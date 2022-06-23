The Worldwide Smart Commute Industry is Projected to Reach $85.5 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Commute Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Solution, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart commute market was valued at US$ 30,469.49 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 86,568.73 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2028.



The key element driving the expansion of smart commute market growth is a rapid increase in the adoption of carpool and bike pool services among regular office commuters. Prominent smart commute market players such as Uber and Ola offer convenient pick-up and drop-off services, attracting consumers to use ride-sharing services. Furthermore, services such as short-distance travel, intercity ride-sharing, bus-sharing, bike-sharing, and auto-sharing are available, which stimulates the expansion of smart commute market demand.



Many prominent Indian corporations proactively push employees to use carpool and bike pool services. Organizations with large workforces, such as Infosys, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL, Amazon, Flipkart, Siemens, L&T, Biocon, and HDFC Bank, as well as several smaller businesses, are launching awareness campaigns and digital platforms to help employees better plan their commutes.

Moreover, organizations are rewarding top carpoolers to keep employees engaged and motivated to reduce carbon emissions and traffic jams across cities. New York, Seoul, and Shanghai are among the top 10 cities with the highest carbon footprint. Governments and businesses are encouraging carpooling to commute in cities to reduce emissions. Countries have established specific targets for reducing carbon footprints by 2030 as part of the Paris climate agreement. In Delhi, India, the government implemented an odd-even strategy to control traffic density and reduce carbon emissions in the city.



Carpooling and bike pooling services offer advantages such as affordable pick-up and drop-off, co-passenger information, affordable rides, and greater convenience than traditional transportation services. In addition, several service providers offer incentives and discounts, such as a monthly pass on a shared transport to help daily commuters save money. As a result, the rise in demand for carpool and bike pool services is propelling the smart commute market.



Bike pooling refers to sharing bikes, scooters, or bicycles for transportation. A bike-sharing system, also known as a bike-share program, public bicycle scheme, or public bike share (PBS) plan, is a shared transportation service where users can borrow bicycles for free. By sharing travel, fuel costs are lowered, and carbon emissions are reduced due to a reduction in the number of vehicles on the road, keeping pollution under control

A bike, scooter, or two-wheeler can travel faster in the city than a car or four-wheeler. In the urban jungle, the fastest means of transportation is a two-wheeler. Using a bike pool makes commuting simple, quick, and convenient. Bike pooling is also less expensive than taking a taxi because the cost of petrol is shared. As a result, selecting to bike pool can help save money on transportation while getting to the destination faster than driving other vehicles.



Metro is a ridesharing service provided in specified zones that uses vans and tiny automobiles. Metro bike share gives users access to a fleet of bikes 24x7 for local journeys and transit. For instance, The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) board has approved the fee structure and first service regions for the 3-year MicroTransit Pilot Project, a ride-hailing service that the MTA will run.

For the first six months, Metro Micro will offer on-demand shared-ride service for short excursions within approved service zones in Los Angeles County for US$ 1 per ride (transfer not included). It will provide the convenience of ride-share technology at a tenth of the cost, resulting in reduced traffic on the streets, healthier air, and a new approach to maximizing the use of transit systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Smart Commute Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Smart Commute Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Carpool and Bike Pool Services

5.1.2 Rising Smart Commute Programs

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Dynamic Pricing and Accessibility Concerns

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of Connected Last Mile Commute with IoT

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Trend of Mobility-as-a-Service

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Smart Commute Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Smart Commute Market Global Overview

6.2 Smart Commute Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Smart Commute Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Smart Commute Market Breakdown, By Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Carpooling

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Carpooling: Smart Commute Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Van Pooling

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Van Pooling: Smart Commute Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Bike Pooling

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Bike Pooling: Smart Commute Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Metro

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Metro: Smart Commute Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: Smart Commute Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Smart Commute Market Analysis - By Solution

8.1 Overview

8.2 Smart Commute Market Breakdown, By Solution (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Mobile Apps

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Mobile Apps: Smart Commute Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Parking Management

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Parking Management: Smart Commute Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Traffic Management

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Traffic Management: Smart Commute Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Smart Commute Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Smart Commute Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Smart Commute Market Breakdown, By End User (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Personal

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Personal: Smart Commute Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Enterprises

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Enterprises: Smart Commute Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Smart Commute Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Smart Commute Market

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative



13. Company Profiles

13.1 BlaBlaCar

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 CommuteSmart

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Enterprise Holdings Inc.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 ePoolers Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Golden Concord Holdings Limited.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Oakland Smart Commute

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Quick Ride

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Transhelp Technologies Pvt Ltd

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Uber Technologies Inc.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Smart Commute

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



