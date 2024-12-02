Theft and crime are driving retail workers to look for new roles, joint study from the Loss Prevention Research Council and Verkada finds

SAN MATEO, Calif. and GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than four in ten retail workers in the U.S. say they are likely to leave their current job in the next 12 months due to personal safety concerns, according to new research conducted by the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC) in partnership with Verkada .

LPRC and Verkada's State of Retail Safety Report reveals the challenges facing retail workers and, importantly, offers a blueprint for employers tasked with addressing them.

Safety concerns are widespread, and workers report higher-ups aren't taking action: More than one in four (27%) retail workers reported feeling unsafe at work. Those fears aren't unfounded: more than half (54%) of retail workers experienced customer aggression or harassment. Despite these persistent threats, nearly one in four (22%) retail workers say their workplace has minimal to no security and 62% say that their company hasn't changed the level of security measures in the last 12 months.

These threats have a ripple effect on retention and hiring: Nearly twenty percent of retail workers report they have considered looking for a new job due to personal safety concerns, and they are motivated: 40% report they are likely to leave their current job in the next 12 months due to personal safety concerns. Retailers face hurdles when they're backfilling these roles, though: 37% of store managers agree that concerns about safety are a barrier to hiring.

Retail workers believe better security would help: Nearly three in four (71%) retail workers who have experienced some type of violence at work say they would feel safer with enhanced security measures. Those same respondents say that theft (77%), robbery (76%), and physical assaults (61%) could have been prevented had better security been in place.

But just increasing security isn't enough: Retail workers also need better mechanisms to report these threats to law enforcement. Only half (52%) of respondents always report violent incidents to police/law enforcement. The number drops even lower when asked about witnessing a coworker(s) experiencing physical violence, where only 44% reported to police or law enforcement.

"Retail is a cornerstone of the economy, supporting 1 in 4 American jobs. The unfortunate reality is that today, retail workers are being asked to shoulder unacceptable risks every time they clock into work," said Read Hayes, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Loss Prevention Research Council. "This research provides a sobering snapshot of that reality, and builds on the Loss Prevention Research Council's ongoing work to provide a roadmap for how retailers can better protect their employees and merchandise, and importantly, create safer work environments."

"Safety is a fundamental right, and we have a responsibility to protect the 55 million Americans who work in retail," said Alana O'Grady Lauk, Vice President of Public Affairs at Verkada. "This study underscores the importance of not only investing in security infrastructure but also creating a culture where retail workers feel valued, protected, and heard."

About LPRC and Verkada's State of Retail Safety Report

To better understand the state of safety and the emotional toll it's taken on retail workers, the Loss Prevention Research Council and Verkada conducted a mixed-methods study in the summer of 2024. First, The Harris Poll distributed an online survey to over 1,000 retail workers across the United States. Next, the Loss Prevention Research Council conducted semi-structured interviews with 10 individuals sourced by The Harris Poll. These interviews typically lasted for an hour with questions asking about their particular experiences with violence.

About the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC)

The Loss Prevention Research Council partners with retail industry executives, solution partners, and law enforcement officials to conduct scientific research to improve retail asset protection. They focus on preventing and detecting theft, fraud, and violence in retail settings. The LPRC is a vital hub for retail leaders seeking advanced strategies in retail crime prevention. Members get access to the latest research, best practices, and retail insights on asset protection, plus opportunities to collaborate with industry experts through training programs and networking events to advance their professional development. To learn more about the Loss Prevention Research Council's events and membership, please visit lpresearch.org.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 28,000 organizations across 83 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

