Theator Named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Theator to the fifth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year's class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers."

"We are proud that CB Insights has recognized Theator as one of the Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups, as we define and lead the new category of Surgical Intelligence, leveraging AI and computer vision to introduce advanced video analytics into the world of surgery," said Dr. Tamir Wolf, CEO and Co-Founder of Theator. "A tremendous amount of data, and therefore knowledge, are lost every single day in operating rooms around the world, as intraoperative videos are not captured, stored, or analyzed. We are thrilled that CB Insights has chosen to recognize our mission of deploying technological excellence to provide surgeons and other stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem with actionable value and ultimately eradicate variability and disparity in surgical care."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Theator's advanced AI platform transforms unstructured surgical video data into actionable insights in the form of steps, events, milestones, and decisions, leveraging the ever-increasing amount of previously untapped surgical data from the operating room. Surgeons can now efficiently pursue lifelong learning by using the platform to enhance their overall performance. This is achieved by analyzing curated footage of their own procedures and those of others, as well as gaining access to real-world peer insights from a quality-assured dataset. Theator has been named as one of CB Insights' Most Innovative AI Startups following the announcement earlier this year of a $15.5M Series A funding round led by Insight Partners. Over the past year, Theator has also announced partnerships with several medical institutions, including Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) , McGill University Health Centre , and leading surgical societies such as the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons ( SAGES ).

Quick facts on the 2021 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals: Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over $11.7B in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors.

Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors. 12 unicorns: Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search.

Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search. Geographic distribution: 64% of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by six each in China and Israel , and five in Canada . Other countries represented in this year's list include Japan , Denmark , Czech Republic , France , Poland , Germany , and South Korea .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

About Theator

Theator is pioneering the Surgical Intelligence revolution, with an innovative platform built for surgeons by surgeons to address the variability and disparity in surgical care. Combining highly sophisticated artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies, Theator puts defining intraoperative moments in surgeons' hands so that they can continuously perfect their surgical craft. Theator is partnering with visionary surgeons, hospitals, professional societies, and research institutions to create a smarter, more transparent operating room while empowering surgeons to raise their expertise to the highest possible level. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgical decision-support, creating a stronger, healthier world. For more information, visit https://theator.io/ .

