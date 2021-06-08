The Worthing Companies and RAM Partners Announce Strategic Alliance

ATLANTA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Worthing Companies and RAM Partners announce today a strategic alliance designed to enhance the core capabilities of each by deepening the relationship between the two Atlanta-based multifamily firms.

Effective June 1, 2021, Worthing has transferred its property management division to RAM, with RAM now providing lease-up services on all Worthing-sponsored developments. The move adds more than 60 employees and brings an additional 2,805 units to RAM Partners' rapidly-growing portfolio.

"This alliance allows Worthing to focus our team on creating unique multifamily developments in an environment where site selection, entitlement, design and high-quality construction are at a premium . . . growth, for us, will result from continued investment in those capabilities," said Darin Collier, Worthing's President. "In RAM, we found the only platform whose approach to property management matched our own, with the same commitment to integrity and excellence."

"RAM is absorbing a high-quality management team, who come to us with a lot of industry good will and from a firm with a 35-year tradition of doing things the right way, all the way," said RAM Partners President Bill Leseman. "We are starting new client relationships with several, top-tier institutional owners, including Worthing itself. This opportunity offers tremendous positives for our business, and we are committed to growing both these new team members, as wells as these new owner relationships."

Worthing specializes in the creation of Class "A" quality multifamily properties, with developments in Texas and throughout the Southeast. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and has been in operation since 1985. For more information, visit www.worthingse.com.

RAM Partners, LLC, is a full-service real estate management company that manages approximately 50,000 units throughout the United States. Ranked No. 34 in size by the National Multi-Family Housing Council, RAM Partners has increased the number of units in its portfolio by 33% since 2017 and ranks second on one of the multifamily industry's most sought-after online reputation lists compiled annually by J Turner Research. From its inception in 1989, RAM Partners has established an excellent track record of successful apartment management, as well as an unsurpassed reputation for its commitment to quality customer service. For more information, visit www.rampartnersllc.com.

