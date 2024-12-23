TheLotter: Celebrate Christmas with a Stellar Mega Millions Jackpot!

AUSTIN, TX, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The excitement skyrockets as the Mega Millions jackpot climbs to an estimated $944 million / $429.4 cash option, just in time for Christmas! To date, the popular multijurisdictional lottery has awarded 6 jackpot prizes over $1 billion, and this could grow to become the 7th.

At TheLotter, customers can order tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions draw, featuring such an extraordinary jackpot amount on Christmas Eve, 12/24/2024. TheLotter is the leading lottery ticket courier service, enabling customers across the state to join their favorite lottery draw games at their convenience without leaving home, and win prizes 100% commission-free. Just this week, T.B. from a small community northwest of Houston won $26,000 in the December 20, 2024 Daily 4 Morning draw after securing their entry through TheLotter. The Daily 4 Morning draw is one of the many state lotteries offered on the site. Some take place daily - even multiple times a day - while others are held twice a week.

"As we approach the end of 2024, excitement is at an all-time high with this Mega Millions colossal jackpot grabbing headlines. Adding to the buzz, the game is set to undergo a significant transformation in the coming year, promising even more excitement and chances to win big. With this perfect blend of monumental jackpots and innovative updates, Mega Millions is proving once again why it remains a favorite among lottery customers nationwide." says Yael Hertz, CEO of TheLotter Group.

Once a customer's order is confirmed at TheLotter , our agents ensure participation by purchasing tickets from licensed local retailers using the lucky numbers chosen by customers - either manually or via the Quick Pick option. Then, scanned copies, which serve as proof of ownership of these tickets, can be viewed in the customers' online accounts before the draws take place.

TheLotter's expanding list of winners who won huge prizes on the site includes Robert Talerico from San Antonio, who hit the $525,000 Texas Two Step jackpot in February 2023, as well as a Dallas customer who won $1 million in a Powerball draw in November 2022.

Lottery games enthusiasts in Texas eager for a chance at massive jackpots can join the excitement seamlessly by setting up an easy and secure account at TheLotter.

For more information about how Texas customers can take their shot at Mega Millions, Powerball and other state lottery draws' prizes, visit the company's website at tx.thelotter.com.

About TheLotter

TheLotter offers a lottery courier service enabling residents of Texas to order official Texas lottery tickets from their device, from the comfort of home or on the go.

Follow TheLotter US on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly.

SOURCE theLotter US