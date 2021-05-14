The Worldwide Stem Cell Therapy Industry is Projected to Reach $401 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stem Cell Therapy Market by Type (Allogeneic, Autologous), Therapeutic Application (Musculoskeletal, Wound & Injury, CVD, Autoimmune & Inflammatory), Cell Source (Adipose tissue, Bone Marrow, Placenta/Umbilical Cord) - Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stem cell therapy market is projected to reach USD 401 million by 2026 from USD 187 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is majorly driven by the increasing investment in stem cell research and the rising number of GMP-certified stem cell manufacturing plants. However, factors such as ethical concerns and the high cost of stem cell research and manufacturing process likely to hinder the growth of this market.

The allogeneic stem cell therapy segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the stem cell therapy market, by type, during the forecast period

The stem cell therapy market is segmented into allogeneic and autologous stem cell therapy. Allogeneic stem therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the stem cell therapy market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the lesser complexities involved in manufacturing allogeneic-based therapies.

This segment is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate due to the increasing number of clinical trials in manufacturing allogeneic-based products.

Bone Marrow-derived MSCs segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on the cell source from which stem cells are obtained, the global stem cell therapy market is segmented into four sources. These include adipose tissue-derived MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells), bone marrow-derived MSCs, placenta/umbilical cord-derived MSCs, and other cell sources (which include human corneal epithelium stem cells, peripheral arterial-derived stem cells, and induced pluripotent stem cell lines).

The bone marrow-derived MSCs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increasing number of clinical trials focused on bone marrow-derived cell therapies and the rising demand for these cells in blood-related disorders.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the stem cell therapy market

The stem cell therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW. The stem cell therapy market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors such as the growing adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the region and the growing approval & commercialization of stem cell-based products for degenerative disorders drive the growth of the stem cell therapy market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Stem Cell Therapy Market Overview

4.2 North America: Stem Cell Therapy Market

4.3 Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Source

4.4 Stem Cell Therapy Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Availability of Funding for Stem Cell Research

5.2.1.2 Increasing GMP-Certification Approvals for Cell Therapy Production Facilities

5.2.1.3 Increasing Clinical Trials for Stem Cell Based-Therapies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Ethical Concerns Related to Embryonic Stem Cells

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Cell-Based Research

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 The Emergence of IPSCs as an Alternative to ESCs

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Cell & Gene Therapies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Limitations

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Market Map

5.7 Supply Chain

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.5 Intensity of Competition Rivalry

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.9.1 North America

5.9.2 Europe

5.9.3 Asia-Pacific

5.9.4 Row

5.10 Pricing Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

6 Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

6.2.1 Ease in Production Processes to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

6.3.1 Low Risk of Post-Treatment Complications to Drive the Market Growth

7 Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs

7.2.1 Advantages of Being Easy to Isolate and Harvest Drives the Market Growth of this Segment

7.3 Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs

7.3.1 Increasing Cases of Metabolic Disorders to Support Market Growth of this Segment

7.4 Placenta/Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs

7.4.1 Low Chances of Rejection from the Immune System is Likely to Support Market Growth of this Segment

7.5 Other Cell Sources

8 Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Therapeutic Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Musculoskeletal Disorders

8.2.1 Increasing Cases of Osteoarthritis to Drive the Market Growth of this Segment

8.3 Wounds & Injuries

8.3.1 Increasing Benefits of Allogeneic-Based Therapies to Support the Market Growth

8.4 Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

8.4.1 Increasing Clinical Trials for this Segment is Likely to Support Market Growth

8.5 Surgeries

8.5.1 Increasing Clinical Research for Surgical Applications to Support Market Growth

8.6 Cardiovascular Diseases

8.6.1 Increasing Public & Private Funding for CVD Research is Likely to Support Market Growth

8.7 Neurological Disorders

8.7.1 Rising Prevalence of Neurogenerative Disorders Supports Market Growth of this Segment

8.8 Other Therapeutic Applications

9 Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Stars

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive Players

10.4.4 Participants

10.5 Stem Cell Therapy Market: SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020 (Under Pipeline)

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Starting Blocks

10.5.3 Responsive Companies

10.5.4 Dynamic Companies

10.6 Company Product Footprint

10.7 Company Geographic Footprint of Major Players in the Stem Cell Therapy Market

10.8 Competitive Scenario

10.8.1 Product Launches

10.8.2 Deals

10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 Smith & Nephew

11.1.2 Medipost

11.1.3 Anterogen

11.1.4 Corestem

11.1.5 Pharmicell

11.1.6 NuVasive

11.1.7 RTI Surgical

11.1.8 AlloSource

11.1.9 JCR Pharmaceuticals

11.1.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

11.1.11 Holostem Terapie Avanzate

11.1.12 Orthofix

11.1.13 Stempeutics Research

11.1.14 Regrow Biosciences

11.2 Other Players (Under Pipeline)

11.2.1 Athersys

11.2.2 Mesoblast

11.2.3 BioRestorative Therapies

11.2.4 Pluristem Theraputics

11.2.5 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

11.2.6 Gamida Cell

11.2.7 ViaCyte

11.2.8 Kangstem Biotech

11.2.9 Hope Biosciences

11.2.10 Cellular Biomedicine Group

11.2.11 Personalized Stem Cells

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3mud8



