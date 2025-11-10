The Wright Center and Contingency Management Innovations Partner to Pilot NALCAM: A New Digital Model for Naloxone Engagement and Overdose Prevention

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wright Center for Community Health has partnered with Contingency Management Innovations (CMI) to pilot NALCAM, a groundbreaking digital platform that motivates individuals to carry and stay ready to use naloxone—the FDA-approved medication that reverses opioid overdoses

The initiative combines mobile technology, behavioral reinforcement, and public health education to strengthen community overdose response capacity.

Through the NALCAM app, participants can register their naloxone kit, receive digital check-ins and brief learning modules, and earn small motivational rewards for maintaining readiness to respond to an overdose. The approach is rooted in evidence-based contingency management principles, a behavioral science model proven to improve engagement and retention across diverse populations.

"Programs like NALCAM are essential to advancing equitable, evidence-based strategies," said Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, President and CEO at The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education. "This partnership allows us to use digital tools to meet people where they are—removing barriers, reinforcing readiness, and creating a framework that communities can adopt. NALCAM's digital model helps normalize naloxone carriage and helps build everyday habits that can save lives."

Steven Jenkins, CEO of Q2i, added: "NALCAM demonstrates how digital contingency management can drive measurable public health outcomes. By rewarding proactive, life-saving behaviors like naloxone carriage and overdose education, we're helping states, counties, and healthcare organizations build scalable, data-informed programs."

About NALCAM

Developed by Contingency Management Innovations (CMI), a division of Q2i, NALCAM is a digital health platform designed to promote consistent naloxone carriage and overdose response preparedness. By applying behavioral reinforcement principles through accessible mobile technology, NALCAM supports local and state agencies with a replicable, cost-effective model to expand community-based naloxone access and overdose prevention initiatives.

