The Yurconic Agency Expands Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of Strausser Insurance

Seventh Acquisition Marks Significant Milestone in Agency's Expansion Strategy

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yurconic Agency, a leading insurance provider, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Strausser Insurance, a family-run agency based in Hamburg, PA. This marks The Yurconic Agency's seventh acquisition and expands its footprint into the Hamburg area, making it the company's 15th location.

"We are thrilled to welcome Strausser Insurance to our family," said John T. Yurconic, CEO of The Yurconic Agency. "Their commitment to customer service and staff aligns with our values. We look forward to building on their legacy and providing exceptional insurance solutions to the community."

Duane Epting, former partner at Strausser Insurance, added, "We chose The Yurconic Agency because of their shared values and dedication to customer care. We trust that our clients and staff are in good hands."

The acquisition of Strausser Insurance brings a wealth of expertise in personal insurance solutions, complementing The Yurconic Agency's existing portfolio. This strategic move further solidifies The Yurconic Agency's position as a premier insurance agency in the region, fueling their continued growth and expansion.

Since 1969, The Yurconic Agency has offered a full line of insurance products, including home, auto, and business, as well as medical malpractice, life, health, and disability insurance. Their diverse portfolio of insurance products and convenient services, such as vehicle title transfers, instant address changes, special plates, notary services, driver's license services, vehicle registration, and more, make The Yurconic Agency a one-stop-shop for their clients. As an Authorized PennDOT Online Messenger Service Center, their offices provide a unique convenience to drivers who rely on the agency for both insurance and DMV services.

About The Yurconic Agency

The Yurconic Agency, a trusted name in insurance since 1969, provides comprehensive coverage and exceptional service to individuals, families, and businesses. With a diverse portfolio of insurance products and convenient DMV services, the agency's experienced team delivers personalized attention, protecting what matters most. For more information, please visit: www.yurconic.com. The Yurconic Agency is a platform partner of Keystone Agency Partners ("KAP").

About Keystone Agency Partners

Keystone Agency Partners (KAP) is ranked by Business Insurance as the 38th largest broker as well as the fastest-growing in the United States. With their recent acquisition of Keystone Insurers Group, KAP represents a unique model that leverages its distribution capabilities to deliver unparalleled growth and profitability. KAP's platform empowers agencies to thrive, providing best-in-class services and capital investments to unlock potential and drive outsized growth. KAP was founded in 2020 in partnership with affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information, please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

