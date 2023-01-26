The Worldwide Vehicle Rental Maintenance Software Industry is Expected to Reach $30,147 Billion by 2027

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vehicle Rental Maintenance Software Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Deployment Model, Type, End User, By Solution, By Fleet Type ,By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vehicle Rental Maintenance Software Market was valued at US$17,102.00 Million in 2021 and it is expected to reach US$30,147.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.97% during forecast period 2022-2027.



Vehicle Rental Maintenance Software is a type of computer program that makes it possible for users to carry out a number of particular duties related to managing any or all facets of a fleet of cars run by a business, government, or other organization. These specialized activities include all phases of vehicle purchase, maintenance, and disposal.

All types of vehicles should be able to have their procedures, tasks, and events managed by fleet management software, including automobiles, trucks, buses, forklift trucks, trailers, and specialized machines.

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

The Vehicle Rental Maintenance Software system collects information by analysing signals from a number of satellites connected to fleet vehicles.

These signals could potentially be impacted before they reach the receiver by tall buildings, bad weather, and other obstacles. The market for fleet maintenance software is further constrained by the fact that, while major and medium-sized fleet owners often embrace the software, small fleet owners have a more difficult time adopting it due to a lack of resources and experience.

Market Segmentation

The global vehicle rental maintenance software market is segmented into deployment model, type, end-user, solution and fleet type. On the basis of deployment model the market is segmented into on-premise, on demand and hybrid. On the basis of type the market is segmented into mobile-app and web-based.

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into transportation, energy, construction, manufacturing and other end users. On the basis of solution the market is segmented into asset management, information management, driver management, safety and compliance management, risk management, operations management and other solutions. On the basis of fleet type the market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial fleets.

Regional Analysis

The global vehicle rental maintenance software market segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period due to the early adoption of vehicle rental management solutions and strict government mandates. With the ongoing ELD mandate, this region is expected to dominate the market, due to the large presence of commercial fleets.

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Geotab, Automotive Rentals Inc., Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, Trimble, Verizon Connect, Wheels Inc., Mix Telematics, Chevin Fleet Solution, Donlen Corporation.

