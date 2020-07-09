ThedaCare Introducing 'Ripple' To The Community And Announcing Partnership With b.well Connected Health

NEENAH, Wis., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThedaCare announced a new strategic partnership with b.well Connected Health, a healthcare technology organization enabling ThedaCare's ongoing population health and digital strategy. ThedaCare is committed to empowering patients and the community with tools, programs, and services to improve their health and wellbeing. With a mission of improving community health, ThedaCare is dedicated to understanding each person's unique medical background, risks, lifestyle, personal values, and goals.

Today, ThedaCare, in partnership with b.well Connected Health, is proud to announce the launch of a powerful, interactive health management tool called Ripple. The symbolic name for the app illustrates the power of change and the role the platform can have in our communities. Ripple aims to help curb patient information overload by bringing various data points together, solving the fragmented and siloed health experience, and putting consumers at the center of their health.

"In order to create a healthier community, we have to become an organization that proactively knows our patients, anticipates health wants and needs and prevents issues from arising," said Dr. Andrabi. "Ripple is a tool that will help us do that, providing patients and our communities a simple, secure way to manage health, save time and, in the process, create greater peace of mind."

Through this digital experience, people will have the ability to coordinate health information across providers, pharmacies, and health care systems. Everyone who downloads Ripple and registers will be able to access their provider and insurance information securely, manage their medication, and receive alerts and reminders on future care needs, immunizations, and preventative care, to name a few.

"Our goal is to make exceptional care effortless and easier for our patients. We put you and your family first at every interaction, prioritize your schedule when making appointments and design facilities for your comfort and convenience," explained Dr. Andrabi. "And convenience was an important part of the Ripple design, especially for those who manage the health of multiple family members. For the mother who needs to schedule her child's wellness exam, refill a spouse's medication, and make an appointment for herself, Ripple has the capability to do all of that through a secure platform."

Ripple also serves as a dedicated source for COVID-19 information, which supported the health system's decision to launch the app during this time.

"While access to care and timely health information has always been critical, the pace of change brought about by this global pandemic has underscored the need," explained Dr. Andrabi. "Knowing the desire for COVID-19 reliable information, we accelerated and expanded this priority to provide that for our community members through this tool."

"We are continually looking for new ways to predict and prevent illness and to create value in every patient interaction and facet of our communities' health," said Dr. Andrabi. "We are grateful to be able to bring Ripple to you and our communities at this time and look forward to learning how to improve our health together."

"It is our mission to provide our customers, like ThedaCare, the software they need to configure and launch their own unique digital health strategy with a sharp focus on consumer experience. With increased demand for the digital delivery of health services that support population health and value-based care models, this partnership signifies our collective vision while transforming the way consumers experience healthcare" said Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO, b.well Connected Health.

About ThedaCare

For more than 110 years, ThedaCare® has been committed to improving the health of the communities it serves in Northeast and Central Wisconsin. The organization delivers care to a community of more than 600,000 residents in 18 counties and employs more than 7,000 health care professionals. ThedaCare has 180 locations including seven hospitals located in Appleton, Neenah, Berlin, New London, Shawano, Waupaca, and Wild Rose. ThedaCare is the first in Wisconsin to be a Mayo Clinic Care Network Member, giving our specialists the ability to consult with Mayo Clinic experts on a patient's care. ThedaCare is a not-for-profit health care organization with a level II trauma center, comprehensive cancer treatment, stroke, and cardiac programs as well as a foundation dedicated to community service.

For more information, visit www.thedacare.org or follow ThedaCare on Facebook and Twitter. Media should call Cassandra Wallace, Public and Media Relations Consultant at 920.442.0328 or the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah switchboard at 920.729.3100 and ask for the marketing person on call.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well is a health care technology company providing platform services comprised of five core products that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how people interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience.

SOURCE b.well Connected Health

Related Links

https://www.icanbwell.com

