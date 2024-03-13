The XTransfer App globally launches for Android and iOS, download and sign in now

HONG KONG, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, officially launched its global version of mobile App for Android and iOS. This marks a big milestone for XTransfer in its internationalization process.

The XTransfer App globally launches for Android and iOS

"The app is currently available for users around the world. It not only covers global payments and receipts in 15+ currencies across 200+ countries/regions, but also allows customers to easily manage and allocate funds anytime, anywhere." said Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, sharing this exciting news during the Web Summit Qatar.

Based on customers' needs, XTransfer App addresses several key pain points. It supports the registration and verification of business users from more than 200 countries and regions, and enables them to send money to or receive from 200+ markets in 15+ currencies with high-speed and low-costs. Actually, if both the seller and the buyer parties are XTransfer users, they can transfer funds between accounts with zero remittance fees. Meanwhile the App can ensure security and compliance without the risk of account freezes.

Comparing to the PC version, the App offers a more friendly and convenient user experience. Global users can now open an all-in-one business wallet to pay and get paid globally at their fingertips, and easily access 24/7 online currency exchange at market-beating rates anytime anywhere, to save more in their deals.

Furthermore, according to XTransfer, more services will be available on the XTransfer App soon, including account opening for individual users to pay and get paid globally, convenient and compliant CNY settlement for business users, add and receive money in local currencies. This is undoubtedly great news for overseas customers.

The app is free and now available for all new and existing XTransfer users, click here to download on Google Play or App Store.

About XTransfer

XTransfer is dedicated to providing SMEs with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment & fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in China's major foreign trade cities such as Hong Kong, Shenzhen and the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

For more information: https://www.xtransfer.com/

