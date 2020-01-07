The YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas Appoints Eight New Board Members

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas welcomes Tom Tingle as the new Board Chair and eight new members to its Board of Directors; Kapua Conley, Brian Dolan, Mike Doucette, John Hutcheson, Mary Lugo, John O'Shaughnessy, Garnell Scott, and Tracy Seitz. Each of these new board members brings with them a unique background and set of skills as they join the current group of 17 Board of Directors who govern the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas.

Tom Tingle, President of GuernseyTingle –

Tom grew up in the Northern Neck and is the son of a country doctor who made house calls until his retirement. Tom graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Architecture and moved to Williamsburg in the early 1980s. He has been a principal of Guernsey Tingle Architects for over 30 years and has been president of the firm now known as GuernseyTingle for 14 years. Tom believes in giving back to the community and has been involved in leadership roles in business and economic development associations and non-profits since the late 1990s.



Kapua Conley, President of Sentara CarePlex Hospital –

Kirkpatrick "Kapua" Conley, MHA, FACHE, is the president of Sentara CarePlex Hospital. Kapua joined Sentara in April 2018. Prior to his current role, he served as the COO of Tri-City Medical Center in San Diego, CA and the CEO for two different Community Health Systems affiliated hospitals. Prior to this, he worked with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as the Administrator for a comprehensive Multidisciplinary Ambulatory Cancer Center.

Brian Dolan, Lender & Creditor Rights, Litigation, and Foreclosure & Bankruptcy Attorney –

Brian is an active volunteer in the community, serving as a licensed youth soccer coach, an officer for the Virginia War Museum Foundation Board of Trustees, and a volunteer for the Newport News Family YMCA Board of Managers. He has also been active in numerous professional organizations, including the Boyd Graves Conference, the Virginia State Bar, and the Newport News Bar Association. Brian served six years with the Tom & Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA Board of Managers.

Mike Doucette, Vice President at Riverside Health System –

Mike's career with Riverside began in 1989 as assistant vice president of Riverside Regional Medical Center. In 2013, he was appointed senior vice president/administrator for the center. He currently serves on the board of directors for Peninsula Fine Arts Center and Smart Beginnings. He has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the College of William & Mary and a master's degree in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

John Hutcheson, Deputy Executive Director, Director of Real Estate, Operations & Finance at Fort Monroe Authority –

John is the deputy executive director at the Fort Monroe Authority. He has a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science. John has 30 years of experience in business management, primarily in operations and finance. He has served on the board of the Hampton Family YMCA for the past six years, having served as both the vice-chair and chair for the Hampton Y. John also currently sits on the Audit & Finance Committee on the association level.

Mary Lugo, Elementary School Principal at York County School Division –

Mary is the principal of Tabb Elementary School and has been with York County Schools since 1998 in a variety of roles. She currently serves as vice president of the Tabb High School Athletic Booster Club and is the Treasurer of the Local 2498 Ladies Auxiliary supporting the York, Poquoson, Williamsburg, and James City County Fire Departments. She previously served 10 years with the Victory Family YMCA board of managers where she served on several committees and executive leadership boards.

John O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Chesapeake Bank –

John is the executive vice president and senior credit officer at Chesapeake Bank with 35 years of experience in the banking industry. John is committed to his community and has served on numerous non-profit boards, including The Northern Neck Free Health Clinic (past chair), Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury (past chair), The Northern Neck Family YMCA (founding board member), and Historic Christ Church. He is currently on the board of the Chesapeake Academy.

Garnell Scott, Assistant Vice President, Premier Banker at SunTrust –

Garnell grew up in Hampton, Virginia and attended Hampton University where he received a degree in finance. He also holds a master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) and currently works as an assistant vice president, premier banker with SunTrust Bank. He has just completed his six years of service with the Hampton Family YMCA Board of Managers.

Tracy Seitz, Assistant Superintendent, Middlesex County Public Schools –

Tracy has been in education for the past 17+ years, earning two master's degrees and her doctorate. She currently serves as the assistant superintendent of the Middlesex County Public School system. Tracy has worked as a special education teacher and a middle school principal before moving on to become an assistant superintendent. Tracy has become a new board member after serving six years with the Middlesex County Board of Managers.

ABOUT THE YMCA OF THE VIRGINIA PENINSULAS

The YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas is a cause-driven charity, strengthening communities on the Virginia peninsulas for over 120 years, through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Across the Association, 18 facilities engage 50,000+ men, women, and children — regardless of age, income, or background — to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve our community's health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The Peninsula Y has long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. www.ymcavp.org

