The Worldwide Thrombosis Drug Market, 2019 - Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 9.1%

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thrombosis Drug Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global thrombosis drug market to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

Report Findings



Drivers

Growth in the number of cardiovascular and trauma cases

Increase in the number of geriatric population

Restraints

Side-effects caused owing to thrombosis drugs

Lack of consciousness regarding venous thromboembolism conditions

Opportunities

Growing occurrences of deep vein thrombosis

The study on thrombosis drug market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. The report on the global thrombosis drug market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.



The report on thrombosis drug market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global thrombosis drug market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global thrombosis drug market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the thrombosis drug market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the thrombosis drug market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global thrombosis drug market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Thrombosis Drug Market Highlights

2.2. Thrombosis Drug Market Projection

2.3. Thrombosis Drug Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Thrombosis Drug Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Class

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Disease Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Thrombosis Drug Market



4. Thrombosis Drug Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Thrombosis Drug Market by Drug Class

5.1. P2Y12 Platelet Inhibitor

5.2. Factor Xa Inhibitor

5.3. Heparin



6. Global Thrombosis Drug Market by Disease Type

6.1. Deep Vein Thrombosis

6.2. Pulmonary Embolism

6.3. Atrial Fibrillation



7. Global Thrombosis Drug Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Online Pharmacies

7.2. Hospital Pharmacies

7.3. Retail Pharmacies



8. Global Thrombosis Drug Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Thrombosis Drug Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. AstraZeneca PLC

9.2.2. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

9.2.3. Johnson & Johnson

9.2.4. Sanofi

9.2.5. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

9.2.6. Bayer AG

9.2.7. Bristol-Myers Squibb

9.2.8. Pfizer Inc.

9.2.9. Baxter International Inc.

9.2.10. GlaxoSmithKline PLC



