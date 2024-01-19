The9's Chairman and CEO to Purchase No More Than 10% of The9 ADSs in the Open Market

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9" or the "Company"), an established Internet company, today announced that it was informed by its Chairman and CEO, Jun Zhu, of his intention to use personal funds to purchase up to 10% of the Company's outstanding American depositary shares in the open market from time to time at prevailing market prices in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

"As the Chairman and CEO, I must follow all the rules and regulations on purchasing Company's shares in the open market in strict compliance," Mr. Zhu said in a statement about his purchase plan. "Market is currently very volatile, but I believe in the Company's business potential and our goal of achieving long-term growth for the Company."

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company based in China listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a diversified Internet company, and is engaged in blockchain business including the operation of cryptocurrency mining.

