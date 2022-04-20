The Worldwide Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Industry is Expected to Reach $34.5 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market (2021-2026) by Product, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market is estimated to be USD 22.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.55 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.20%.



Cigarette packs have been mandatorily carrying a warning stating that 'Smoking is injurious to Health', while some countries have resorted to even more graphic visuals of victims of smoking. However, this has done precious little to encourage smoking cessation. Only through awareness created by NGOs and global healthcare organizations, we observe initiatives to stop smoking among the smoking population.

Moreover, companies are introducing therapies for smoking cessation has led to the development of various alternative therapies in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market. Factors such as the growing prevalence of numerous respiratory diseases, increasing demand for Nicotine De-addiction products, general awareness regarding the associated side-effects of smoking, and the launch of new Nicotine De-addiction products are some of the drivers for the market. Whereas stringent government regulations for approval of drugs act as a restraint to it.



Growing awareness regarding the use of E-cigarettes and novel products with improved flavor & minimal side-effects are the opportunities for the market growth, but the adverse effect of drugs acts as a challenge to it.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Pfizer, Inc., GSK plc, Cipla Ltd., Novartis International AG, McNeil AB, Revolymer Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Imperial Tobacco Ltd., 22nd Century Group, Inc., etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Numerous Respiratory Diseases

4.1.2 General Awareness Regarding the Associated Side-Effects of Smoking

4.1.3 Launch of New Nicotine De-Addiction Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations for Approval of Drugs

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Use of E-Cigarettes

4.3.2 Novel Products with Improved Flavour & Minimal Side-Effects

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Adverse Effect of Drugs

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nicotine Replacement Therapy

6.2.1 Nicotine Gums

6.2.2 Nicotine Lozenges

6.2.3 Nicotine Inhalers

6.2.4 Nicotine Patches

6.2.5 Nicotine Sprays

6.3 Drug Therapy

6.3.1 Zyban

6.3.2 Chantix

6.4 Electronic Cigarettes

6.5 Nicotine Inhalers

6.6 Nicotine Sublingual Tablets



7 Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospital Pharmacies

7.3 Online Channel

7.4 Retail Pharmacies

7.5 Others



8 Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market, By Geography



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Pfizer, Inc.

10.2 GSK Plc

10.3 Cipla Ltd.

10.4 Novartis International AG

10.5 McNeil AB

10.6 Revolymer Plc

10.7 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

10.8 Imperial Tobacco Ltd.

10.9 Johnson & Johnson Limited

10.10 Perrigo Company Plc

10.11 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

10.12 NJOY, Inc.

10.13 British American Tobacco Plc

10.14 Japan Tobacco Inc.

10.15 VMR Products, LLC

10.16 Philip Morris International Inc.

10.17 JUUL Labs Inc.

10.18 Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

10.19 22nd Century Group Inc.



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fyxztx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets