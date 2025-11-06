Continuum Recovery Center of Colorado Selects the Janus Contingency Management Platform to Strengthen Addiction Treatment Services

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuum Recovery Center of Colorado (CRC), a leading Denver-based outpatient addiction treatment provider, announced it will implement the Janus platform from Contingency Management Innovations (CMI) to expand its evidence-based treatment programs.

CRC delivers a full spectrum of outpatient services, including Partial Hospitalization Programming, Intensive Outpatient Programs (morning and evening sessions), group counseling, individual therapy, and Medication-Assisted Treatment. As an in-network provider with major insurers such as Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and HealthFirst Colorado (Medicaid), CRC is committed to making high-quality, patient-centered care accessible to more people in need.

The adoption of Janus marks a major step forward in CRC's mission to support individuals on their journey to long-term recovery. Contingency Management (CM) is widely recognized as the most effective evidence-based behavioral intervention for stimulant use disorder and has been shown to significantly improve treatment retention, patient engagement, and overall outcomes.

"Continuum Recovery Center is dedicated to providing the most effective, evidence-based treatment available," said Matthew Lopez, Founder & CEO of CRC. "By implementing Janus, we're equipping our clinical team with a powerful tool to reinforce recovery behaviors and help patients build healthier, more stable lives and sustain recovery."

Developed by CMI, a division of Q2i, the Janus platform enables providers to securely and efficiently deliver CM protocols while ensuring compliance with Medicaid and regulatory requirements. Janus streamlines administration by automating key processes, tracking patient progress, and maintaining program fidelity—all within a patient-centered framework.

"CRC's decision to adopt Janus reflects a growing recognition among providers that contingency management is essential for reinforcing recovery-based activities that help people transition from early to sustained abstinence," said Steven Jenkins, CEO of Q2i. "We're proud to partner with CRC to make this proven treatment more accessible and to support their commitment to whole-person, compassionate care."

With a team of licensed therapists, medical providers, and counselors, CRC takes a 365-degree approach to treating addiction—blending medical and clinical support with education, life-balance skills, and individualized care. The addition of Janus enhances this holistic model by embedding an evidence-based tool that directly rewards recovery progress and promotes long-term wellness.

About Continuum Recovery Center of Colorado

Continuum Recovery Center of Colorado is a Denver-based outpatient addiction rehab offering Partial Hospitalization Programming, Intensive Outpatient Programs, Medication-Assisted Treatment, and individualized therapy. In-network with leading insurers and Medicaid, CRC helps individuals understand the root causes of addiction, achieve lasting recovery, and lead healthier, more balanced lives.

About CMI

Contingency Management Innovations (CMI), a division of Q2i , is the global leader in AI-powered contingency management solutions, transforming behavior reinforcement and delivering measurable health benefits.

