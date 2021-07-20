Theator Collaborates with Mayo Clinic to Reimagine Surgical Education and Training

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theator , the Surgical Intelligence platform leveraging AI and computer vision to improve surgeon performance, announced today a new collaboration with Mayo Clinic , the nonprofit organization committed to providing the best care to every patient through integrated clinical practice, education and research. The collaboration will enable Theator to broaden the capabilities of its market-leading Surgical Intelligence platform for use in the fields of urology and gynecology.

The strategic collaboration follows Mayo Clinic's investment in Theator's $15.5M Series A funding round earlier this year. Theator's innovative AI-powered platform streamlines surgical video capture and analysis, transforming unstructured video data into actionable, indexed insights according to surgical steps, events, milestones, and decisions, significantly accelerating pre-operative review and post-operative debrief processes. Based on one of the world's largest and most comprehensive databases of annotated surgical video material, Theator's platform allows surgeons to share insights with one another, bolster their own skill sets, and optimally relay best practices to the next generation of physicians – ultimately reducing variability in surgical care. Mayo Clinic's collaboration with Theator demonstrates its commitment to cultivating relationships with leading providers of cutting-edge medical technology to improve surgical performance.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Mayo Clinic in order to access a rich array of insights from world-class urology and gynecology departments, with the goal of broadening our experience in order to tackle the pressing problems of disparity and variability in surgical care today," said Dr. Tamir Wolf, CEO and Co-Founder of Theator. "Our strategic collaboration with an institution that has such a reputation for excellence will deepen our visual and contextual understanding of surgical best practices and enable us to refine and develop our preoperative preparation and postoperative debrief Surgical Intelligence platform, helping surgeons around the world upskill and raise the standards of care for even more patients."

Mayo Clinic has financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About Theator

Theator is pioneering the Surgical Intelligence revolution, with an innovative platform built for surgeons by surgeons to address the variability and disparity in surgical care. Combining highly sophisticated artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies, Theator puts defining intraoperative moments in surgeons' hands so that they can continuously perfect their surgical craft. Theator is partnering with visionary surgeons, hospitals, professional societies, and research institutions to create a smarter, more transparent operating room while empowering surgeons to raise their expertise to the highest possible level. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgical decision-support, creating a stronger, healthier world. For more information, visit https://theator.io/ .

