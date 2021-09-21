The Worldwide Unsaturated Polyester Resins Industry is Expected to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by Type (Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Marine, Transportation, Pipes & Tanks, Artificial Stone, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics) & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unsaturated polyester resins market size will grow to USD 12.9 billion by 2026 from USD 9.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the 2021-2026 period. The demand of UPRs is rapidly increasing in medical, aerospace & defense, coatings, and other applications, especially in the APAC region.

The driving factors for the UPR market is the economical price of the resin in comparison with the other resins. The growth in industries like building & construction, transportation, wind energy and composite manufacturing is helping in growth of UPR market. The greater acceptance of other resins and a factor that properties of UPR changes with its quality, is becoming a restraint in the development of UPR market.

Artificial stones is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of unsaturated polyester resin market

Artificial Stones is the fastest-growing end-use industry in terms of value. The increase in demand of decorative products all over the world is driving the use of unsaturated polyester resin in artificial stones industry. Artificial stones are made by using UPRs as a bonding agent. Artificial stones are used to build terrazzo, artificial marble, artificial granite, and mini-crystal glass plates.

Orthophthalic resin is the largest resin segment of the Unsaturated polyester resin market

Orthophthalic resin is the most used unsaturated polyester resin in the market. Orthophthalic resins are known in the industry as basic resins. They are less expensive than other resin types, such as vinyl esters, isophthalic polyesters, and epoxies. They are the cheapest form of UPRs available in the resins industry. Orthophthalic resin is beneficial in terms of cost, toughness, and chemical resistance in comparison to other resins, such as isophthalic, DCPD, and terephthalic resins.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for unsaturated polyester resin during the forecasted period

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing UPRs market. It is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value and volume both. The market is expected to witness significant growth in automotive, construction, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and industrial assembly sectors in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The growth of these industries is influencing the growth of the UPRs market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market

4.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by End-use Industry

4.3 APAC: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by End-use Industry and Country, 2020

4.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.5 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Growing Demand from APAC

4.6 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Growth in Construction and Wind Energy Industries

5.2.1.2 Growth in FRP, Automotive, and Composite Manufacturing Industries

5.2.1.3 Economical Advantages Over Other Resins

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Greater Acceptance of Other Resins

5.2.2.2 Properties of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Change with Its Quality

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies and Their Future Growth

5.2.3.2 Innovation in Applications and Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Disadvantages of Styrene Usage

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.5 COVID-19 Impact

5.5.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5.2 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment

5.6 Export-Import Trade Statistics

5.6.1 Trade Scenario 2016-2020

5.7 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.8 Patents Analysis

5.9 Regulations

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.13 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Ecosystem

6 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Orthophthalic Resins

6.2.1 Most Used Resin Type Because of Its Low Price

6.3 Isophthalic Resins

6.3.1 to Capture the Market of Orthophthalic Resin due to Advanced Properties

6.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resins

6.4.1 Low Styrene Levels and Increasing Government Regulations on Lower VOCs to Support Demand

6.5 Other Resins

6.5.1 Gelcoat Resins

6.5.2 Terephthalic Resins

6.5.3 Chlorendic Resins

7 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by End-use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Building & Construction

7.2.1 Increasing Urbanization, Rising Standards of Living and Income, and Government Policies for Construction of New Houses to Support Market Growth

7.3 Marine

7.3.1 Improved Surface Quality and Durability of FRP Materials

7.4 Transportation

7.4.1 Increased High-Speed Rail Network in China to Support High Demand

7.5 Pipes & Tanks

7.5.1 Superior Mechanical Properties of FRP Pipes Generating High Demand

7.6 Electrical & Electronics

7.6.1 Large Consumer Electronics Market in China, Japan, and India to Boost Market

7.7 Wind Energy

7.7.1 Significant Demand in Manufacturing Material of Wind Blades

7.8 Artificial Stones

7.8.1 Increasing Demand for Decorative Products in Artificial Stone Industry

7.9 Others

8 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Unsaturated Polyester Resin Players

9.2 Competitive Evaluation Matrix

9.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis

9.4 Competitive Scenario and Trends

9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.5.1 Stars

9.5.2 Pervasive

9.5.3 Emerging Leaders

9.5.4 Participants

9.6 SME Matrix, 2021

9.6.1 Responsive Companies

9.6.2 Progressive Companies

9.6.3 Starting Blocks

9.6.4 Dynamic Companies

9.7 Market Ranking Analysis

9.8 Revenue Analysis

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Major Companies

10.1.1 Polynt-Reichhold Group

10.1.2 Ineos Group

10.1.3 Royal DSM

10.1.4 AOC

10.1.5 BASF SE

10.1.6 Andercol

10.1.7 Alfa S.A.B, de C.V.

10.1.8 Grupo Quimico Industrial de Toluca SA de CV

10.1.9 Poliformas Plasticas, SA de CV

10.1.10 Allnex GmbH

10.2 Other Key Companies

10.2.1 UPC Technology Corp.

10.2.2 Scott Bader Company Ltd.

10.2.3 Byrsa (Barnices Y Resinas)

10.2.4 LERG SA

10.2.5 Showa Denko K.K.

10.2.6 The Dow Chemical Co.

10.2.7 Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.

10.2.8 Interplastic Corporation

10.2.9 Sino Polymer

10.2.10 Qualipoly Chemical Corporation

11 Appendix

