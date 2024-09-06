The Yurconic Agency Expands Footprint with Acquisition of J L Davis Insurance Agency

Strategic Acquisition Marks Eighth Expansion for The Yurconic Agency

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yurconic Agency, a leading insurance provider, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of J L Davis Insurance Agency, marking its eighth acquisition to date. This strategic move expands The Yurconic Agency's presence to the Gilbertsville area, increasing its total locations to 16.

"We are thrilled to welcome J L Davis Insurance Agency to The Yurconic Agency family," said John T. Yurconic, CEO of The Yurconic Agency. "Our shared commitment to putting customers first aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to continuing the exceptional service Jay and her team have provided to their clients."

Jay Davis, one of J L Davis Insurance Agency's founders, added, "I am proud to have built a reputation for personalized service and expertise over the past 30 years. I am confident that The Yurconic Agency will continue to nurture the relationships we've built and provide the same level of dedication to our clients."

The acquisition brings together two agencies with a strong focus on personal and commercial insurance, ensuring a seamless transition for clients. The Yurconic Agency's expanded footprint in the Gilbertsville area reinforces its position as a leading insurance provider in the region.

About The Yurconic Agency

The Yurconic Agency, a trusted name in insurance since 1969, provides comprehensive coverage and exceptional service to individuals, families, and businesses. With a diverse portfolio of insurance products and convenient DMV services, the agency's experienced team delivers personalized attention, protecting what matters most. For more information, please visit: www.yurconic.com. The Yurconic Agency is a platform partner of Keystone Agency Partners ("KAP").

About Keystone Agency Partners

Keystone Agency Partners (KAP) is ranked by Business Insurance as the 38th largest broker as well as the fastest-growing in the United States. With their recent acquisition of Keystone Insurers Group, KAP represents a unique model that leverages its distribution capabilities to deliver unparalleled growth and profitability. KAP's platform empowers agencies to thrive, providing best-in-class services and capital investments to unlock potential and drive outsized growth. KAP was founded in 2020 in partnership with affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information, please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

Media Inquiries

Colleen M. Driscoll, The Yurconic Agency | Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

C: 610-585-6558

O: 610-770-6600 ext. 153

SOURCE Keystone Agency Partners