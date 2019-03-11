NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The zero liquid discharge systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2018 and 2023.



The zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market is estimated to be USD 5.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2023. Key factors expected to drive the zero liquid discharge systems market include the implementation of stringent environmental regulations and increasing concerns over the disposal of brine concentrates into water streams. Market growth is expected to be restricted due to the high cost of installation and operations.



The hybrid ZLD system segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the zero liquid discharge systems market during the forecast period.

Based on system, the zero liquid discharge systems market has been segmented into conventional ZLD systems and hybrid ZLD systems.The demand for the hybrid ZLD system segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Hybrid ZLD systems are used across end-use industries such as energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals.



The energy & power segment is expected to lead the zero liquid discharge systems market during the forecast period.

The energy & power end-use industry segment of the zero liquid discharge systems market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to the rise in the global demand for zero liquid discharge systems in coal-to-chemical plants and oil refineries.



In addition, this industry is expected to witness growing demand from developed regions such as North America and Europe. Hybrid ZLD systems are widely used in the energy & power end-use industry owing to the requirement to treat high concentrations of chemicals and contaminants present in effluents.



South America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the zero liquid discharge systems market during the forecast period.

The South American zero liquid discharge systems market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.High demand from Brazil and Argentina is expected to drive the market in this region.



Increasing population, high demand for fresh water, and improving economic conditions in the countries in this region are fueling the growth of the zero liquid discharge systems market.



Breakdown of primary interviews for the report on the zero liquid discharge systems market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 11%, Tier 2 –33%, and Tier 3 – 56%

• By Designation – C-Level – 20%, D-Level Executives – 10% and Others – 70%

• By Region – North America – 36%, Europe – 29%, Asia Pacific – 14%, South America – 7%, and Middle East & Africa – 14%.



The leading manufacturers of zero liquid discharge systems profiled in this report are Aquatech International LLC (US), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), GEA Group (Germany), Praj Industries Ltd. (India), H2O GmbH (Germany), US Water Services (US), Aquarion AG (Switzerland), Doosan Hydro Technology LLC (US), Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), Petro Sep Corporation (Canada), IDE Technologies (Israel), Degremont Technologies Ltd. (Switzerland), and Oasys Water, Inc. (US), among others.



Research Coverage

The report covers the zero liquid discharge systems market by system, process, end-use industry, and region.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this report focuses on various levels of analyses such as industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the zero liquid discharge systems market.



The report provides insights on the following:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various systems and processes of zero liquid discharge systems offered by top players operating in the market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming zero liquid discharge systems, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets across different regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the zero liquid discharge systems market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the zero liquid discharge systems market



