture & mixing, storage, sampling, fill-finish applications, and other applications. In 2020, the filtration segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market. The adoption of single-use assemblies for filtration is increasing rapidly due to their benefits in this application, such as ease of column cleaning, sterilization, packing, and simplified validation and cleaning, which allows more batches to be run.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the single-use assemblies market.
The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing biopharmaceutical market and biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in Asian countries, rising life science research activities, increasing investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the growth of the contract R&D sector.
North America: the largest share of the single-use assemblies market.
North America accounted for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to its well-established biopharmaceutical industry, wide availability of single-use assemblies offered by market leaders in the region, and increased production of biologics and biosimilars in the region.
