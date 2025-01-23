The Year of Goodness: Hardee's and Thomas Rhett Announce a Yearlong Partnership to Celebrate Goodness in Our Communities

Campaign will come to life through storytelling and authentic, brand and artist activations

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for the goodness of its scratch-made menu, today Hardee's® Restaurants announces a new yearlong partnership with a multiplatinum artist known for goodness in country music – Thomas Rhett. The campaign will come to life through storytelling and activations around values the brand and artist hold dear, like giving back to their community, family, first responders, and of course, college football.

Year of Goodness: Hardee’s and Thomas Rhett announce new partnership to celebrate goodness in our communities and goodness on the brands’ menu throughout the year.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Thomas Rhett, as we work together to celebrate goodness in all the places we call home," said Hardee's VP of Brand Sarah Breymaier. "From our handcrafted menu to our commitment to serving communities in need, this partnership is all about giving back and spreading kindness—whether through serving up delicious meals or supporting important causes like veterans' organizations and local communities."

While the partnership is just beginning, Thomas Rhett first experienced Hardee's commitment to community late last year, when the duo teamed up for a University of Georgia-themed tailgate for hurricane relief. The event, which was held just outside Athens in Danielsville, Ga., benefitted Atlanta-based nonprofit Caring For Others. With Thomas Rhett, local first responders, entertainers, football players and family in attendance, the tailgate was a true testament to hometown rallying around a good cause and great food.

Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and hometown pride for more than 60 years. Its menu features premium, all-white-meat chicken tenders hand-dipped in buttermilk and charbroiled beef patties in abundance, but it's perhaps best known for Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and the all-star Biscuit Bakers who show up every day at 4 a.m. to make them.

"We all aspire to bring goodness to what we do, whether at home with family, on the road with the band or punching the clock at work," said Thomas Rhett. "Hardee's puts a lot of heart into their food and teams, and we want to show the power of goodness through this partnership, whether that's by giving back to our communities or building connections through music and storytelling."

Bringing together the best of quality, convenient food in Hardee's and country music authenticity in Thomas Rhett, fans can expect a whole lot of goodness from this partnership including community involvement efforts in the new year.

ABOUT HARDEE'S

Home of Goodness in The Making, Hardee's® is known for wholesome, hand-crafted menu items such as Made from Scratch™ Biscuits, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ and charbroiled 100 percent Angus Beef burgers. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates approximately 1,600 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 13 countries worldwide. Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and hometown pride for more than 60 years. For more information about Hardee's, please visit www.hardees.com.

ABOUT THOMAS RHETT

Pairing his laid-back perspective with a vocal drenched in casual country soul, Thomas Rhett has spent just over 10 years gathering 23 Number Ones, 16 billion streams and armfuls of awards–eight ACM Awards including 2020 "Entertainer of the Year," two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY® Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, he's never remained static. With both songwriting prowess and charisma, his career has been fueled by equal parts energy and emotion, to continually keep fans on their toes. Released last August and featuring lead single "Beautiful As You," his acclaimed seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN is a "feel-good celebration of love" (Grammy.com) that showcases the hitmaker's signature songwriting and style while exploring new genre boundaries. It's Thomas Rhett's live show where he connects first-hand with fans in arenas and amphitheaters all around the world and he recently announced his BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR kicking off this June. He has also launched a tequila brand, Dos Primos, now offering Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo variants. For more information and a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit ThomasRhett.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

